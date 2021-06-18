Ivory Hecker: Is Fox 26 Houston censoring journalists speaking the truth?

HOUSTON: It happened again, but his time with a different outcome. This story is similar to the time ABC’s Amy Rohbach had a story killed in 2016 on pedophile Jeff Epstein. A young female news journalist went rouge when she had enough of her Fox 26 Houston’s censorship. She claims she was only trying to tell the truth against the wishes of her television station’s general manager and news director. Ivory Hecker (31) was a news reporter for FOX 26 KRIV of Houston, Texas. Now she is trending the Internet as a terminated news whistleblower. She has gone viral with millions of viewers of her recent video on different platforms.

This is the video where she went off-script before her assigned weather report:

“I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you,” said Hecker. “And from what I am gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group, Project Veritas, who is going to help me put that out tomorrow so tune into them.” she said.

After her remote weather segment was done, the station’s two anchors did not make reference to Hecker’s comments. Hecker was immediately fired upon her return to the station.





Hecker talked about being muzzled after trying to do stories on Houston’s Dr. Stella Emmanuel who came out as an advocate for using Hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19. Hecker even found Dr. Joseph Varon as her second source to claim the drug worked backing up Dr. Emmanuel. Still, the station refused to air the story. Hecker thinks it happened because President Trump was an advocate for the drug.

She also tried to do a story on Africa’s crypto Bitcoin currency. That, too, got nixed.

She accused the station of avoiding stories where the COVID-19 vaccines were having bad side effects or deadly results.

She later followed through on her threat and was interviewed by Project Veritas:

Project Veritas sent undercover reporters to interview people of FOX 26 in Houston

Project Veritas did find that Fox 26 House were favoring vaccine positive stories in order to appease big pharma clients.

They determined their position was because the drug companies spend so much money in television ad time and make exorbitant donations to the Ad Council.

“The viewers are being deceived by a carefully crafted narrative in some stories.” Ivory Hecker as interviewed by Project Veritas.

One station worker interviewed said that all the station manager and news director really want when they hire young college journalism graduates is somebody to read the news on the teleprompter without going off script. He mentioned they do not get paid much in the spectrum as degreed college graduates go.

Hecker’s charge of Fox News censorship was remarkably similar to the November 2019 video leaked of Amy Rohbach speaking about a story on ABC News that she had quashed. Some 3 years prior (2016) Rohbach had a news story on Jeffery Epstein and his pedophile island. She had gotten some of his victims to come out of hiding to be interviewed. The station shelved the story without explanation but Rohbach felt they did so because of some of the big names involved including former President Bill Clinton.

In 2019 a woman was fired by CBS News when ABC News said she was the one responsible for leaking the 2016 video.

She claimed she was not the one to do so and was wrongfully terminated by CBS. Ashley Bianco claimed she was fired from CBS after her former employer at ABC informed the network that she was behind the leaked hot-mic moment of Amy Rohbach. Bianco came out in public denying the charge with Megyn Kelly. (Woman Allegedly Fired over Amy Robach Tape Denies Leaking It in Interview with Megyn Kelly) Rohbach was very angry ABC News killed her story as she felt this allowed Jeffrey Epstein to walk as a free man under President Obama until he was finally taken down under President Trump.

Fox 26 Houston has fired Hecker, but claims it was for an “on-air” stunt. They have not, as of this writing, released any statements in response to Hecker’s claims. They will, of course, just ignore it with a “nothing to see here” wave of their corporate hand.

Every problem has a solution. The solution here is the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) needs to enact a Federal Whistleblower policy to make sure Americans are not given propaganda peddled as news.

