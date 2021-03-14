Joe Biden a bigger threat to America and her military than China ever was

Joe Biden stated on Monday, March 8, that under his administration the top priorities of the U.S. military will be tailoring uniforms and body armor so that it fits female soldiers better. They will also be changing hairstyle requirements and issuing something called “maternity flight suits.” It speaks volumes about his priorities as our President. It tells us that national defense is no longer at the top of the list for our war machine, rather social justice causes and “diversity” are, to the detriment of this nation. (What are ‘maternity flight suits’? Joe Biden’s Women’s Day remarks slammed for turning military ‘into joke’)

To prove just how degraded our military has become after Tucker Carlson questioned whether our military is more concerned with ‘wokeness’ than actually winning wars, a flurry of upper pentagon top generals attacked him for simply asking whether women in combat actually make our nation stronger.

Our military is the last functional institution of any size in this country. It’s the last institution most people trust and respect. It is by far the most important. A weak military means no country. Period.

So on Monday, when we saw Joe Biden pledge to bring an “intensity of purpose and mission to really change the culture and habits” of the U.S. military, we paid attention. – Tucker Carlson

Rather than address the question, they all attacked questioning a woman’s role in the military.

The Generals ignored the question and deflected to an issue that wasn’t addressed. It was typical Democrat obfuscation. It shows exactly how corrupted our military leadership has become. (Tucker Carlson slammed by military leaders for mocking pregnant service members)

I don’t know about you, but sending a seven-month pregnant woman into combat in a fighter jet, pulling negative 4 Gs, up to 9 positive Gs, doesn’t seem feasible. I have flown in fighter aircraft pulling much lower Gs and was forced to squeeze my sphincter muscles so tight that it would pop out a fetus out on the spot.

It is not only not feasible, it is reckless.

The questions Carlson asks are valid, however, our military leaders refuse to face the realities of women in combat.

Joe Biden refuses or is incapable of, understanding the rigors of warfare. Together they propose a very dangerous proposition.

Scientific fact: men and women are not equal physically, emotionally, or cognitively. This is not a put down to either sex, it is a simple fact. There is a valid reason for these differences, and they have to do with the survival of our species.

Men’s strengths are augmented by woman’s strengths, allowing mankind to survive against nature and wild predatory beasts, who all tried to kill off homo sapiens.

Just as they did all other hominid species, like the Neanderthal. Biden can only wish (Biden Calls Conservatives Neanderthals — Brings to Mind Hillary’s Deplorables)

Carlson not alone is criticizing Biden’s ‘wokeness”

Mostly liberal comedian Bill Maher has moments of being awake, versus awoke, as well.

In Maher slams ‘woke’ culture, says it’s preventing America from winning ‘battle for 21st century’ with China Maher says that America’s obsession with wokeness is destroying its ability to stand up to the world’s greatest threat, China. (Warning: Language Alert(

Maher opens with, “You’re not going to win the battle for the 21st century if you are a silly people, and Americans are a silly people.”

As just one example of why he pointed to the controversy over Dr. Seuss’s books.

“You know who doesn’t care that there’s a stereotype of a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book? China. All 1.4 billion of them could give a crouching tiger flying f–k because they’re not a silly people,” he said.

While men were more aware of their spatial surroundings, making them better hunters, women are centered on specifics, allowing them to gather edible foods that sustained their family and tribe until the hunters returned with the proteins necessary to develop brain and muscle matter. Without these differences in man and women, our species would be a footnote in history. Of course, these differences allowed the reproduction of offspring, without such the species would simply die. Pregnant women, from the dawn of time, have been recognized as essential for the continuation of our species. Hence the natural response is to protect the growing life within. An obstetrician may tell his patient to forgo riding a bike, or going horseback riding, or skydiving.

It is not a matter of taking away a woman’s power, but protecting the very most important power a woman has over men. The ability to create life.

Throughout time these differences allowed mankind to grow, invent, civilize, and prosper.

Each generation accomplishing a little more than the last. Until the 21st Century. And then an incredible phenomenon occurred, mankind began to regress.

No longer were there men and women. No matter the science, we were told that we are some type of monster for denying that there is any difference between men and women at all. Remove a body part here, and add somewhere else, and suddenly that young girl has become a hulking man. Or that musclebound Olympic decathlon champion is suddenly a petite woman.

And if you dare mention that the man dressed in woman’s clothing is actually still that same muscle-bound decathlon champion, only wearing girls’ dresses, there is something wrong with you.

Going back to our degraded military, actual women, not to be confused with the men dressed in women’s dresses, do not perform as well as biological men in combat. Any type of combat. Thereby degrading our military prowess. In December of 2016, Travis Scott at the Federalist wrote The Science Says Putting Women Into Combat Endangers National Security stating”

If we detract from the strength and potency of our armed forces to be “fair and balanced” in some ideological sense, while willfully ignoring physical reality and science, we are knowingly putting our nation in danger. The question we must ask now is: “Will the presence of a woman in combat negatively affect an infantry unit?” This is the only question that matters in this debate. Making it about anything other than this detracts from the standards that keep the military competent and strong.

The idea of the 130 pounds, 5-foot 4-inch woman, the average American woman, being as capable as the average 5 foot 10 inches, 175-pound man in combat is plain ludicrous. This is not to say that women cannot serve their country. The women of the Israeli Defense Force are capable fighters, however, there is a big distinction between the IDF and Joe Biden’s vision for America’s military. Israeli women serve in Israel’s armed forces providing critical support to the IDF’s mission. However, women do not serve in roles where they would engage the enemy, or in a position to kill or be killed.

In the article Women In The Israeli Defense Forces: Separating Myth From Reality at Tsionizm.com, Baruch Pletner writes (2019):

It is particularly annoying to hear social justice warriors in America, none of whom has ever carried a weapon to war or experienced being shot at by the enemy, using the IDF and its supposed acceptance of women in combat roles as a shield against well-founded concerns that the American military is made weaker by putting “diversity” and other social engineering goals ahead of efficient war-fighting and emerging victorious from every mission. These couch “analysts” know nothing of Israeli society, which is still highly patriarchal, with enthusiastic support by most women. Israel dotes over its women and its children. Young people, male and female, can’t wait to get married and start families with at least three kids. While the contribution of women to Israel’s defense is both immense and critical, the idea of mixed-gender tank crews or female casualties on the battlefield is utterly unthinkable.

This is not to say that women cannot be a part of a squad of fighters, but it is not yet commonplace. The idea of a pregnant woman, who is warned to not fly commercially after thirty-six weeks or even ride a roller coaster, flying in a supersonic jet at any stage of pregnancy may be misguided.

The only research done on the subject, by the U.S. Marine Corps, found that the addition of women in combat roles significantly degraded the combat ability of forces who had females in their ranks.

Our enemies, Russia and China, as pointed out by Carlson, have both tried women in combat and learned that they hinder combat operations.

Sufficiently enough, that during Russia’s darkest hours, where every man and boy were put on the front lines against the invading Germans trying to sack Moscow, females on the line were removed and sent back behind the fighting.

China also tried using women, but removed them from front-line uses, for the same reasons.

So, while Biden brags about our inclusive and diverse military, spending our weapons development funds on vests for women and flight suits for pregnant aviators, Russia is spending their funds on developing a hypersonic missile capable of delivering 18 nuclear warheads capable of destroying an area the size of Texas from 6,500 miles away.

While Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, whose name Biden cannot remember, stands down all branches of the service for two months to discover radicalism among the ranks, China is at the same time, rapidly developing highly advanced missile delivery systems that look just like standard international shipping containers.

While every high-ranking general is defending transsexuals within the military, U.S. intelligence shows that China has conducted “human testing” on members of the People’s Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with “biologically enhanced capabilities.” (China doing human testing to create ‘super soldiers’: US official)

John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, included the explosive claim in a long Wall Street Journal op-ed in which he made the case that China poses the pre-eminent national security threat to the U.S. (China Is National Security Threat No. 1) But Ratcliffe would be wrong because the pre-eminent threat to U.S. security is Joseph Biden. Whether he knows what he is doing or not, he is decimating our military. (China Threatens War Over Taiwan While Biden’s Counting the Billions His Family Received From the Chinese Communist Party)

And America will fall to those nations that do not allow women in combat or transgenders anywhere near a uniform.

We are watching a train wreck in progress. God help us all.

