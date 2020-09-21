It’s time Republicans end the Supreme Court’s pagan reign of terror

WASHINGTON. The controversy over arch-liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement on the high court underscores just how dangerous an institution the US Supreme Court has become.

An overreaching court

In a letter to W.H. Torrance dated June 11, 1815, Thomas Jefferson expressed his opinion on the constitutionality of the US Supreme Court’s usurpation of power by granting itself supremacy through judicial review:

“Certainly, there is not a word in the Constitution which has given that power to them more than to the Executive or Legislative branches.”

In other words, the Marbury vs. Madison ruling of 1803, in which the high court gave itself the exclusive power to decide what is and isn’t constitutional – undermined the equilibrium of the national government’s three, co-equal branches.

The judicial review gave the high court two immense powers: the power to legislate and the authority to rule by executive decree.





The mystical power of obliteration

In the Dred Scott vs. John F.A. Sandford ruling of 1857, the high court’s reading of the US Constitution declared Black Americans had no standing before any court in the land. In fact, Blacks were

“so far inferior that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect; and that the Negro might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery for his benefit.”

Not only did a majority of Supreme Court justices [Democratic appointees] view Blacks as non-persons, they actually believed this act of legal obliteration worked toward “his benefit.”

In Dred Scott, the Supreme Court expanded its roll beyond its usurped power as the last word on the constitutionality of legislative and executive actions. It now was the last word on what was and wasn’t a “benefit” for those individuals it viewed as inferior. Even if that benefit included the flesh-scarring sting of the overseer’s lash, and bearing the masters sexual advances – and his offspring.

Killing the innocent

But Supreme Court hubris expanded into the spiritual realm with its 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling. In order to sanction the legal destruction of the unborn, the high court allowed this unspeakable evil in the name of a woman’s “right to privacy.” A deep bow to what “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown calls “the sacred feminine.” And so, the pagan sacrifice of the unborn to the modern goddess called “Privacy” unleashed an American holocaust.

In a rare moment of clarity, the high court noted in Roe that it could not decide when life begins:

“When those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus, the judiciary at this point in the development of man’s knowledge, is not in a position to speculate as to the answer.”

Having admitted it did not know when life began, the court declares, like the Old Testament’s Angel of Death, when life could end. The fetus would henceforth be subject to the abortionist’s scythe during the first trimester of its development.

As was the case for Blacks in the Dred Scott decision. The unborn are likewise expendable, non-persons.

Of oracles and child sacrifice

Since 1973, the secular hard-left has evolved from a political undertaking into a religious movement. And abortion has become its principal sacrament, with the Greek-columned Supreme Court its temple, and her graying justices its high priests.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became this religious movement’s chief oracle. And like the Pythia of ancient Greece, she was viewed as a bridge between this world and the wisdom of the gods.

The left fears the pagan mystique surrounding the US Supreme Court, with its power over life and death and authoritarian drive to restructure a free people’s traditional understanding of institutions such as marriage, is coming to a close.





That, as Thomas Jefferson noted in the Declaration,

“all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

And more to the point,

“that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Justices, you see, do not rule Americans. “We the People” rule ourselves. And the expression of that consent, the President of the United States, will change the complexion of the Supreme Court from modern paganism to its proper Judeo-Christian moorings.

In the coming weeks, the test will be if Americans remain steadfast in their determination and conviction to remain free, or cower in the face of the left’s violent convulsions in support of their blood-drenched and dying oracles.

Top Image: The inside of the United States Supreme Court. Photo: Phil Roeder via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Inside_the_United_States_Supreme_Court.jpg.