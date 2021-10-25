It is past time for the Grand Old Party to Clean House!

.

WASHINGTON: All Americans know the Democratic Party will lie, cheat and steal to get ahead. They have to! Their nonsensical, illogical, indefensible positions make them impossible to get elected in an open and fair election. Take for example the one current event of the Border Crisis at our southern border. Why is our border to be open during what is supposed to be a very serious pandemic? Why aren’t both illegal aliens and legal immigrants being required to take the Covid-19 vaccines? And why isn’t the Grand Old Party, the GOP, doing anything about it?

Our mainstream news media is guilty of malpractice as they won’t even ask the Democrats to explain themselves.

Democrats led by Joe Biden may well be guilty of treason as this current practice poses a definite threat to our nation. It has been proven as a fact that not all people coming across our southern border speak Spanish and are here for a better life and free handouts from the Democrat Party. They are Islamic fundamentalists coming from the Middle East to kill us! This has been known at least going back to 2008 when a member of our military told me this.

Lying, cheating, and stealing are not the Democrat’s strongest character traits, however. Unity is. The one thing all good criminals know is unity. So many times in television crime dramas we see how organized crime demands unity. Snitches get stitches!





The Republican Party has a number of people who should cease being funded by the Grand Old Party and be told they must fend for themselves.

They are guilty of not holding true to their constituents who voted them into the office and they are not unified with the party and its values. Like the Democrats, they lie, cheat and steal. When they attack President Donald Trump, they cannot offer an argument of substance or defend their positions. They often seem more like the Deep State George Soros shills of the Democrat’s party than the Grand Old Party.

Some of them are said to have even taken Soros money for their campaigns or under the table.

This past week the predictable nine Trump-hating House Republicans broke ranks to join all Democrats in voting to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

They allege he defied a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 protest turned riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Stephen Bannon is an American media executive, political strategist, and former investment banker, who served as President Trump’s White House’s chief strategist during the first eight months of the administration’s term. Bannon is a former executive chairman of conservative news source Breitbart News.

He was an officer in the United States Navy for seven years in the 70s and 80s. After his Navy stint, he worked two years at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. In 1993, he was acting director of the research project Biosphere 2. Amazingly he was then an executive producer in Hollywood, and produced 18 films between 1991 and 2016!

In 2007, he co-founded Breitbart News, a conservative news website which he described in 2016 as “the platform for the alt-right”.

In 2016, Bannon became the chief executive officer for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He would leave that position eight months later to rejoin Breitbart. In January 2018, Bannon was disavowed by Trump for critical comments reported in the book “Fire and Fury.” Bannon once again leaves Breitbart. After leaving the White House, Bannon opposed the Republican Party establishment. His opposition was relative to the party’s support of insurgent candidates in Republican primary elections.

Bannon’s reputation took a ding as a political strategist after former Alabama State Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore lost the 2017 United States Senate election.

In August of 2020, Bannon and three others were charged and arrested for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering in connection to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. The defendants allegedly enriched themselves with donor contributions intended to build a border wall with Mexico. Bannon pleaded not guilty and was later pardoned by Trump before his trial.

Maybe the ten clowns misrepresenting themselves as Republicans would have been better about insisting the insurrection occurred November 3rd and not January 6th and that is what Congress needs to investigate before anything else!

As Mike Lindell so often says, “THE BIG LIE, IS THE BIG LIE!”

Bannon was innocent of the charges, something the mainstream news media failed to report. All the proof they needed to shed light on how Bannon was misled was when one of those other three indicted with Bannon found himself in more trouble with the law earlier this year.

Brian Kolfage was indicted this past May on additional charges of fraud and filing a false tax return. A federal grand jury in Florida has accused Kolfage of failing to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income on his 2019 tax returns from multiple sources in this latest indictment.

Kolfage is a war veteran and triple amputee who was hurt in the Iraq War in 2004. His trial has now been set for March of 2022.

There was absolutely no evidence Steve Bannon profited off of the “We Build the Wall” fundraising efforts but that does not stop the Democrat-owned mainstream news media from engaging in a misinformation campaign.

The real reason why Bannon is repeatedly attacked is because of the truths he broadcasts on alternative news sources like Breitbart and more recently Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic. Bannon does not need to commit crimes to make money. He is a self-made God-fearing conservative man.

The Republican’s Grand Old Party needs to cut loose the following members of the House of Representatives

They need to be removed for their willful negligence in upholding the desires of their electorate. Not only are they not following the will of the majority of the party, but they also have no defense for their positions other than to regurgitate the meaningless lies of the mockingbird media.

As for Steve Bannon, the referral has passed the House. It now heads to the Department of Justice, which will decide whether to bring charges. Any individual who is found in Contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment.

It is to be noted this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time. Bannon would have a good case of invoking Hillary Clinton and her Benghazi sh*t show. Clinton destroying evidence with hammers and Bleach Bit software. The American people will remember her “what difference does it make” attitude and the DOJ better think twice.

Holding a person in criminal contempt in prosecution could take forever.

However, Bannon knows criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

Should the DOJ charge Bannon, he can well make the case that justice is not equal as Hillary was not charged for offenses far more serious. Much of what he did and said in regard to January 6 is on the record and no impartial jury would ever say he, or President Trump, was inciting a riot or encouraging violence of any kind.

Ronna Romney-McDaniel is the chairwoman of the National Republican Party and the GOP spokesperson on many things.

She is the niece to Senator Mitt Romney. Therein lies another problem, not for Trump but for the Grand Old Party. Trump and his supporters are smart enough to give to the individual candidates and not to the national party. They are also smart enough to not donate to state chapters of the Republican Party whereby they will give to those House Representatives noted above.

At a time when Ronna McDaniel should have been siding up to Trump and demanding an election audit of all 50 states, she did nothing. At a time when she should have been circling the wagons in January at the Capitol, again, she did nothing. When Daniels should have been demanding Vice President Mike Pence not certify the 2020 Election to systematic voter irregularities in key states of our nation, she did nothing.

Daniels should be removed from her Grand Old Party office for her lack of party leadership.

Whether Ronna McDaniel is in the back pocket of Never Trumper Uncle Mitt Romney is irrelevant. It is simply a matter of her showing a lack of real leadership in a crisis time for the party. With party donations down for the party while up for Trump as well as the individual candidates he endorses, she may wish to consider the GOP positions.

People are already trying to pit Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against President Donald Trump.

The 2024 dream team would be the two of them on the same ticket, “Trump-DeSantis 2024”! As Trump has not formally declared his candidacy, we do not know if he will choose DeSantis as his second.

Air Force Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers is an all-American law-abiding aviation warfare veteran that Americans love.

She proves her mettle over and over again Kind of like the pretty little Illinois flyboy and House Representative and fellow Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Kinzinger except when Wendy flies, she rises above the Democrat’s clouds and not below them.

Senator Rogers is calling for a nationwide audit of the 2020 election

Calling for the prosecution of those who participated in open election fraud in Maricopa County Arizona by the State’s attorney. She wants to right the wrongs of the last election. Rogers knows Americans will not tolerate another November 2020 charade in November 2022. She has seen the evidence of election fraud. And Rogers knows what was done in November of 2020, she knows what needs to be done now.

The first thing that needs to be done is to remove the 10 party turncoats to build party unity. Every real Republican knows this. “Trump Spawned a New Group of Mega-Donors Who Now Hold Sway Over the GOP’s Future” – ProPublica

“ProPublica identified 29 people and couples who increased their political contributions at least tenfold since 2015, based on an analysis of Federal Election Commission records compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics. The donors in the table below gave at least $1 million to Trump and the GOP after previously having spent less than $1 million total. Most of the donations went to super PACs supporting Trump or to the Trump Victory joint fundraising vehicle that spread the money among his campaign and party committees.”

One could well argue that President Donald Trump is now the face of the new Republican Party. Which is indeed ironic as he holds the same patriotic “America First” values as the old Republican Party.

#######

