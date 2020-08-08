Joe Biden Racial bigotry toward African-Americans a losing strategy

Speaking on National Public Radio, Presidential candidate Joseph Biden insulted African-Americans in his attempt to win Hispanic voters. His slight of blacks came in a back-handed swipe at their intelligence when reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked whether if elected president, he intends to re-engage closer relations with Cuba.

To that Mr. Biden responded:

“Yes, yes. And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

Maybe it isn’t cognitive problems that affect Sleepy Joe. Maybe it is foot-in-mouth disease. Unlike many other gaffs, this recent ignorant statement by Biden seems to be a scripted attempt at winning more Latino voters. Recent polls indicate that Biden is lagging in support among Latinos. The Biden campaign is actively trying to entice them back with his woke activism for illegal aliens and investing millions in Spanish language advertising.

What Biden and Democrats do not understand, is that the epidemic of racism in America is Democrat bought, paid for and distributed. And Joe is a prime example of fifty years of racial bigotry against Blacks. (Joe Biden: “…my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle.”)

The Biden campaign strategy to alienate Black voters

Yet to do so at the risk of alienating the larger African-American population is a strange strategy to say the least. This isn’t Joe’s first insult to the African-American community during this campaign. Not long ago, while on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne that God, a morning radio show, Biden bluntly says:

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

In that instance radio host, Charlamagne tha God, responded that he’s not considering Trump, but he wants more from Biden for the black community, such as the selection of an African-American woman as vice president.

He also took issue with a Biden adviser trying to end the interview, saying, “You can’t do that to black media.”

Biden has used similar arguments in the past to describe the prospect of black voters choosing to vote Republican.

He told a predominately black crowd at a rally in 2012 that GOP nominee Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains” while he was criticizing Republicans’ budget proposals.

Farther back, in 2007, while he was running for president that time, he said of one of his opponents, Barack Hussein Obama:

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy, I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”





Let’s face it, Joe Biden, like many Democrat elites, is a racist.

On of the most elite among them was Robert C. Byrd, who was the longest seated Senator in Congress. He died, in office, in 2010. (Byrd’s racist past should not be downplayed – The late senator’s anti-black views were deep and long-lasting, not simply a youthful indiscretion)

Joe Biden spoke at his funeral, stating;

“We lost the dean of the United States Senate, but also the state of West Virginia lost its most fierce advocate and, I lost a dear friend.”

He continued to memorialize Byrd as an institution. Biden and Hillary Clinton calling the segregationist a “mentor.” At the funder eulogizing that:

“The Senate is a lesser place for his going. To me…for a lot of us, he was a mentor and a friend, and for a lot of us, he was a guide.”

Why should blacks care? Because Senator Byrd, mentor to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, was a racist of the worst kind. Byrd filibustered against the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In the early 1940s, Byrd recruited 150 of his friends and associates to create a new chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in his home town of Sophia, West Virginia.

When it came time to elect the top officer of the new chapter, The Exalted Cyclops, Byrd won unanimously. (What Does an Exalted Cyclops Do? – He reports to the Dragon and coordinates the Centaurs.)

Some may believe Byrd’s later conversion, but in a December 1944 letter, Byrd wrote to segregationist Mississippi Senator, Theodore G. Bilbo:

“I shall never fight in the armed forces with a negro by my side … Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.” (Robert C. Byrd, in a letter to Sen. Theodore Bilbo (D-MS))

In 1946, Byrd wrote a letter to a Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan, stating,

“The Klan is needed today as never before, and I am anxious to see its rebirth here in West Virginia and in every state in the nation.”

In 1952 he stopped paying KKK dues, resigned as Exalted Cyclops, and ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which he won. A rather hypocritical gesture in order to win the election. (Senator Robert Byrd and the Ku Klux Klan)

Byrd is the man whom Biden brags mentored him.

Biden’s affection for Byrd explains some of Joe’s bigoted, if not racist, statements. It most certainly explained his voting record while in the Senate. In the 1970s Biden worked with segregationist senators to oppose federally mandated busing to achieve integration. (How Joe Biden Became the Democrats’ Anti-Busing Crusader – With a school desegregation lawsuit roiling Delaware in the 1970s, Mr. Biden led an effort in the Senate to end court-ordered busing.)

California Sen. Kamala Harris blasted Biden during the first Democratic presidential primary debate for opposing federally mandated busing to integrate schools:

“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” said Harris, who is now up for consideration to be Biden’s running mate. “There was a little girl in California who was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

Harris was speaking about Biden’s farewell address to the Senate in 2008, where he pointed out Robert Byrd, Jesse Helms, James O. Eastland, and Herman Talmadge, declaring “All these men became my friends,” He then called South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, a strick segregationist, one of his “closest friends.”

Thurmond briefly broke from the Democrat party when President Truman desegregated the military, running for president on a segregation platform in the short-lived Dixiecrat party.

But Biden’s anti-African-American agenda never ends.

He helped lead the Senate to accept the landmark 1994 crime bill, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which created “three strikes” mandatory life sentences for repeat offenders. He warned of “predators on our streets” who were “beyond the pale” while speaking in support of the bill. Code words for black criminals. (The controversial 1994 crime law that Joe Biden helped write, explained – The 1994 “tough on crime” law remains a big topic of debate in 2020 Democratic debates. Here’s what you need to know.)

While the bill was a legitimate anti-crime bill, some parts were simply racist. The bill targeting blacks, while protecting whites and elitist. Some activists argue it contributed to the mass incarceration of mostly blacks, which Biden denies. Last year, he said that the sentencing disparity for crack and powder cocaine, in the bill, was wrong.

Crack mostly affects lower-income blacks and white. The sentence for crack stiff than for cocaine power, a drug of choice by mostly upper class and elitist whites. This was not an oversight, rather inserted within the bill to allow wealthy Democrat donors to sprinkle lines of powder cocaine on silver trays at political fundraisers.

There is speculation that both Clinton and Biden partook of the illegal white powder.

Obama wrote in his book of his joy in doing so. (Obama’s Cocaine Confessional Won’t ‘Blow’ His Chances) Many Democrat elites confess to using the powder. The crime bill protected their use while damning African-Americans to long sentences in prison for doing the same.

President Trump has righted the disparity of that legislation with his recent crime bill, the Criminal Justice Reform Act, which has been hailed by African-Americans as legendary. Last summer, ex-presidential hopeful, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, called Biden an “architect of mass incarceration,” pointing out Joe’s record of pushing the passage of Clinton’s anti-African-American crime bill.

Joe Biden’s bigotry knows no bounds, as he once famously said that he can’t go into a 7-Eleven without hearing “a slight Indian accent.”

He is a genuine bigot, not only against Blacks but people of all colors. And that genuine dislike of non-whites shows up so often it is a wonder that any minority would consider voting for him as president.

The problem for him is that his racism is so ingrained he doesn’t know when he is insulting his black constituents. His entire staff, woke or not, seems to be infected with this malady. As said earlier, his most recent insult to the African-American community seemed to be scripted.

This isn’t a winning strategy. Keep it up Joe!

