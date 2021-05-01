WASHINGTON. We’ve reached that milestone in every presidency when Americans reflect on the achievements of a new administration’s first 100 days. In a 1933 radio address to the nation, President Franklin D. Roosevelt noted that this period affords “the opportunity of a little quiet thought to examine and assimilate in a mental picture the crowding events of the hundred days…” (July 24, 1933: Fireside Chat 3: On the National Recovery Administration)

With that in mind, let’s examine and assimilate what we’ve seen and learned about the current 46th Oval Office occupant.

●Although he’s signed hundreds of executive orders, Joe Biden still has trouble finding a coat pocket to stick his pen. This might explain why he’s yet to employ a pocket veto.

●Thanks to the pandemic, Biden can hide his idiot’s drooling behind a COVID-19 mask.

●Since the time of Richard Nixon, presidents have, in one form or another, assembled enemies’ lists. Biden’s is unique in that it includes Jim Henson’s Muppets. He says Big Bird is very tall, intimidating, and has a loud, high-pitched, and scary voice.

●Biden ducks every time he hears a 21-gun salute.

●When angry at staff, Biden orders them to stand in a corner, forgetting the room is oval.

●Biden thinks the Afghan Taliban are a fancy breed of dog.

●Biden plans to issue a presidential proclamation declaring Halloween “National Voters Day.” It will commemorate those departed souls whose votes carried him to victory in 2020. And all that candy is just icing on the cake.

●Biden believes the Presidential Seal is a marine mammal that can balance a beachball on its nose.

●Biden doesn’t understand why he can’t sniff the back of Vice President Kamala Harris’s head while delivering the annual State of The Union Address. He’s asked for a constitutional amendment to remedy what the media is calling the “head-sniffing crisis.”

●Biden asked son Hunter to stuff his cut of the family’s corrupt foreign business deals in large Chinese fortune cookies before passing them under the table.

●Biden saw an episode of “The Walking Dead” and thought he recognized members of his cabinet. “They look like America,” he said.

●First Lady Jill Biden insists all address her as doctor. With all the indignities she encounters in her daily care for a feebleminded spouse, she understandably views her marital status as leaning toward the medical. But an adoring press has yet to ask Dr. Jill to produce her elder-care credentials.

All kidding aside, Mr. Biden isn’t much seen since riding into power on a wave of voter fraud. The Deep State – NSA, CIA, FBI – are happy their preferred candidate is in the White House. One who’s a real, empty-headed puppet rather than just a political one.

Now, they can get back to destabilizing foreign governments and hacking their elections instead of our own. And the information sphere so necessary for an informed electorate is much smaller now that their indispensable partners in domestic spying, Big Tech, busily cancels alternative political voices through censorship and outright banning.





In that sense, junta leader Joe Biden is a lot like today’s America. Clueless that it’s just a tool of unelected and permanent forces ruling from the top. The true rulers of what naïve souls call an elected government of “We the People.”

You see, the joke that is Joe Biden’s just concluded 100 days is at your expense. And in case you haven’t figured it out, you’re the punchline.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

