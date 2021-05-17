Joe Biden and the Jimmy Carter comparison curse

WASHINGTON. Poor Jimmy Carter. Four decades have passed since his disastrous presidency slid into history with the arrival in Washington of President Ronald Reagan and a resurgence in American greatness that followed.

So, it’s hard for commentators not to notice similarities in the presidencies of the perplexed Jimmy Carter and befuddled Joe Biden:

■ Shortages and surging gas prices

■ Rising inflation

■ A belligerent Iran

■ Social engineering inside the US military

■ Environmental concerns trumping policies to expand and strengthen the US economy

■ Putting international interests ahead of America’s

■ Holding Israel hostage to a failed, bipartisan peace policy.

■ A dishonest news media in support of an administration dedicated to America’s managed decline

■ A confused and rudderless GOP

Liberal naiveté motivated much of Jimmy Carter’s policies. Naiveté, democratic socialism, and a rapid decline in mental faculties motivate those of Joe Biden. And some are beginning to take notice.

The New York Daily News editorialized:





“Barely four months into his presidency, it’s disaster after disaster as Biden wastes every opportunity his predecessor [Donald Trump] left him. US consumer confidence fell unexpectedly this month as rising prices, a hiring slowdown and energy uncertainty hit hard. On Friday, the University of Michigan said its Index of Consumer Sentiment declined to 82.8, from 88.3 in April. Economists had predicted it would rise to 90.4.”

Fox News contributor Liz Peek noted on the Fox website:

“Neither Carter nor Biden has been shy about criticizing their fellow countrymen. Biden has repeatedly called out the US for its ‘systemic racism’ and denounced decisions to drop mask mandates in some states as ‘Neanderthal thinking.’ In his famous ‘Malaise’ speech, Carter denounced Americans for worshipping ‘self-indulgence and consumption,’ and for their ‘fragmentation and self-interest.’”

Best of all, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd said Biden’s recent trip to Georgia made him “the first president to make a pilgrimage to Plains since Carter left office unless you count Yasir Arafat.”

She noted President Obama, for whom “it was important… to be seen as cool,” bristled when some in the press began comparing him to Carter three years into his failed presidency.

Carter even told Dowd he voted for old Bolshevik Bernie Sanders over the cravenly corrupt Hillary Clinton in the 2015 Democratic presidential primaries.

The website for Jimmy Carter’s very own think tank, The Carter Center, says it has a “fundamental commitment to human rights and the alleviation of human suffering.”

Based on the condition of the world during and since his presidency, it’s as though Jimmy never existed.

That’s because dictatorships and suffering ARE human conditions. American freedom and the prosperity that springs from it are not objects easily exported. America’s two-decade involvement in Afghanistan has failed to instill republican ideals in the hearts of its Islamic citizens. That’s because ideas of Creator-endowed, individual rights are an outgrowth of the Judeo-Christian tradition.

Getting back to Biden’s visit with the 39th president, The Carter Center released a photo of the encounter that was odd, to say the least. The photographer’s use of a wide-angle lens distorts the image to such an extent, the kneeling figures of Jill and Joe Biden appear as gargantuan puppeteers compared to their frail and miniscule marionettes, Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter.

That’s very similar to the distorted depictions of the deteriorating and befuddled Biden by the mainstream media.

But their dishonest, funhouse-mirror representations of Joe Biden does little to dissuade the more than fitting Jimmy Carter comparisons.

######

About the Author:





Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub