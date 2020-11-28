Israel steps up big bangs for Iran’s nuclear scientists

WASHINGTON. As America readies itself for Barack Obama’s third term as president – his spirit channeled by that empty vessel known as Joe Biden – Israel also prepares, if somewhat differently. Physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of Iran’s nuclear program, died under a mushroom cloud rising from the metal shards of what was once his car.

Up in smoke

According to Iran’s FARS news agency:

“Fakhrizadeh’s car was targeted by an explosion and machinegun fire… 40 kilometers to the East of Tehran.

“The nuclear scientist and one of his companions were immediately taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

“Eyewitness accounts confirmed that Fakhrizadeh’s car came under attack first by a blast and then by two terrorist teams who sprayed bullets at his car as they moved in opposite directions.

“Eyewitnesses also said three to four individuals, most likely all terrorists, have been killed in the attack.”

That last sentence is a little hard to believe. Unlike America’s bumbling CIA, Israel’s Mossad agents are competent at what they do. Especially when it comes to terminating the lives of Iran’s nuclear scientists.

“The blast took place on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Iranian university professor and nuclear scientist, Massoud Ali Mohammadi,” said FARS.

A familiar pattern

Back in 2010, in familiar fashion, Mohammadi disappeared under a rising cloud that followed an explosion. It was a bomb planted inside a motorcycle and parked near his home that particularized the particle physicist. His neighbors initially thought the rumble under their feet was an earthquake.

In 2002, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon charged the Meir Dagan, then head of Israel’s Mossad, with formulating a plan to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Outside of Israel’s launching an aerial bombardment of the Islamic republic’s nuclear research facilities, Dagan believed a program of targeted assassinations of Iran’s atomic experts would keep the nuclear genie in its bottle while avoiding full-scale war.

“Assassinations have an effect on morale, as well as a practical effect,” Dagan once said. “I don’t think there were many who could have replaced Napoleon or a president like Roosevelt or a prime minister like Churchill. The personal aspect certainly plays a role. It’s true that anyone can be replaced, but there’s a difference between a replacement with guts and some lifeless character.”

Appeasing Iran

And speaking of lifeless characters, the sluggish Joe Biden is being urged by the mainstream media’s deep thinkers to resuscitate Obama’s disastrous Iran-friendly policies. The ones that saw a lifting of economic sanctions and the unfreezing of Iran’s financial assets in the US. All in exchange for an empty promise from the globe’s chief exporter of terrorism not to build nuclear weapons. Policies abandoned by President Donald J. Trump.

It’s clear Israel sees America about to embrace the antisemitic, anti-Israel policies of the international community. Those whose approval Obama so desperately sought, and whose wrongheaded path he submissively followed.

Iran’s nuclear scientists have much to worry about. A Biden presidency translates into a shorter lifespan. One that ends with a big bang.

