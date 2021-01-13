It’s a setup: Patriots stay away from state capitol demonstrations

The FBI is reporting that armed conservative protests have been called for in all 50 states and Washington D.C. They also tell the police that they are watching these events closely. Unlike them having absolutely no interest in Antifa and BLM riots, looting, burning, and mayhem throughout 2020, they take very seriously any gathering of conservatives. Patriots need to look inside themselves and decide to leave the fight for another day.

Patriots must be warned that going to these state capitols, especially while armed, is a setup to destroy conservative freedom of speech and as an excuse for leftists to void the second amendment. If you must go, leave the gun at home and walk away from any and all conflict. Avoid any uprising that has an Antifa component. Do not let a Trump supporter be caught in a violent photo to be splashed on CNN. Particularly carrying a gun.

The FBI memo to police says that the bureau received information “on an identified group calling for others to join them in ‘storming’ state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as president prior to Inauguration Day.” The FBI said it wasn’t focused on peaceful protests but “on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

Despite the fact that the FBI has lost all credibility due to their inability to investigate and prosecute Democrats from Hillary Clinton to their unsubstantiated assaults on President Trump, we are supposed to believe them when they say “no Antifa infiltrated the Capitol.” (FBI says no evidence Antifa involved in Capitol riot) They are lying and you, if arrested, will be targeted. You will find yourself losing your job, you home, and possibly your children. We need to fight against the Democrats agenda but not on thier field. Right now, they own the field.





If investigations and laws were applied equally, we could believe in the good intentions of the FBI. But as they are not able to even identify Antifa as an organization, and they fully support BLM in targeting police, their warning is more likely a sign of targeting conservatives than an actual police safety warning.

The FBI has targeted right-wing groups, calling them “white supremacists” for the past 12 years, while ignoring all left-wing violence.

Under Obama and the direction of Eric Holder, the FBI targeted lawful police conduct repeatedly, as was done in Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore, Maryland, Chicago, Illinois, and other cities.

When no wrong was found, they wrote damning reports anyway, that led to crippling consent decrees that only aided criminals and hampered police.

Those actions led to the beginning of the BLM movement and later to defunding police. Throughout this time the FBI concentrated on conservatives, trying to link every group with white supremacy, while ignoring radical left-wing organizations that looted and burned billions of dollars of property, and killed at least half a dozen.

The FBI had no interest in armed left-wing groups, but are targeting conservatives

There is the Not Fu*king Around Coalition (NFAC), which moves with impunity around the country with at least 250 fully armed blacks who used that armed force to intimidate and harass white people. (Armed NFAC Black Militia at Stone Mountain)

There were no FBI warnings sent to local police. There were no special watches by agents around the nation. And when NFAC did shoot, although it was an accidental discharge that wounded three of their own, the FBI never investigated that incident.

Yet, let conservatives cross the line even a little, as happened in D.C., and the FBI is on it like the stink on fecal matter.

While every conservative seen walking the corridors of the Capitol that has been identified has been arrested, has a warrant for their arrest, and has been named a terrorist and added to the no fly list, radical leftist who were inside the Capitol at the same time walk free with no fear of arrest.

This reporter is aware of at least one BLM organizer, John Sullivan from Utah, who is currently under indictment in Utah for organizing an illegal protest in Provo, where one man was shot. Sullivan stood alongside Ashli Babbitt when she was shot. He was on video next to the broken windows, yet while conservatives are rounded up, he remains free and unafraid.





There is a two tiered system of justice in America right now, and it adversely targets conservatives.

And the FBI is at the center of that system. They are sponsoring the persecution of conservatives and actively taking part in in that molestation. While most patriots are understandably frustrated with what is happening in America today, and wish their voices be heard, going armed to a peaceful protest, especially at this particular point in time, will be counterproductive.

All it will take is one provocateur, like John Sullivan, to incite a shooting, and not only will our cause be crushed before it has begun, but our right to keep and bear arms will irrevocably be removed. Remember, Biden is going after our guns, this would be the perfect excuse to not only ban private ownership of firearms, but also to invoke the insurrection act to fully crush any opposition to their nefarious plans to turn this nation into the communist capitol of the world.

It is very important Patriots heed this warning or the conservative message will be lost

Going to any of the planned armed demonstrations at state Capitols will likely end in violence. The left will instigate and all conservatives and President Trump will be blamed. As they have done with the insurgency on January 6th. Your best option is to stay home.

Remember we will live to fight another day. But any violence will be blamed on conservatives, no matter the evidence. It will be all they need to take away your 2A rights. Democrats smell blood and the death of any opposition to their socialist agenda.

Going armed to have your voice heard will play right into the hands of the enemies of America. Do not do it. Stay home, gather your fellow Patriots. Have a car or boat parade. Be united. Just stay away from the capitols. And leave your guns in the cabinet. Nothing good will come out of it if you don’t. And you will further harm President Trump.

Our time will come; however, now is the time to organize. If you must go, let your voice be heard, but do not take a weapon and obey all laws. Do not engage with insurgents. If things are loud and ugly, kneel down and pray. Photos of Trump supporters praying will drive the liberal media crazy.

In that way we will show the world the difference between the wrong side and the Right.

