Joe “Jefferson Davis” Biden’s decades long problem with Black people

WASHINGTON. Joe Biden clearly has a problem with Black Americans. He once described Barack Obama, expressing great surprise, as a “mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”

Biden said this the same day he filed his official papers to run against Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential primaries.

Throw mamma under the train

Biden later blamed his upbringing for his disparaging racial remarks.





“My mother has an expression: clean as a whistle, sharp as a tack.”

Race huckster Jessie Jackson told CNN that Biden’s description of Obama was a bit “off-color” and “certainly highly suggestive.”

Foot-in-mouth disease

Even Jake Tapper, then with ABC News, couldn’t help but notice Biden suffered from “an ailment not entirely unknown to him: foot in mouth disease.”

Some of Biden’s best friends are Hispanic

More recently, Biden attended a gathering of Black and Hispanic journalistic associations, telling NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro:

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions (the “clean” Obama?), the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

That being the case, why is the media obsessing over which close-minded and limited Black female candidate Biden will choose to be a heartbeat away from his presidency?

And why isn’t Biden considering a more diverse and broadminded Latina-American woman for his 2020 running mate? You know, the ones with “incredibly different attitudes about different things”?

The same old Plantation Owning Democratic Party

Biden’s problem is his obvious annoyance at having to pander to racial minorities. His party’s long history of support for slavery and later Jim Crow makes it difficult for the doddering Biden to view people of color honestly as equals.

“This is a White Man’s Country,” was the slogan of the 1868 Democratic National Convention, “Let White Men Rule.” Joe Biden does not know what town or state he’s in at any given time. And it’s clear he doesn’t know what century he’s in either. He clearly thinks he’s back in 1868.

In 2006, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Biden how a Northeastern liberal could win in the South. And that’s when Joe Biden channeled his inner Confederate:

“My state [Delaware] was a slave state. My state is a border state. My state has the eighth-largest black population in the country.”

Recently, Biden told a mostly black radio audience that he, well, owned their votes if not them:

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Joe “Jefferson Davis” Biden

Some polls say Biden lags behind previous Democratic presidential candidates where Black support is concerned. Is it really that hard to figure out why? But the fake-news media say their polls showing Biden pulling far ahead among Whites should reassure the Trump-deranged left that Biden doesn’t need minorities.

In that sense, the Fourth Estate sounds as dismissive of Black Americans as Biden.





At a time Democratic politicians around the nation kneel in seeming supplication to Black Lives Matter, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in the words of defeated Confederate President Jefferson Davis, seems to be saying…

“The oppressed South shall rise again!”

Top Image: Joe Biden photo illustration by author.