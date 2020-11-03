WASHINGTON — The day is here. Election day 2020, the day we have waited for with bated breath. Hoping upon hope that through our vote, America will triumph and remain a free nation. Not a nation whose people must submit to bullies and tyrants.

Bullies like those in ANTIFA/BLM. People who surround, beat, injure, and kill those who do not do and think exactly as they demand. Tyrants like Michigan Governor Whitmer, New York Governor Cuomo, or California Governor Newsome. Politicians who given the slightest power immediately abuse it.

From New York to Michigan – Tyranny rules the states

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer flat out stated that those who vote for Trump will be under mandatory lockdowns indefinitely. Cuomo threatened Trump supporters with unending violence, stating that only a Biden win will stop the violence.

For those naive enough to believe the falsehood that ANTIFA is only an idea, not an organization, Cuomo, in saying a Biden victory will stop the violence, admitted that ANTIFA is an organization controlled by the Democratic party. Meaning the Democrat party can end the violence. They are using the violence and lockdowns as cudgels against Trump and his supporters. And have been doing so all summer long.





Think about that as you vote today.

Democrats control the violent ANTIFA organization. And they are blatant enough about it to threaten Americans that they will unleash this destructive force on us in the cities and states that they control. Before you vote, think about FBI Director Christopher Wray not being able to identify ANTIFA as an organization.

Rumor has it that as soon as President Trump is reelected that he will fire Wray Along with some others that are protecting the Deep State. That alone should make one want to put an X in the Trump column.

William Barr talks a good game but has not followed through. President Trump should consider replacing William Barr with Rudy Giuliani as Attorney General. That way some swamp draining will really get. By now there should have been dozens of indictments against the conspirators who tried to take down this president after his 2016 victory.

Giuliani will not hesitate to bring charges against swamp monsters.

Mr. Giuliani is not a part of the swamp. The new Director of the FBI should be someone from outside the beltway. Certainly not an FBI agent. Sheriff David Clarke seems like a great choice. I’m sure that there are more like him. With the DOJ and FBI both under the control of non-swampers, finally, we might see justice during President Trump’s second term. And a second term seems more likely as not.

The key to victory is getting enough Trump voters to the polls.

Voting is already in record numbers. Both early and mail-in absentee ballots are at record numbers. But it the voters going to the polls today will cement this president’s reelection. Don’t forget to vote, as every vote matters in this election more than most others. And there are record numbers of votes on both sides. Although more Republicans registered to vote in the past month than Democrats, it doesn’t mean a sure victory for President Trump.

It is the center states that will determine the outcome of today’s voting.

Those who don’t really like either candidate will have to choose. Their choices are between a proven President, who brought us the greatest economy in 50 years, the least unemployment in as many years, and a tax decrease that put an average of $1,800 in taxpayer’s wallets.

Their other choice is a career politician, who supports a job-killing policy that will cripple the economy, and who boasts that he will remove that tax relief as soon as sworn in. The choice should be as simple as with their domestic policy difference.

President Trump supports the police, is opposed to riots and looting, and wants people free to speak their minds.

Biden, on the other hand, supports the violence of ANTIFA, wants to defund police, and is opposed to people speaking their minds, if it opposes his views. It would seem, at least to me, like a simple choice. But to many of the undecided, there is one more metric that they take into account. And that is the presidential demeanor of the candidates.

Trump is boisterous, Tweets his feelings to all, and is not in any way shape, or form a politician.

A plus to many, a minus to as many more. The number one complaint heard about President Trump is that he does not act presidential.





Biden, on the other hand, is a career politician, and while not polished as Obama or Clinton in his ability to act the part of a president, is more presidential than Trump. That means a lot to many.

And even though Trump gets things done to benefit the majority of Americans, while Biden panders to small special interest groups and has accomplished nothing for working Americans, this election hangs on whether that very small group of undecided voters choses style over substance.

This will be a long night for most of us, but in the end America will go on to see four more years of Trump. Because this election is all about the economy, as everyone before has been. And in the end most will agree that they are better off today than they were four years ago. That means Trump wins. So sleep well tonight!

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9