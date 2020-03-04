Judicial Watch to drive a stake through Hillary Clinton’s dark ambitions

WASHINGTON. Some establishment Democrats are hoping for a brokered convention. One that will save the party from a humiliating defeat should Bolshevik Bernie Sanders or a befuddled Joe Biden, whose dementia renders him incapable of pinpointing his location on a map, win their party’s nomination.

The undead and justice

Some die-hard Dems yearn for Hillary Clinton to rise from her wooden box, shake off the soil of her native Transylvania, and offer herself to the convention’s howling children of the night.

But like Professor Van Helsing, the lawyers at Judicial Watch are poised to drive a stake through the heart of Clinton’s batty presidential ambitions.

Monday, US District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth granted a motion by Judicial Watch that requires the presidential loser of 2016 to swear an oath to “tell the truth.” That truth pertains to her illegal handling of State Department emails and questions concerning the Obama administration’s disastrous fumbling of the 2012 attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, which resulted in the death of US Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others.





Bloodsucking liars

An assault both President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton blamed on a violent mob outraged over an American-made anti-Islamic YouTube video and not an Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group.

According to Judge Lamberth:

“To avoid the unsatisfying and inefficient outcome of multiple rounds of fruitless interrogatories and move this almost six-year-old case closer to its conclusion, Judicial Watch will be permitted to clarify and further explore Secretary Clinton’s answers in person and immediately after she gives them. The Court agrees with Judicial Watch – it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton.”

It is said Clinton could not remember events of interest to FBI investigators back in July of 2016. In particular, her illegal handling and storing of State Department emails, some of which were classified. She claimed feeblemindedness, telling her FBI inquisitors she “could not remember” no less than thirty-nine times.

Discredited G-Men

The FBI did not require Clinton, ever the habitual liar, to swear an oath of truthfulness before questioning. Nor was the interview recorded. Oh, and the Clinton interrogation occurred under the watchful eye of the FBI’s assistant counterintelligence chief, Peter Strozk.

Strozk, you may recall, famously told his FBI mistress, Lisa Page, he had an “insurance policy” to bring down Donald Trump. The FBI eventually fired Strozk, with his and other FBI insurance policies coming up empty. President Trump’s acquittal before the US Senate served as a Bronx Cheer to all their efforts.

Judicial Watch will question Hillary Clinton in a manner our corrupt FBI failed to do in 2016. The same corrupt FBI that exonerated her of all wrongdoing in her email scandal. The same corrupt FBI that peddled her bought-and-paid-for Trump dossier to a secret court as “evidence” to launch a domestic spy operation against the 2016 Trump campaign.

Process crimes

Just in passing, that corruption was highlighted recently when the Justice Department announced it would not prosecute fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

You may recall that he was summarily dismissed for his illegal leaks to the press and then lying about it to, you guessed it, FBI investigators. A process crime for which many a Trump associate now cools his heels in a federal lockup.

Hats off

Judicial Watch is to be commended for accomplishing what lazy and incompetent congressional Republicans failed to achieve over the course of thirty long years.





Let’s hope Attorney General William Barr takes what incriminating nuggets Judicial Watch pries from the devious mind of Hillary Clinton to a hastily impaneled grand jury.

Then subject the beast to the cleansing daylight of open court.

Speaking of beasts, it’s hard not to think of Hillary Clinton while reading Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” Especially the monster’s self-description.

“I am nothing, lifeless, soulless, hated and feared. I am dead to all the world. Hear me! I am the monster that breathing men would kill.”

Save the wooden stakes, garlic, and crucifixes. Just lock up the bloodless creature and criminal known as Hillary Clinton.

*****************************************************************************************

