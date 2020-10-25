It will not be Trump supporters creating violence after Election 2020

The left likes to portray Trump supporters as violent. One California Democratic woman has confided that her biggest fear is that after Trump loses (she believes the polls) that his supporters will riot and cause chaos in the streets. The left loves to do this, project on to conservatives what their plans actually are. Never mind the overwhelming evidence that it is the left, through ANTIFA and BLM, that are the cause of almost all of the mayhem in the streets.

Nonetheless, this Beverly Hills resident complained of the added tax dollars being spent by the Beverly Hills Police Department to prepare for the expected Trump supporter’s destruction after the election.

As proof of the violent nature of Trump supporters, she pointed out the recent demonstration by flag-waving Trump supporters in Bristol, Pennsylvania. Sure enough, a video surfaced of a caravan of Trump supporters waving flags, both Trump and American, while Biden spoke to his placard-waving supporters in the audience.

TRUMP CAR PARADE OUTSIDE BIDEN’S BRISTOL RALLY-LITE: #JoeBiden just complained TWICE that he could hear all the #Trump supporters outside his event!😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/OQl3ODVxh5





— John Cremeans 🇺🇸 (@JCremeans) October 24, 2020

While the parade of Trump supporters drove past the Biden rally, Joe made one of his famous blunders when he called Pennsylvania voters who support Trump “Chumps.” Is this his basket of deplorables moment that sank Hillary four years ago?

But Biden being Slow Joe, he doubled down on this blunder later in his speechifying, saying,

“By the way, we don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphone and Trump guys. It’s about decency.”

Let’s consider Biden’s words for a minute. Maybe he forgot about how his supporters swarmed and harassed Republicans as they left the RNC convention in Washington D.C. after Trump gave his acceptance speech. Protesters Harass Politicians, RNC Guests Leaving White House After Trump’s Speech

How about way back in June, Joe?

In Tulsa when President Trump first resumed his rallies, while the president spoke, hordes of angry leftists descended on the area. They harassed Trump supporters, blocked entry points to the arena and intimidated many of those who came out to see their president. (Trump Supporters Harassed By Angry Mob At Tulsa Rally)

Is that the decency Joe claims?

That evening, and ever since, neither Biden nor even one Democrat has denounced the liberal anarchists’ attacks on Americans. Americans who were exercising their right to free assembly and to support the political candidate of their choice.

But simply driving past a Biden rally makes you a chump if you don’t support the hypocrisy of the left.

But let’s go back to our Beverly Hills Biden supporter who thinks it will be Trump supporters who cause chaos on Rodeo Drive if Trump loses.

The day after the President announced that he had been stricken with Covid-19, his supporters rallied on Rodeo Drive.





There they prayed for his recovery, and then danced on the street, with police permission, but were disrupted by ANTIFA and BLM. The Biden supporters chanted “Black Lives Matter” as they held signs that said things like “NAZI TRUMPS FU*K OFF!” and “DEPORT NAZI SCUM.”

That is liberal “wokeness”s at its best. (Black Lives Matter And Antifa Disrupt Beverly Hills Trump Rally As President Fights COVID)

One eyewitness told Breitbart News,

“Everyone was dancing, having a nice time, they just started a prayer for the president. BLM and Antifa showed up. The police had to set up a barricade in the middle between them and the Trump supporters. BLM tried to start a fire in a trash can.”

The witnesses continued explaining how the woke mob got in everyone’s face and attempted to intimidate and terrorize Trump supporters. (As Trump Battles COVID, BLM/Antifa Disrupt Trump Rally in Beverly Hills).

The list of out and out intimidation, domestic terrorism, and violence against Trump supporters is endless. While the opposite is mostly fiction. There is exponentially more danger for a Trump supporter, in either the public square or on social media, regardless of age, sex, or color. (Black Trump supporter fatally shot outside his Milwaukee business)

BLM ACTIVISTS IN LOS ANGELES ATTACK VETERAN AND STEAL HIS AMERICAN FLAG: This churns my stomach! Any #Democrat want to denounce their behavior? Yeah, I thought not. But if you’re a Democrat and this bothers you. #WalkAway!#WalkAwayFromDemocrats pic.twitter.com/qwrcR7Jp18 — John Cremeans 🇺🇸 (@JCremeans) October 25, 2020

Most claims against Trump supporters are disingenuous. Or, as recently called for on social media, Biden supporters wearing Trump gear, pretending to be a Trumper.

But that is just the tip of the Election 2020 iceberg

Beyond the violence by Biden lefties against Trumpers, there is the overwhelming violence, looting, rioting, arson, injury, and death caused by Biden supporters in ANTIFA and BLM. None of that violence is attributable to Trumpers, even though the left, and its propaganda media, try to pretend that there is.

Standing up for freedom and one’s Constitutional rights, to speak your mind is not an act of violence.

Even if a “woke one” finds your opinion offensive. The radical left is trying to equate a moral equivalence between standing up conservative beliefs and an actual act of violence. Unfortunately for the left who commits actual violence, the right, conservatives, rejects that violence. The response of political opponents is not equal. One choose fire, the other flags.

So all this fear on the left of what will happen if Trump loses on November 3rd is in their minds.

The big problem is that they will never know. Why? Because President Trump is going to win re-election by large numbers. He will also win the popular vote, no matter how many fake votes Democrats stuff the ballot boxes with. The Big Red Wave is coming.

But that only happens if each of us goes out and votes. Remember, it isn’t over until it is over.

Vote for President Trump on November 3rd! And don’t forget to include Republican Senators and House members.

About the author:

