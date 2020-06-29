It’s time to re-start the Trump 2020 economic and political landslide

WASHINGTON: One month ago, on May 25, 2020, George Floyd died while being arrested by Minneapolis police. On that day President Trump was enjoying overwhelming support across a political spectrum ranging from conservative democrats (yes there are some,) independents, conservatives, Republicans, and even some dejected Bernie supporters.

That all came apart when the video of officer Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, went viral. That video sparked protests across the country, by citizens who had just undergone two months of quarantine due to the Chinese flu pandemic. That pent up energy sent people into the streets, health concerns be damned, by the hundreds of thousands. With them, the impending landslide President had come to a halt.

Black Lives Matter, a communist organization funded by George Soros, and ANTIFA, also communist and supported by Soros, saw the time was ripe to exploit the situation. Both forgot all about Floyd and turned protests into a rampaging, looting, murder, anti-white, anti-police crusade.

A crusade whose end game is to finally rid this nation of Donald Trump and capitalism.





Trump, the consummate world leader in the economy and worldwide diplomacy, was caught flat-footed by the intensity and dimensions of the riots.

He froze and decided to allow the riots to burn themselves out. Either by accepting poor advice, or simply thinking that doing nothing is a strategy, we all sat in horror as our country was torn apart; and nothing was being done to stop it.

Day after day we watched as our major cities were being devastated by mindless vandals hell-bent on destroying America and removing Trump. Daily the outrages mounted, from burning down capitalism, one private business after another, to tearing apart our glorious history, one statue at a time. And nothing was being done to stop the outrages.

This total feeling of hopelessness left many losing faith in President Trump and his abilities to lead us in the future. We had to ask why didn’t Trump act. Couldn’t he see what was happening to America and his reputation? And then empty seats at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally. It was the icing on the cake. Trump’s support was waning.

As reported in far left-wing “Politico,” (“Trump admits it: He’s losing”)

“Fox News host and Trump favorite Tucker Carlson issued a blunt warning on his show this week that the president “could well lose this election.”

The landslide victory seen only 30 days earlier had come to a screeching halt. What happened is that many now see President Trump as fallible, someone who can make mistakes like the rest of us. His enemies see it as weakness, one that can be exploited and expanded upon to drive him out of office.

They may be right unless something is done to change that perspective. President Trump must bounce back with decisive action. Simply defending statues in D.C. won’t be enough. He must lead us out of our malaise, not by tweeting, but through definitive action. If not, he will be a one-term President and Joe Biden the interim until his Vice-president invokes the 25th Amendment. A sorry prospect indeed.

While this is an extreme situation in American politics, it is not the first time that race riots have affected an election. A short history of major race riots might provide some perspective on our current situation.

Called the Red Summer of 1919, they were a series of race riots that took place between May and October of that year.

Riots occurred in more than thirty cities throughout the U.S., but the bloodiest was in Chicago, Washington D.C., and Elaine, Arkansas.

They were ostensibly caused due to high unemployment, and white resentment of blacks holding jobs that whites thought should be theirs. The impetus was actually the deadly Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918 that killed millions throughout the world. That pandemic, while the world was embroiled in a war, caused widespread fear, panic, and self-isolation. It also caused emotional extremes that weren’t seen again until the Chinese flu pandemic of 2020.

The rush of returning soldiers, on the heels of the pandemic, caused high unemployment. Unrest was spurred on by a vocal Marxist and anarchist movement. They used anti-black racism to invoke chaos in America in 1919, in order to force communism.





Woodrow Wilson, President at the time, was a bigot that set back black progress 50 years through his actions.

It set the standard for hatred of blacks that were exploited by the KKK, Marxist, and anarchist. (Princeton to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from policy school)

Just like Obama’s anti-white bigotry set up the present ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter into action.

Democrats, eager to control American politics, divided this nation into the haves and have-nots. Just as was done in the Russian Revolution a few years prior. This set up the presidential elections the following year. Wilson’s lackluster Democrat Presidency was replete with high taxes and high unemployment.

Yet, he did not hesitate to use the Army and National Guard to quell riots in the major cities. His tactics against rioters have been criticized, yet he ended the unrest through use of force. Like it or not, he led us through trying times. Yet, the 1920 election went to Republican Warren Harding by a landslide victory of 60.2 percent. The riots worked against Democrats who supported white racists.

African-American’s fightback

National race riots once again plagued this nation in 1968. After the April 4th assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. African-Americans took to the streets in huge numbers, across the nation, enraged that their leader had been killed.

They tore most major cities apart, rampaging through their own neighborhoods, looting, burning, and killing.

President Lyndon Johnson sent both federal and National Guard troops into the worst-hit cities to assist in stopping the riots. Those riots lasted only a few days to a week due to the rapid deployment of federal troops. During the presidential campaign that year Democrats excused blacks for their excesses of mayhem.

The result of black racist rioting led to Richard Nixon winning a lopsided electoral victory, 301 to 191, claiming he was the Law and Order candidate.

Hubert Humphrey only carried 13 states.

Yet, Democrats were able to keep control of both houses of congress, stymieing any real progress toward victory in Vietnam or stemming the growing social welfare budget. To this day blacks see that rioting worked to their benefit. It is why they do not fear the aftereffects of our present ongoing rioting.

During an interview on Fox News, Martha MacCallum interviewed New York Black Lives Matter leader, Hawk Newsome, who said

“Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when black people were rioting, we had the highest growth in wealth, in property ownership. Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting. There have been eight cops fired across the country.”

To them, that is a win.

Of course, in both instances, 1919 and 1968, governor’s and the mayor’s asked for federal assistance. Today, due to hatred of President Trump, those same governors and mayors refused to ask for help.

By allowing their major cities to be trashed, they made President Trump look impotent. It worked perfectly. Today Trump’s polling numbers are falling rapidly and he is on the defensive, looking as if he was sitting on his hands during the turmoil.

What must be done to retake the high ground

President Trump must show the same leadership and vitality that he demonstrated against Hillary.

Some news reports indicate that the President may have lost some of his fight and confidence after the Tulsa rally.

True or not, this is where all of us need to come together to stand behind President Trump. Everyone, even President Trump, gets discouraged from time to time. His antidote to that has always been seeing us at his rallies. Full houses re-energized him and kept him strong in the face of the neverending attacks from all sides of the media and Democrats.

Turncoat Republicans had to demoralize him the most, and as we see when he is down, like now, career politicians like Lindsey Graham turn on him. He needs our help and support now more than ever before. He is the only hope this country has for our future.

It is now that we should be as brave as him. A little in your face to those communist loving leftist will work miracles for him and us alike. The easiest and best way to do this is by proudly placing Trump bumper stickers on our cars and signs in our yards.

Just imagine neighborhoods full of Trump / Pence 2020 signage lining the roadways.

It will bolster conservatives and demoralize leftists. But it will take courage, the same courage we ask of President Trump.

Now is the time to rise up and show the world who we are as a people and as a nation. Not weak-kneed social justice warriors, but God-fearing, red blood Americans. President Trump needs us now.

Let us come together and start the landslide all over again!

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.