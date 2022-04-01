Ivory Hecker talks to writer Steve Baker about the Jan 6 passover beanies

WASHINGTON: We did a story on the journalist Ivory Hecker, when she went off-script with a Fox News affiliate in Texas, leading to her termination. (Ivory Hecker: Is Fox 26 Houston censoring journalists speaking the truth? However, Ivory’s journalistic integrity is paying off. She has since struck out and is doing some real old-fashioned journalism. In one recent podcast, she interviews Stevie Baker. Baker has done deep-dive research into the Jan 6 Capitol protest crowd. Including revealing the passover beanies.

Stupid people and Democrat detractors will say her story is an absolute nothing burger. However, those of us still able to think for ourselves can see there is something to this story.

How do we know this?

The FBI threatened to arrest Baker.

And you know you are onto something when you do not fall in line with the narrative, and the Gestapo arm of the DNC shows up to toss your home, pretending to look for “evidence of criminal activity.”





Baker was at the Capitol shooting hours of video as an independent journalist, much like Hecker herself.

Steve Baker of Durham describes himself as an “independent journalist.”

Under the moniker “The Pragmatic Constitutionalist,” Baker writes conservative commentary on various social media platforms. For example, Baker notes the unfair and unconstitutional treatment of those held in the Washington, D.C. jail. Under inhumane conditions. He also reports that Nancy Pelosi blocked the Republican party from appointing their own representatives to the Select Committee. Even worse, in her arrogance, she states her objective as, “To establish and preserve the narrative of January 6.”

One has to wonder where the ACLU is? Unless you know, they are a communist front organization.

The most exciting aspect of Baker’s investigation is “the passover beanie.”

It is a Trump beanie hat that the FBI seems to repeatedly “passover” when it comes to investigating those wearing them. Baker identifies these people as agent provocateurs. Because, despite their actively attempting to agitate the crowd, the FBI seemingly ignored them on Jan. 6th. And none of them have been identified in the media. Despite their wearing an identifiable hat.

The FBI dismissed his observation while others said the beanies were on sale by vendors at the event outside the Capitol building. He was told he was reading too much into his observations.

Baker said,

“Well, I took that challenge to heart and what I did is that I went, I went through the entire spreadsheets and lists and websites of all of the insurrection hunters, the sedition hunters, the people that are compiling, um, databases and facial recognition, um, uh, databases online of every single person that was inside the Capitol building that day, or that were participating in any violence or, or, other untoward activities on the Capitol grounds that day.

AND I WENT THROUGH THEM ALL!

And then, I did another frame-by-frame of all my videos. I went through and I started extracting these names… not names, but these faces, and lo and behold… It’s amazing, um, we’ll call it a coincidence, if, in fact, it is, but I don’t think that it is… because these individuals were most proactive in calling the crowd into action.”

Baker notes some of these guys are wearing an earpiece. A confidential source reports one unidentified person to Baker to be a Federal Marshall and where to find him. Baker notes that a January Newsweek article says U.S. Special Forces were in the crowd with “shoot to kill orders” per information leaked from the FBI.

In late 2021 the FBI interviewed Baker and told him of their plan to charge him for racketeering after he filmed and blogged the events of January 6 as an independent journalist.

Baker proceeded to send out a press release about the FBI’s plans to arrest him and charge him for being on Capitol grounds that day and selling portions of his videos. In November the charges against him were imminent. But after he went public with the FBI’s plans, the feds have thus far not proceeded with bringing charges against him.

Baker’s attorney mentions First Amendment protections and the name of Ray Epps. (The mysterious Ray Epps: Is he the proof that Jan. 6 was a Democrat False Flag?) Epps remains at large despite his amping up the crowd at the Capitol. The FBI refuses to explain Epps’s background or why he was not charged and jailed.

Baker says we need a breakaway person in the mainstream media “to blow up the narrative of the corrupt Democrats led by Pelosi.”

Whether Steve Baker is onto something in his speculation about these “passover beanies” or not, the lack of transparency of the FBI and DOJ is of concern. Not only is justice not swift in this episode of American history, but it is denied. Much the same as it was for Donald Trump and his charges of election fraud. He was denied due process just as the Jan. 6 captives are.

Somebody needs to tell Nancy Pelosi this is not some banana republic with kangaroo courts.

America is not Russia, China, or North Korea.

If the criminal treasonous Democrats are not made to pay a price for their obvious crimes as they ignore the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and the laws of our land, this country is doomed.

If the FBI does not “cease and desist” in aiding and abetting Democrats’ criminal acts, it needs to be dismantled and re-established.

As Democrats had absolutely no time to investigate 2020 election theft, they should have had no time infiltrating the “largely peaceful protest” that followed in January 2021.

With each day that passes as Joe Biden playing president, more and more people are seeing the majority of American voters were never that stupid to put this guy in office.

Joe Biden has fallen flat on his face taking most of the country with him. But does the FBI show any interest in the Hunter Biden laptop? Or the money trail it contains that could remove Joe Biden from our highest office.

Coincidence? I think not!

