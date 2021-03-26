Joe Biden’s cheat sheets and Obama inspired infrastructure boondoggles

WASHINGTON. Sixty-four days into his faux presidency, Joe Biden held his first press conference before an adoring Washington press corps. The reason for the delay became evident when press photographers captured images of the forgetful Biden holding stacks of cheat-sheets containing bulleted talking points clutched in his cold, gnarled fingers. Among the items listed were proposals for multi-billion-dollar infrastructure boondoggles.

And this was among the talking points on Biden’s cheat sheet:

“China spends 3 times more on infrastructure than US.”

That’s understandable, considering China is a totalitarian, top-down, command economy. The economic priorities for Chinese industries are those of China’s Communist Party. In America, it is (and ought to remain) the exclusive business of a free and independent people.

But using history as our guide, it's almost certain Biden's infrastructure dreams will mirror those of his former boss. You may recall that in 2009 President Obama proposed, and a Democrat-controlled Congress approved a $862 billion economic recovery bill. Reserved within the measure was $21 billion for "shovel-ready" infrastructure projects.





The Associated Press, which in 2011 reviewed data from the US Transportation and Labor departments, observed:

“Even within the construction industry, which stood to benefit most from transportation money, the AP’s analysis found there was nearly no connection between stimulus money and the number of construction workers hired or fired since Congress passed the recovery program. The effect was so small that one economist compared it to trying to move the Empire State Building by pushing against it.”

As the Chicago Tribune’s Steve Chapman noted that same year:

“The public works component could have been called the public nonworks. It sounds easy for Washington to pay contractors to embark on ‘shovel-ready projects’ that needed only money to get started. The [Obama] administration somehow forgot that even when the need is urgent, the government moves at the speed of a glacier… a microscopic $4 billion has been used to finance infrastructure.”

A self-deprecating Obama eventually admitted,

“Shovel-ready wasn’t as…uh…shovel-ready as we thought.”

What the AP and Chicago Tribune neglect to mention is that while the money did nothing to lower the nation’s crippling unemployment rate or spur economic growth, the nearly 1 trillion-dollar spending spree did wonders to grease the palms of favored Democratic Party constituencies. (The Five Biggest Failures From President Obama’s Stimulus Law)

Although he suffered from weak polling numbers leading up to the 2012 presidential election, the massive payoff proved just the trick to buy Obama a second term as president. A weak GOP opponent – in the form of Mitt Romney – gave Obama his final nudge to victory.

Thursday, Joe Biden kicked off his 2024 re-election campaign. Not with so-called “dark money” provided by fat-cat billionaire contributors, but by borrowing against America’s future by way of the Democrat’s favorite play… profligate infrastructure boondoggles.

