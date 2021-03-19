The video says it all. Joe Biden is frail and unable to control his speech, his thoughts, or his steps. Only a few months ago he fell and broke several bones in his foot, “while playing with his dog.” No news there, because most of the MSM only mentioned it in passing. But the entire world is holding its collective breath as it watches Biden stumble to the point of destroying the world order.

From his open borders to his uncontrollable fear of conservatives, Biden’s policies have changed America in ways that only weaken it. His military priorities center on social justice causes, to the detriment of warfighting. Every executive order signed so far has weakened America to the point that world leaders are wondering how they can go it without the United States.

The world is shaking in its boots at the prospect of America as just another nation. No longer the great protector, nor the great leader. World leaders are holding their breath as we sink ever lower into an abyss of self-destruction. They watch as Joe slowly dismantles what was the once most powerful nation on earth.

The President as leader of the free world: It all began in the middle of the Twentieth Century.

The President of the United States has, since the end of World War II, been the leader of the free world. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, we have been the de-facto leader of the world. China decided to challenge this under the incredibly weak leadership of Obama, only to be put in its place by Trump. President Trump also reigned in North Korea, only to now have The Supreme Leaders’ sister threaten the US and Joe Biden. (Biden plays hard-to-get with North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong)





Now; however, they are ramping up for the final takeover of world politics as America destroys itself from the inside. We have had really weak and poor leaders before, but not until the end of WWII did it matter beyond our borders.

Everything changed after the first atomic bomb devastated Hiroshima, Japan.

While Harry Truman’s capabilities as the leader of the free world barely surpass Joe Biden’s, a real-world leader replaced him in Dwight Eisenhower. Ike stabilized the world during the worst times of the cold war.

After that, we suffered several hapless Presidents, like LBJ, but none fell into the really bad category until the four-year disaster of Jimmy Carter. Luckily, we elected a real-world leader to replace him in Ronald Reagan. It wasn’t until Barack Obama that our world leadership fell to frightening levels. (The President Who Has Done the Most Damage)

2016 and a New World Leader emerges

Again, luck would see a true world leader in Donald Trump. Instead of four more years which would have seen a robust economy, steps to reduce the debt, but he fell to Joe Biden and Democrat’s election fraud. Whether it was due to widespread voter fraud or not, his leadership no longer guides the world in its fight against the Chinese Communist Party.

That task fell to Joe Biden on January 20th. And so far, Biden has done everything wrong.

Don’t get me wrong, I do feel sorry for Biden

As Biden wanders hopelessly around, pointed this way or that by his taskmaster, the result is that he stumbles every time he opens his mouth. Or tries to keep a thought in his head long enough to finish a complete sentence, or simply walk up a flight of stairs.

His embarrassment is to the embarrassment of this entire nation. When he stumbles, every one of us falls with him. Only China relishes his demise, as it portends the downfall of our entire nation and the rise of theirs.

There is no joy in watching Biden stumble up the stairs into the belly of Air Force One

Nor do I feel good as he cannot finish a thought on camera. It saddens me to witness his cognitive decline, because if he were whole, Joe would not be as bad a President as his handlers have turned him into. Joe did not hate America during his long career in politics. It is those now pulling his strings that hate America. People like Susan Rice, one of his main puppeteers.

Not only is America suffering as Joe trips his way up the stairway to AF 1, but it also shows much of the world that their great protector is no more. They fear how these changes will impact their countries. It is frightening to every thinking man or woman on this planet.

These are sad times, for America and for the world. Things are changing, Joe’s embarrassing stumbles only highlight it. Once Joe is finally shuttered, Kamala Harris will put the final nail into the great republic’s experiment.





About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

