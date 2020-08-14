Joe Biden chooses Harris, a left-coast dinosaur, for VP

WASHINGTON. Former Vice President Joe Biden killed what slim chance he had to become the 46th president of the United States by choosing race-baiting Kamala Harris as his running mate. But you don’t have to take my word for it.

The sound of defeat

CNN talking head Nia-Malika Henderson assured her news network’s dwindling audience that President Trump will launch…

“… sexist attacks” against her “as well… [as] other folks in the [Republican] party and more generally, just the culture as well. The culture is sort of primed to be racist, it’s primed to be sexist, so I think it will be interesting to see some of the conversation that comes out of this very historic pick.”

Translation: “When Biden loses this November, you can blame those small-minded, backward, and sexist xenophobes – also known as “deplorables.’”

It’s an acknowledgment that there’s a culture outside what the elites in politics and entertainment consider the “dominant culture.” That is to say, the culture THEY dominate.





Mapping the real America

The other culture, the one of “flyover country,” was rendered beautifully by the graphics department of The New York Times four years ago.

Under the heading “The Two Americas of 2016,” there appeared two maps of the United States: one representing areas of America that voted for Hillary Clinton and those who went for Donald Trump.

Clinton’s map looks similar to that of the Cretaceous world; the last epoch representing the “age of the dinosaurs.” 65 million years ago, North America possessed a vast inland sea, with its west and east coasts comprising a collection of disconnected archipelagos.

Hillary’s North America made up 530,000 square miles, or 15 percent, of the landmass.

Trump’s North America more closely resembles today’s Cenozoic (“new life”) age. A vast and contiguous continent familiar to those Americans who risked life and limb crossing its amber plains in ox-drawn wagons.

And Trump’s North America encompasses 3 million square miles, or 85 percent, of the landmass.

That vast territorial disparity explains why Clinton was crushed by Trump in the Electoral College despite winning the popular vote.

The land that time forgot

As the fake-news media continues disparaging Americans as racist lowbrows, does any reasonable person believe Biden and Harris will defeat Trump inside the vast expanse of flyover country? The same people who rejected Obama/Biden/Clinton in 2016?

Of course not.

But the tired charge of racism will provide a convenient excuse for Kamala Harris when she’s sent back to the US Senate to represent the left-coast archipelago of Hillary Clinton’s Cretaceous America… where dinosaurs rule.





Top Image: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden share a laugh. Biden/Harris website screen capture.