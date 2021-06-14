Biden keeps the G-7 leaders laughing as Joe Cool visits the Queen.

WASHINGTON: It’s Libya, wait, no Syria. Libya, Syria, Syria, Libya – tomatoe, tomato, what’s in a name. When it comes to foreign policy, a lot. Yet our dear leader at the G7 Summit seems confused over whose who. At least President Trump knows geography.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/8iewTindfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021



Syria is a country in Western Asia and a member of the United Nations. Libya is a country in North Africa and a wartorn area since the Second World War.





But wait, that’s not all.

When asked a question by the press about European allies concerned about sanctions, Biden’s response was far from a show of strength.. it was an eerie, demented moment striking fear into the hearts of Americans everywhere. Is “120 days give me a break, need time” Biden’s Psaki “Circle Back”

Syria and Lybia were not the only points of confusion for Biden saying,

“COVID, I know you all know, but a lot of people may not know what COVID is, that is a system whereby they’re going to provide funding for states to get access to vaccines.”

The White House issued a correction for the president saying he messed up COVID, the disease, and COVAX, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access project:

And we — I committed that we would provide a half a billion — a half a billion beyond the 80 million we’ve already done — half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine, which we contracted to pay for, in addition to money we put into the COVID [COVAX] project, which is that COVID [COVAX] is — and I know you all know, but a lot of people may not know what COVID [COVAX] is — that is a system whereby they’re going to provide funding for states to be able to get access to vaccines

And Biden has given the G7 some stress-reducing humor. Asked how the meetings in Cornwall were going, his caretaker, Jill Biden, runs up, grabbed his hand, and tells him to c’mon as the G7 leaders chuckle.

Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021

Personally, I could not help but notice his slip-and-fall safe gym shoes worn with his suit. A look I have never seen on another president during an official summit.

However, this is not the first time Biden had to be told to pay attention. During a FLOTUS speech before the troops at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the UK. Instead of standing to her side listening to every word, he wanders and she turns to her man-child and tells him to “pay attention”

Boris keeping the American ‘president’ straight at the G7

During the summit, there was a conference between the G7 leaders of the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan, along with other leaders from India, South Korea, and South Africa. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the leaders, who were not G7 members, “Welcome, those who have just joined us, we have some pretty spectacular weather. We have Prime Minister Modi [India], President Ramaphosa [South Africa], President Moon [South Korea] in just a minute.”

A confused Biden interrupted Johnson to inform him that he didn’t introduce Ramaphosa, despite Johnson introducing the president of South Africa literally seconds earlier.

“And the president of South Africa,” Biden said, who was sitting next to Johnson.

Johnson replied, “And the president of South Africa as I said early on.”

The world leaders laughed at Biden’s forgetfulness at the G7 roundtable. Then the press was rushed out of the room.

Boris Johnson insists to Joe Biden that he already introduced the president of South Africa to a G7 meeting. Read the latest from the G7 here: https://t.co/LLt2KjJhOE pic.twitter.com/mjwKvbvDo6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2021

Joe Cool meets Her Royal Majesty

We do not often get to see Joe’s doublefist, cool-dude shot – particularly at another President. But that is the exact type of comedy we can expect from Joe Cool. Face it, who but Joe Biden would meet “Her Majesty Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other realms and territories, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith” wearing sunglasses.

But he did. Walking through the castle’s Quadrangle to meet the Queen. According to Prince Charles’ former butler:

“If you’re meeting the queen face-to-face there’s no sunglasses or anything like that at all because eye contact is quite important with any introduction.

“It’s fine for Biden to have had sunglasses on but he should have removed them when he actually met the queen.

“Everyone else has to, it doesn’t matter who you are, even royals remove sunglasses when they meet royals.”

Which is a horrific break in protocol. Grace. Good manners. And common sense. Whenever you meet anyone you take off your glasses and make eye contact. And you never touch the Queen, unless you are Joe Cool.

But Wait There’s More

Joe Cool made more than one royal protocol gaffe. Joe was late to meet the Queen at the Eden Project for dinner. Biden’s 18 vehicle motorcade five minutes after the Queen. Joe Cool and his handler actually kept the Queen waiting.

According to the experts:

“It is correct for everyone to arrive before the royal personage and protocol rules that no guest should leave an event before a member of the Royal Family.”

Keeping the record straight, our fake news media were quick to claim that President Trump kept the Queen waiting. However, that was not true. In fact, official records show that the Trump’s arrived 15 minutes before their appointed time to meet the Queen. Exactly on time as to their schedule.

The President said about the visit:

“So I was about 15 minutes early and I’m waiting with my wife and that’s fine. Hey, it’s the Queen, right? We can wait. But I’m a little early.”

True to form, Biden was also late for mass at the Sacred Heart. and St. Ia Catholic Church in St. Ives, Cornwell. According to one parishioner, he missed the sermon as the Father did not wait.

The final G7 straw

One of those things about having a private tea with the Queen is that what is said inside the Castle stays in the Castle. However, Joe let slip that the Her Majesty asked him about Putin and Xi Jinping. And there is a good reason why Joe should have kept that to himself.

Those who speak to the Queen do not reveal what she has said to avoid embarrassing her, because, as head of state, the monarch does not publicly comment on political matters.

Needless to say, it going to be a long three and a half years. Looking forward to the fallout from his meeting with Putin