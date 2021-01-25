Joe Biden’s call for unity between Dems and the 75 million: Is it real or not?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Joe Biden’s inaugural address was hailed by an adoring press as unifying; one of the best ever. It was indeed remarkable although not exactly in the way admirers think it was. To understand what it really means one needs to understand the language of the left. Those born after 1980 will have a difficult time understanding,

The speech is available on the WhiteHouse.gov website. It was mailed to the press. The first impression is the choppy nature of it. Each paragraph is but one sentence and many sentences are just three words. The paragraph is longer than any in the speech.

Consider the opening lines:

This is America’s day.

This is democracy’s day.

From the very beginning, Biden’s comments show how the left thinks differently from our Founding Fathers. These United States are not a democracy; we are a Republic. Which is a very key difference. If America were a democracy, the speech wouldn’t have to mention it specifically. Because, for those Greeks writing in the ancient Athenian city-state, “democracy was simply mob rule. It was the politics of the crowd. It was devoid of reason.”





The Founders knew, as did ancient Athen’s Aristotle, that democracy is a corrupt form of government. Democracy means mob rule. Democracy is the relatively poor masses overwhelming the few rich and plundering their wealth. This story is played out over and over throughout history. Ancient Athens. The French Revolution. The Russian Revolution.

There is a political party in this country that wants Democracy.

Every threat to their rule is called a threat to “our democracy.” Listen carefully to political speech and you will hear this over and over again.

Democracy is a theme promoted by Karl Marx, his socialist predecessors, and successors. In their way of thinking, there are two classes continually at war with each other: the rich and the poor. The poor deserve to rule and the rich deserve to be destroyed. With no rich left, the state will “wither away.”

Read further for confirmation:

Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy.

The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded.

We have learned again that democracy is precious.

Democracy is fragile.

And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.

It is certainly true that Wednesday was not the celebration of a triumphant candidate. A candidate who sat in his basement, barely campaigning. It was not the triumph of a candidate who could draw a crowd of more than a couple dozen.

The will of the people was not heard on November 3, 2020. The will of the people was not heeded.

That was the whole point of the million or so people who showed up at the Capitol on January 6, 2020. They knew their election had been stolen and they were there to witness the final act in the crowning of the fake “victor.”

Despite the hyperbole with which the events have been characterized—in Biden’s speech and elsewhere–this was no insurrection. Had a Trump crowd wanted to take over the Capitol they would have done so. And they would still be there.

None of that happened.

Unlike the Pussy hat march on January 21, 2017

A march followed by the looting and burning in DC following the march. Compared to any of the ANTIFA/BLM “peaceful protests” turned into looting, burning, destroying riots, Conservative rallies are quiet. It was quiet in all of the 50 state capitols as well. There was left-inspired violence in Portland and Seattle however. In the article March for Our Lives Protesters Trash Streets of D.C. After Gun Control March, Breitbart’s Katherine Rodriguez writes:

Many protesters have a history of leaving behind their trash without thinking about the environment around them.

At the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, the pussy-hat wearing protesters along the march route refused to pick up after themselves, leaving a trail of coffee cups along the march route.

The trend of protesters discarding their trash along protest routes is not limited to D.C. In 2014, 400,000 environmentally-conscious people marching for climate change in New York City littered the streets with their trash.

In Denver, where the governor called out the Colorado National Guard, only Antifa marched—undisturbed. On Wednesday, the capitol looked more like an armed military camp in a communist enclave than anything else.





The 25,000 national guardsmen present was the largest concentration of troops in the Capitol for any inauguration ever.

Let that sink in. Not any time the country was at war. Not during Lincoln’s second inauguration on March 4, 1865, when photos show large crowds of civilians. The only troops present were those who were marching in the parade.

If the inauguration of Joe Biden reflected the will of the people, why did the people need to be kept away? Why were the only people present Washington officials and the soldiers and police “protecting” them?

Biden’s further fake call for unity

Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart.

The battle is perennial.

Victory is never assured.

Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our “better angels” have always prevailed.

In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward.

There are a couple of important things to note here. It is true that there is an ideal of equality under God in the Declaration of Independence. And it is true that conflicts over the issues mentioned have divided us: but notice also the resolution. The “better angels” have prevailed, through battle. “Enough of us” had the Right Ideas and vanquished their foes.

This is typical leftist rhetoric. Their view of politics is that of struggle, of class warfare. They thrive on conflict. Their rhetoric is filled with words like “battle” and “victory.” The movement toward their goals is “forward”; anything else is “backward.”

How then do we overcome?

Through “unity,” says Joe. That undefined word that he repeats twice in his “inaugural” address.

The key, though, is what leftists mean by unity. The American way is through debate and discussion, through building consensus. It is why the First Amendment’s Freedom of Speech clause is so important. That’s not what the left has in mind when promoting “cancel culture.”

In the period before the Revolution Benjamin Franklin published a famous cartoon showing a snake chopped into thirteen pieces, each representing a colony, with the motto, “Join or die.” Then it was an appeal to unity; today’s leftist approach is a demand for unity through conformity.

Conservatives may say that the left is not interested in unity but that’s wrong. They are interested in unity—on their terms.

Democrat’s unity is clear in history. King Louis XVI lost his head. Tsar Alexander and his entire family were shot. President Nixon was allowed to resign and live in peace. Leon Trotsky was murdered by Stalin in Mexico City.

And then there is President Trump, who will be hounded by the unconstitutional specter of impeachment and the prosecution of nondescript crimes despite having the presidency stolen from him. Many of those threats coming from Mitch McConnell and the Republican party.

The lesson here is the political opponents of the liberal Marxist ideology must not only be defeated but destroyed.

Is Mr. Biden sincere in his words or does this analysis better hit the mark?

Time will tell, however, he has hardly endeared himself to the majority of Americans. (Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote)

Actions speak louder than words. In the meantime, citizens of Oceana, remember this: Eurasia is our friend; Eastasia is our enemy.

Lead Image: By Alexander Gardner – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’ Prints and Photographs division under the digital ID ppmsca.23718.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons: Licensing for more information., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38086507

