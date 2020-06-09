Joe Biden gets a boost from an irritated Colin Powell

WASHINGTON. An attempted Deep State coup failed to do it. An illegitimate impeachment trial failed to do it. A Chinese plague failed to do it. The shutdown that followed failed to do it. And pandemic unemployment dramatically falls with America’s reopening. But squishy, never-Trump Republicans believe their high-pitched chorus of disapproval will do what the actions and circumstances listed above failed to accomplish.

That is, remove Trump from office.

An inflamed Colin

Colin Powell – former nationals security advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Secretary of State under Republican administrations – telling CNN:

“He [Vice President Joe Biden] is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

Trump’s response via Twitter was both blunt and illuminating:





“Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?’ They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!”

New world disorder

Most GOP stalwarts failed to notice that the Republican Party underwent a dramatic overhaul during the administration of President George Herbert Walker Bush. And that Gen. Powell had a hand in its crafting.

Back then, President Bush borrowed a phrase once used by the nation’s Founders. One to describe America’s place in a dark world of despotism: “Novus Ordo Seclorum” – The New World Order.

Latin expert Charles Thomas (1729-1824), who helped design the Great Seal of the United States, made clear it was America’s entrance on the world stage that reordered the globe’s moral and political structure. He did so by linking the nation’s Latin motto to the date the Continental Congress passed the Declaration of Independence – July 4, 1776.

But George Bush the Elder repurposed the phrase in a speech before a joint session of Congress following the First Gulf War in 1991.

“Until now, the world we’ve known has been a world divided – a world of barbed wire and concrete block, conflict and cold war.

“Now, we can see a new world coming into view. A world in which there is the very real prospect of a new world order. In the words of Winston Churchill, a ‘world order’ in which ‘the principles of justice and fair play … protect the weak against the strong …’ A world where the United Nations, freed from cold war stalemate, is poised to fulfil the historic vision of its founders. A world in which freedom and respect for human rights find a home among all nations.”

The sins of the father

It was not until his son George W. Bush entered the Oval Office that the father’s vision became US policy. And with 9/11 providing the pretext, America launched wars in Afghanistan and later Iraq. Wars that after twenty years continue to haunt us.

Wars that prompted a GOP-controlled Congress to pass the Patriot Act that continues to erode the treasured constitutional rights of all Americans.

And what about the end to “cold war stalemate” and “respect for human rights” at the United Nations brought by US military intervention and nation-building in the Middle East? It seems China has gained significant influence in the world body beyond that of its misguided founder – the United States of America.

An end to history

It has been the foolish assumption among US presidents (FDR and Bush’s I and II) that conflict will usher in an unprecedented age of milk and honey.

But history should have disabused them of this notion. Five years after the Second World War concluded, American forces were bleeding on the Korean Peninsula. Ten years after the fall of the Soviet Union, radical Islam toppled New York City’s Twin Towers before setting the Pentagon ablaze with hijacked jetliners.

Paradise on Earth is impossible as long as evil exists. And you must be careful in choosing which ills to fight. For the only successful American wars were those of conquest. And they were very bloody affairs (US Civil War and World War II).





And the peace that followed was fleeting. Even as the monsters that arose from the ashes (the Klu Klux Klan and the People’s Republic of China) remain open wounds.

Teutonic decoupling

Getting back to Colin Powell, it is not surprising that his endorsement of Joe Biden comes on the heels of a significant Trump policy shift.

The president has ordered the Pentagon to reduce by nearly 10,000 troops, the US military presence in Germany from its current 35,500.

As the military newspaper Stars and Stripes noted:

“Like [German] Chancellor Angela Merkel… It’s the latest sign of the US’s deterioration of ties with a loyal ally, one that not only hosts most of its troops in Europe but also has seen them fuel the local economy… Another troop cut would signal a further break with a legacy of two generations.”

It’s clear the president isn’t all that keen to see US taxpayers continue underwriting Europe’s generous social safety net. While American soldiers have bivouacked in the Black Forest to fend off a Soviet threat that ended thirty years ago, Germany spends 25.3 percent of its GDP on welfare spending.

This is what Stars and Stripes mean by the “legacy of two generations.”

Trump considers this foolish consistency an American tragedy and its continuance as the action of feckless chumps.

Speaking of which, the New York Times reports:

“Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office.”

The Bush clan and their sycophant hangers-on cannot believe a Republican president is facilitating the crumbling of the Bush World Order. One that is inextricably linked to the worldview of Democrats.

It was George Bush the Elder who won election in 1988 with the promise: “Read my lips, no new taxes.”

He served only one term as the nation’s chief executive. Voted out for reneging on that promise in order to win the approval of tax-and-spend Democrats.

It was the intellectually confused George Bush the Younger that committed the US to nation-building Mideast wars. He was renowned for holding two opposing thoughts – ala Orwellian double-think. Bush believing that “the religion of peace” is a spiritual reservoir supporting the give-and-take compromises of Western democracy. It never dawned on the vacant-headed dolt that Islam – translated to mean “submission” – is inconsistent with the Judeo/Christian concepts that informed the Age of Enlightenment.

Ideas supporting the principles of Natural Rights encapsulated in Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence.

Ask any Islamic cleric if he agrees with America’s foundational assertion that “All men are Created Equal.” We all know the answer to that.

So, can the Bush clan explain why they so cavalierly shed the blood of America’s sons and daughters in the name of corrupt, Middle East despotism masquerading as democracy?

As for Cindy McCain, her impending endorsement of “Sleepy Joe” stems from the personal angst generated by Trump’s refusal to genuflect to her war hero husband in 2016. The lackluster John McCain no doubt bristled over amateur politician Trump’s successful run for president. Particularly following his failure to do so over many years.

In a fit of pique, McCain even shopped Russian disinformation against Trump to a corrupt FBI. As contained in the Christopher Steele dossier.

In the end, the GOP “hero” finished his illustrious Senate career as a dishonorable asset in the service of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Obama’s Deep State coup plotters.

Taking back the country… and GOP

President Trump has upset “The New World Order,” domestically and overseas, as defined by the Bush Clan and nonentities like Gen. Powell and the GOP presidential loser of 2012, Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney.

They are set to endorse a Democrat for president with the mental acumen of a scat-slinging chip rather than see a successful “America First” agenda proceed beyond 2020.

Back in 2016, many conservative observers viewed Trump’s election as a sign that Americans’ were “taking back their country.” Perhaps in 2020, the Republican Party’s rank-and-file voters will take back their party from the feckless chumps of the disreputable Bush dynasty and their loathsome toadies.

********************************************************************************************

Top Image: Gen. Colin Powell endorses Vice President Joe Biden for president. CNN screen capture.