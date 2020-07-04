July 3, 1863: Luddites and stone walls and Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg

WASHINGTON. Today, normal and well-adjusted Americans celebrate the founding of the greatest nation to grace God’s green Earth. In light of our country’s recent riotous upheavals, I prefer to remember July 3rd. On that day in 1863, Confederate Gen. George E. Pickett led a foolhardy charge against the center of the federal line on Cemetery Ridge at Gettysburg.

Pickett’s division, stretching a mile-and-a-half wide, marched three-quarters of a mile toward Union forces arrayed before them. Historians consider “Pickett’s Charge” the “highwater mark” of the Confederate rebellion against America’s founding.

Confederate Vice President Alexander Stevens mocked the conceit expressed by a House Republican that the South would ultimately “yield upon this subject of slavery, that it was impossible to war successfully against a principle, a principle founded in nature, the principle of the equality of men… that it was as impossible to war successfully against a principle in politics as it was in physics…”

The immovable stone wall of Natural Law

The kinetic energy of equality under natural law was unleashed in the form of rounds fired by 200 Union infantry that sprung up from behind a stone wall. Col. Dennis O’Kane of the 69th Pennsylvania told his men he “did not fear but that we would render an account of ourselves that day, that would bring upon us the plaudits of our country.”





By stopping Pickett’s men at Gettysburg, the 69th Pennsylvania is remembered. And with that, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia slinked south across the Potomac River, detonating the bridges behind him.

It was all downhill from there for the Confederacy. It also happened to be the 4th of July.

More than 2 million Americans joined Lincoln’s Grand Army of the Republic to breathe new life into Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration that “all Men are Created Equal.”

Mindless Luddites and monuments

Recently, statues of men like Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Col. Hans Christina Heg – who fought the Confederacy, with Heg having died in the struggle – were torn down by Luddites of the Black Lives Matter movement. A movement which appears to be comprised of many white, college-age females and the men who wish to impress them.

The coming stone wall

To the casual observer, the indiscriminate destruction of property and monuments, accompanied by the disgusting deference shown the mindless perpetrators by spineless Democrat and Republican politicians alike, makes it seem as though the rioters are as invincible as Robert E. Lee… before Gettysburg.

But like Gen. Pickett’s division discovered on July 3rd 157 years ago, a line of resistance – as immovable as a stone wall, can pop up and ruin the mystique of your perceived inevitability.

And that day will come this November.

