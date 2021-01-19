It is now Beijing Joe Biden and the end of the Grand Old Party (GOP)

WASHINGTON. The fiery dragons of Communist China’s politburo are beside themselves with joy this day. Their Manchurian candidate, Beijing Joe Biden, will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States thanks to massive election fraud and Republican’s Grand Old Party acquiescence.

Back to “normalcy”

With Biden’s “victory,” the exportation of American jobs to Chinese sweatshops, the flight of American business to overseas tax havens, the importation of illegal and cheap Latin American labor and its depressing effect on US wages, and the expansion of Deep State domestic espionage operations against the American people and all political opposition to the Democratic Party begins anew.

The Grand Old Party – A political party in name only

The GOP no longer serves as a functioning opposition party to socialist Democrats. Today, the Republican Party is an ineffectual strawman. One the left points to as threatening their agenda, while laughing up their sleeves at their incompetence and stupidity.

Examples: Former GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnel and former GOP Vice President Mike Pence.





And though this may offend many of my conservative friends, conservatism as an ideology is fast becoming a relic of a bygone age. Can you honestly say a China-approved, Deep-State, post-constitutional America is one worth conserving? Really?

Trump’s unforgivable sin

President Donald Trump threatened the phony and tired left/right debate between conservative Republicans and Democrats. He represented a populist, America-First, third-way.

That’s why Trump throttled his Republican rivals of every stripe in the 2015 GOP presidential primaries; from the milquetoast Gov. Jeb Bush to the evangelical conservative Sen. Ted Cruz. The GOP base had seen their like before. Nominating them to lead the GOP and enter the White House, only to find that things remained the same.

The conservative Tea Party, which unseated feeble Republicans and leftist Democrats in 2010 and again in 2014, giving the GOP control of Congress, saw little change after their candidates became lawmakers.

The D.C. swamp remained.

That should have been the first clue that something much deeper was at work in the halls of power in D.C.

Swamp things

But it was the election of Donald J. Trump as president that tore the smiling mask from the face of America’s secret government.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump was accused of being a spy for Russia. The media even claimed Russia “hacked” the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. The CIA and FBI leaked Russian disinformation to their willing co-conspirators in the mainstream media. They continued to perpetuate that myth until Special Counsel Robert Mueller begrudgingly issued a report saying no American, especially among the Trump campaign and administration, worked with or for Russia.

Deep State supporters, Republican and Democrat, continue to say the government did not use the Russia hoax as a pretext to spy on Trump and his associates. But they indisputably did.

And a Pentagon Deep-Stater sought to remove the president from office in 2019, saying Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president regarding Biden family financial corruption was an impeachable offense.





Deep State-supporting Republican Mitt Romney even voted for one of the two bogus impeachment charges leveled against Trump at his Senate show trial.

Election hacking made real

But in 2020, Democrats made their election hacking myth a reality. This time, however, it wasn’t the Russians but Chinese-supported Democrats who hacked America’s presidential election thanks to innovative software and voting machines.

And the same dishonest media that insisted Vladimir Putin’s Russia hacked the presidential election four years ago, dismissed evidence of Democrat election hacking as a “conspiracy theory.” (The 2020 election: “Scorecard”, Veritas, fraud and coming coup?)

And Big Tech social media sites, who contribute financially to Democrat and Republican political campaigns alike, have banned Trump from their platforms.

Banning the outsider

The Deep State and America’s two major political parties will work hard to ensure an outsider never sits behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office again. And so, the bipartisan policy of managed American decline begins anew.

It’s telling that Cindy McCain – widow of the late GOP, never-Trump Sen. John McCain – joined the Biden presidential transition team after supporting his bid for president. Her association with the Biden administration is a continuation of her late husband’s Deep State activities.

We must never forget that John McCain shopped the discredited Russian disinformation-ladened Christopher Steel dossier – bought and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign – to the FBI and the media.

You see, Trump committed the unforgivable sin of not genuflecting to McCain’s status as war hero.

“I like people who weren’t captured,” said Trump dismissively of McCain, a prisoner of war during the Vietnam conflict.

Like McCain, the Republican Party has become a prisoner of the Deep State and approval-seeking sycophant to the press and Democratic Party. Like McCain, the GOP no longer has a beating heart.

And so, we independent voters sit and wait for a third party to arise that believes government exists to preserve our individual rights, “deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” and not approval from liberty-crushing, Deep State agencies. (What American patriots must do on Jan. 20th and then on Jan. 21st, 22nd…)

A bipartisan achievement

We have witnessed the culmination of Republican President Richard Nixon’s 1971 diplomatic overture to China and the communist nation’s formal recognition by Democrat Jimmy Carter seven years later: the inauguration of a White House puppet to that repressive regime.

Joe Biden’s inauguration represents the crowning achievement of America’s corrupt and meaningless two-party system.

And so, we wait

Trump showed us a third way, and for that he was forced from office. It falls to the millions of his followers to continue the fight to “make America great again.” But don’t expect much help from the narcoleptic party of Lincoln. The party that fought so valiantly to end slavery more than a century ago can’t muster the strength to oppose freedom-killing socialism and that lethal ideology’s fellow travelers.

**************************************************************************************

Top Image: Joe Biden illustration by the author.