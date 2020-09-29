Joe Biden’s mask. If you can’t see his lips moving, he ain’t lying?

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has gone from the purveyor of gaffes to politic’s greatest liar. Because a gaffe happens now and then. Every time Biden opens his mouth, the fact-checkers get busy. Tonight’s debate will be no different. It will be interesting to watch the fact-checkers to see if they will be as dogmatic toward Biden as they will be toward Trump.

Biden Lies about attending an HBCU

The former Vice President is now claiming that his college experience began at a historically black college or university (HBCU), despite never having attended d such an institution. Biden, who has a history of exaggerating his civil rights involvement, made the claim during a campaign town hall in South Carolina while talking about his plan for education.

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State here, okay,” the 76-year-old former vice president told pupils at Wilson High School in Florence, which was founded in 1866 by the Freedmen’s Bureau for black children seeking an education.

What Biden means by getting “started out” of HBCU Delaware State University is not clear. According to Biography.com:

Biden attended the nearby University of Delaware, where he studied history and political science and played football. He would later admit that he spent his first two years of college far more interested in football, girls and parties than academics. But he also developed a sharp interest in politics during these years, spurred in part by the inspiring inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961.

Of note, it is at the University of Delaware that Joe Biden, as a young law student plagiarized without citing a reference to a law review article, leading to his failing the class. (Flashback: Joe Biden’s first presidential run in 1988 cratered amid multiple instances of plagiarism-Business Insider)





What is clear is that the former vice president never attended the historically black university. Instead, Biden is a graduate of the University of Delaware – which, although founded in 1743, desegregated under court order in 1950. Biden graduated in 1965. Fifteen years after desegregation.

It is interesting to note that while Biden lies about attending an HBCU, it is President Trump that took steps to ensure the funding of HBCUs in the future. (Trump signs bill restoring funding for black colleges | AP)

School Denies Biden Ever Attended

Joe Biden’s lie is coming back to haunt him. The university says his only attendance at the school was as a commencement speaker there decades after his start in politics. He did receive an “honor doctoral degree” but that does equal attending, or graduating, from the school.

“Vice President Biden did not attend DSU,” the college’s director of news service, Carlos Holmes, told the Washington Times.

DSU, founded in 1891 as the State College for Colored Students, is not the University of Delaware, where Biden graduated in 1965 with a double major in political science and history. But at the bottom of his class. Biden went on to study at Syracuse University College of Law — where he failed a class after being accused of plagiarism. Of his tenure at Syracruyse, Biden, says he was the first in his family to go to college, but he admitted to the New York Times in 1987 that that wasn’t true, saying relatives on his mother’s side “went to college.” Joe “Jefferson Davis” Biden’s decades long problem with Black people His career since then has been dogged by accusations of misleading voters During a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania, Biden lied about a number of points, including that he’d be the first president without an Ivy League degree. President Ronald Reagan, who was elected in 1980, went to Illinois’ Eureka College. “When you guys started talking on television about ‘Biden, if he wins, will be the first person without an Ivy League degree to be elected president,’ I said, ‘Who the hell makes you think I need an Ivy League degree to be president?’” Biden said. “I’m not joking.” Lyin Biden from the start In speaking out against President Trump, Biden likes to repeat the lie that President Trump called White Supremacists in Charlottesville good people. Facts are that Trump has spoken out about white supremacists several times, including following the 2017 violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the 2019 shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Within days of the violence in Charlottesville, the president made remarks from the White House, saying, “Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.” Addressing the El Paso and Dayton shootings in August 2019, Trump said, “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.” He added, “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.” Lies are always about making Joe Biden something he is not Joe Biden does like to pull his personal history, which is tragic with the loss of his wife, daughter, and then decades later his son, out. But for Lying Biden the truth is not tragic enough. He destroys his family’s memory by lying. Biden has at least twice publicly stated or suggested that the driver of the truck that struck his wife’s vehicle, killing her and the couple’s daughter, had been drinking. Only not only was the driver not ticketed or found culpable in the accident, the driver’s family vehemently denying Biden’s assertation.

A 2009 profile of Biden by Politico reporting that based on evidence and eye-witness accounts, it appeared that Neilia Biden had pulled into the truck driver’s right of way at an intersection with a two-way stop. The tractor-trailer driver was unable to stop in time to avoid striking her vehicle. Biden, it is reported, has since called the family of the other driver to apologize for demeaning their father. My absolute favorite Biden lie – Ukraine: Biden: I never talked to son Hunter about overseas business dealings Hunter Biden, however, told the New Yorker in an interview for an article published in July that he discussed Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas producer, with his father in December 2015. At the time, Hunter Biden sat on Burisma‘s board of directors. Around the time of the conversation, Biden was preparing for a trip to the Ukraine and the Obama administration special envoy had raised the issue with the Vice President, according to the article. Hunter Biden told the New Yorker he and his father spoke about Burisma just once. As well as denying his “quid pro quo” efforts to keep his son wealthy:

“Look at Joe Biden … he calls them [Ukrainian government leaders] and says, ‘Don’t you dare prosecute,'” Trump said in the interview. “‘If you don’t fire this prosecutor’ — the prosecutor was after his son — then he said, ‘If you fire the prosecutor, you’ll be OK. And if you don’t fire the prosecutor, we’re not giving you $2 billion in loan guarantees,’ or whatever he was supposed to give. Can you imagine if I did that?”