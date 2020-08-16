Kamala deserves to get the full Kavanaugh treatment

WASHINGTON, DC: Kamala Harris savaged Brett Kavanaugh, openly and repeatedly calling him a serial rapist during his confirmation hearings. There were few people as caustic, vicious, and horrifically without common decency during the Christine Blassy Ford farce than Senator Harris.

She willingly destroyed the lives of Justice Kavanaugh and his entire family in an orgy of serial lies about alleged sexual misconduct going back to his high school days. The public humiliation of Kavanaugh and his family on national television in a sordid spectacle is seared in the memory of the American public.

Kamala Harris will always be an integral part of the ugliness of that national disgrace.

So it is only fair that Kamala Harris is held to the same standard.

That every aspect of her life and conduct, from the sacred to the profane, must be unearthed. Discussed in intimate detail. From her affair with Willie Brown to her protection of pedophile priests. Fortunately, we don’t have to go all the way back to her high school yearbook. Although by her standards we could.





Smearing Brett Kavanaugh: NYT, Harris, and Booker live in glass houses

Kamala Harris has provided more than enough fodder in her adult life to expose her self serving, unprincipled, duplicitous and cynical rise to becoming Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential nominee.

Kamala Harris basically accused Joe Biden of being a racist during the debates and her only defense is “it was a debate”. So did you never think he was racist and knowingly falsely accused him of being one or are you now just ok with being on a ticket with a racist? pic.twitter.com/0axLvxtf9Z — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2020

All the more reason that Kamala Harris gets the full Kavanaugh treatment.

Let no stone be left unturned. Nothing is off-limits. It is only fair. Let her family suffer the pain and embarrassment of her actions being exposed and pilloried the way Brett Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters had to.

It is not about her being a woman. It is about telling the truth about a woman who expects to be one heartbeat away from the presidency. Exposing her entitled rise to power. Her destructive, utterly cynical approach to national politics. Holding her accountable for her conduct.

Kamala needs to answer hard questions about her past. Just like Brett Kavanaugh. Unflinching questions based in fact. Embarrassing questions. Questions she will have no answers for. (What the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings reveal about Kamala Harris)

Should she be asked if there is there a Willie Brown – Kamala Harris sex-tape?

Its widely acknowledged that Kamala Harris, then 29, had a lengthy affair with California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, then 60. Brown appointed her to two-state board positions that paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars. Brown ended his relationship with Harris several weeks before he was inaugurated as San Francisco Mayor. Local political observers, including Nationally syndicated columnist Herb Caen, were stunned. They were sure that Kamala Harris would be by his side at the inauguration. Instead, there was his “estranged ‘ wife Blanche. Who Brown is still married to.





Tara Reade fingers Biden for fingering her. Proof emerges on Larry King.

So its only fair to ask, given the standard Harris set during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Is there a Willie Brown sex tape of him and Kamala Harris?

Did he and Harris have sex on the Capitol Grounds or in his speaker’s office?

If so how many times, how often, and for how many months or years.

These are no more personal or intrusive than accusing a Supreme Court of Justice of being a serial rapist. After the way Kamala treated Kavanaugh, there should be no questions that are beyond the pale.

It would only make sense if there was a sex tape of some kind.

Powerful men of that era frequently documented their conquests with video. Jeffrey Epstein certainly used a video of such things to his political and financial advantage. If a sex tape does exist then the parties involved should make that clear.

On the other hand, if there is no sex tape they should deny it and lay the matter to rest.

If they were conducting their illicit affair on the grounds of the capital or in Speaker Brown’s offices then that would be an entirely different level of breaching protocol. Its a fair question though. Given the tendencies of powerful men in that era to be brazen, like Matt Lauer. As well as the compliance of ambitious women using sex as part of their own personal agenda. Its a fair question that Kamala should answer.

She had no issues asking Justice Kavanaugh any number of unfounded, scurrilous questions. So should not the media, cable hosts and voters have the same latitude?

As the SF Gate reported in December of 1995:

“It’s all over.” With those words, mayor-elect Brown let word get around over the weekend that his long affair with Kamala Harris, an Alameda County asst. district attorney, has ended. This news came as a shock to many, including those who found Kamala Harris attractive, intelligent and charming. As a mutual friend once observed, “Willie has finally graduated from girls to a woman.”

“Shortest interview of the year: Last week a KPIX reporter and cameraman wandered the downtown streets, picking up “Xmas color” for the news show. At Wilkes Bashford, the reporter couldn’t believe his luck: there was Willie Brown‘s long-estranged wife, Blanche.”

“Sticking his mike into her face, he asked with a big smile, “And what was it like to live with the future mayor of San Francisco?” “Difficult,” said Blanche, moving on . . .”

Willie Brown should come forth and clear the air.

Brown is the one best positioned to tell the truth. Or perhaps his wife, Blanche Brown, should be asked what she thinks of the affair. About her husband’s lover’s political climb. Or whether or not there is a sex tape. Mrs. Brown would certainly know. Its quite clear that no one in the national press corps will be asking Kamala Harris any of these questions.

And that’s too bad.

Tara Reade: Biden “raped me”, Hillary Clinton enables “sexual predators”

Because according to the standards she set during the Kavanaugh hearings, all questions of a nominee are 100% legitimate. There is nothing that is off-limits. We do not need a vice-presidential candidate unable to take being placed under a microscope. Kamala needs to stand up to the same type of questioning she subjected Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh too. Nothing else would be fair.

That’s karma for you.

Kamala Harris was first elected DA to protect pedophile priests

An exhaustive investigation by The Intercept and Breitbart have concluded that Harris’s original insurgent campaign to be San Francisco District Attorney was bankrolled by law firms connected to the Catholic archdiocese. The intention was to get her elected and bury a growing investigation by the incumbent DA. During her tenure as DA Harris did not prosecute a single case of clergy abuse.

According to Breitbart:

“Zach Hiner, the executive director of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said in a statement that then-District Attorney Kamala Harris (D-CA) “chose to ignore an opportunity” to investigate priests in San Francisco for abusing children.

Linking to a video by The Intercept that profiles Harris’s conduct as San Francisco’s district attorney, Hiner said:

Senator Kamala Harris, as the District Attorney of San Francisco, chose to ignore an opportunity in 2004 to continue the work of her predecessor, Terence Hallinan, who was compiling dossiers about abuse in the Archdiocese of San Francisco with the intention of investigating and cracking down on that archdiocese. Despite the work that Hallinan had done, when Harris assumed office she stopped cooperating with victims and chose not to prosecute a single abusive priest.

Hiner continued in his statement:

“Not surprisingly, with no crackdown, San Francisco remains one of the last few archdioceses in the nation to refuse to provide a list of abusers. We believe that the San Francisco list would contain hundreds of names of sexual predators who are yet publicly unknown, leaving communities in California unprotected. Had Hallinan’s policies been pursued, that list would likely already be published, with crucial information that would safeguard the community and help victims heal. It is clear that survivors from San Francisco who tried to work with Kamala’s office feel like they were betrayed and hung out to dry.”

Corrupt Jussie Smollett and Crooked Hillary : “Forget it Jake, its Chinatown”

If Harris ever answers questions, this is one she should be asked. Why did you cover up and deep six an extensive investigation into a network of pedophile priests? To this day the Archdioceses of San Francisco and their powerful protectors, including Nancy Pelosi, remain unrepentant.

Tina Tchen, Jussie Smollett and Times Up

Michele Obama’s former Chief of Staff Tina Tchen has formed a support group to attack anyone who dares critique Kamala or her record. “We Have Her Back” purports to claim that any attack on Harris is sexist and misogynist. That criticism of Saint Harris is unthinkable. Tell that to Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Tina Tchen and Kamala Harris have another connection – via Jussie Smollett. This is the same Tina Tchen that contacted Kim Foxx to interfere in the Jussie Smollet hoax. Smollet has long-held ties to Kamala Harris, making frequent appearances together on social media. Add the Juussie Smollett Hoax to the Kavanaugh smears.

They both have Kamala Harris in common.

Tina Tchen is also a close friend of Obama uber-advisor Valerie Jarrett and the president of Times Up. That’s right. That Times Up. That says all women should be believed. Except if that woman is Tara Reade. Then she should be ignored and re-victimized.

Of course, these are the same people who took money from Harvey Weinstein for years. The same people who hung around with Jeffrey Epstein. Now Joe Biden is having Epstein Lolita Express fly buddy Bill Clinton and Weinstein sycophant Hillary Clinton speaking for him in prime time.

Kamala Harris says she believes Tara Read. But that was months ago. Now you would be hard-pressed to get so much as a word out of her, or a mumble out of Dementia Joe. And whither Tara Reade. (Kamala Harris believed Joe Biden’s accusers — until she didn’t)

Maybe it should be Times Up for Tina Tchen, Jussie Smollett, Kim Foxx, and Kamala Harris.

When Joe said You Ain’t Black, was he talking about Kamala?

Not to mention we are supposed to think that African American women are thrilled with her selection. She barely constitutes a woman of color. Much less represents the African American experience in America. She is the entitled daughter of a Stanford Professor who has had the skids of her political career greased all the way to the US Senate.

Obama WH corruption: Rampant pay to play by Clinton, Kerry, and Biden

Are we supposed to believe that Bernie Sanders, AOC, Elizabeth Warren wing of the Democrat Party is thrilled with Kamala Harris? She is the safe establishment pick. She will not be satisfying to either the hard left, or the black community, or the electorate as a whole.

Kamala as an African American

Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, to a Tamil East Indian mother and an East Indian Jamaican father. She is the direct descendent on her father’s side from notorious Jamaican slaveholder Hamilton Brown. Who owned both black and Irish slaves. According to the Jamaican Family Search Hamilton Brown owned more than 100 slaves on several plantations:

“Hamilton Brown owned several plantations over the years 1817 to about 1845. According to the 1818 Almanac which can be found on this site, (Jamaican Family Search), he was the owner of Minard (128 slaves) which he must have acquired from its previous owner (John Bailie) in 1815 or later.”

Liberal fact-checkers are, of course, saying this cannot be verified. However, it seems to be truthful.

Harris’s parents divorced when she was seven. Her mother, an East Indian Shyamala Gopalan, was granted custody of the children by court-ordered settlement. Kamala Harris is an East Indian woman presenting herself as an African American. Kamala Harris’s parents are Brahmin Indian from an upper caste that migrated to Jamaica.

Her dad is not a Rastafarian. He’s Indian with mixed-race Jamaican heritage. In his own writings, he refers to his ethnicity as Caucasian, based on his Indian heritage. Kamala and her father do not appear to be particularly close, judging from his public expressions of anger at her mocking of Jamaican culture.

Kamala and the Kavanaugh treatment: So many questions, so little time

Race shouldn’t even be a consideration in the midst of the current nasty race-baiting atmosphere of America. But that is the modern Democrat party. May we please judge people by the “content of their character”, by their ideas, and their abilities.

Strzok working with Durham: Flips on Brennan, Comey, and Obama

Just as there shouldn’t be a religious test for office. Yet hypocrite that Harris is, she can protect pedophile priests as San Franciso DA. Because their law firms are funding her campaigns. All while attacking conservative Trump judges who may belong to the Knights of Columbus.

All without blinking an eye.

She can incarcerate black men by the thousands for drug crimes like marijuana that she laughs about years later. During the Democratic debates, Tulsi Gabbard laid bare Kamala’s attempts to hide exculpatory evidence from men who were on death row. Facing execution.

This is the real face of Kamala Harris.

So many questions for Kamala to address. From a possible sex tape with Willie Brown. Sexual impropriety. Protecting Paedophjile priests. Her “complicated ” relationship with Jussie Smollett.

Facing accountability for her treatment of Brett Kavanaugh is essential and assured by applying the same standards to her. There is a difference. Unlike Christine Blassie Ford, the clearly defined history of Kamala Harris and her quest for power above principle is laid out for all of us to see.

It’s not a pretty picture.

What was good for Brett Kavanaugh is good for Kamala Harris. These are all open questions that must be asked and answered. Starting with Willie Brown.

Or perhaps Mrs. Brown.