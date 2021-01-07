Is it time to start a New American Revolution. For Patriots to take a stand?

Democrats are screaming, condemning all Trump supporters for a handful of protestors that stormed the capitol. Supporters did climb the steps. Allegedly, as one colleague noted, they could be seen walking through Statuary Hall, respecting the velvet ropes. While Trump supporters will defend themselves, there is little or no violence reported at any Trump rallies or marches. Boat parade participants don’t ram into docks or try to sink other boats. That serious Trump supporter, the Patriots, lost their minds and stormed into the Capitol and created damage, is as unlikely as Joe Biden winning 2020. I can’t say for sure. And a few may have walked through the door, but I seriously doubt their goal was to do damage. There is no precedent for that type of behavior. But it may be time for a new American Revolution.

Of course, liberal commentators, forgetting ANTIFA and BLM destroying federal statues, burning down cities from New York on the East Coast, Minneapolis in the Midwest, and Portland on the West Coast, just to name a few, are not considering that it may have been agitators, those from the BLM plaza that showed up last night to counter-protest the prayer gathering.

AP reports that the Washington, D.C., police chief says at least five weapons were found, 13 people have been arrested so far. One woman was shot and reports are that she died. But two things to remember. While a handful of people stormed the building, millions remained outside peacefully. And then there is this:

Must be the same person. How many folks own that outfit? And I love the manipulated media notation. What was manipulated?

Is storming the Capitol steps the first return salvo

It is a legitimate question to ask how many of the supporters walking through Statuary Hall or sitting at Pelosi’s desk are Trump supporters. Flyers were sent out to the liberal rioters to blend in with the Trump march and create havoc. However, and regardless, Trump supporters are angry and the fraudulent 2020 election attempted to put an illegitimate winner into the White House. And that is the straw the broke the elephant’s back.

Angry is high among millions of Americans who are going to quickly stop “bitchin and start a revolution” about the dishonest, criminal political class going back to John F. Kennedy. A criminal political class that has exponentially grown since Bill Clinton’s presidency.

It has been one lie, one desertion, one slap in the face of America by both Democrats and, as we are learning now, the Republican elitist class. (Crimes of political elites: How Biden and Democrats smash Americans’ trust)

Populist Americans, conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters have all been patiently waiting for Barrack Obama and Joe Biden to answer for a litany of crimes:

Fast and Furious and the death of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.

Their cash to Iran program supporting the largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Using the IRS to intimidate and harass conservative groups and businesses.

Using Obamacare as a pretext to increase the size and power of the IRS with 16,000 new agents and additional mandates to penalize taxpayers for noncompliance.

There was the 2011 military intervention in Libya in 2011 without the Congressional approval required by the War Powers Act, and the matchpoint for the start of ISIS. The Red Line Obama/Biden never held.

The duo of American destruction doling out $800 billion in stimulus cash for “shovel-ready” jobs that didn’t exist, the money “disappearing.” Investments into Solyndra, resulting in a bankrupt company and $535 million disappear.

Obama/Biden violating the U.S. Constitution by authorizing assassinations and drone strikes to kill American citizens abroad, without due process.

Spying on American journalists, including AP, who was then providing coverage of administration misdeeds.

Promising the President of Russia that he would cave into their demands for a weaker missile shield once he was re-elected, caught on a hot mike.

2016 vs. 2020 Election: Democrats disconnect between reality and fantasy

Obama criticizing America during a 2009 speech in France describing the United States as “arrogant” and “dismissive,” then going on an international “apology” tour.

Voting to allow post-birth abortions, allowing the deaths of babies who survive late-term abortions leading to the present “abortion on demand” liberal platform.

Obama, Biden, and Hillary Clinton complicit in murdering ambassador Christopher Stevens, U.S. Foreign Service Information Management Officer Sean Smith, CIA contractors, former Navy SEALs Glen “Bub” Doherty and Tyrone Woods then lying to the families and Americans.

The unexplainable murder of staffer Seth Rich and journalist Michael Hastings, who were planning on releasing information on the Clinton email scandal and NSA spying on Americans

The Clinton/Russia email scandal that, if Democrats back in power, will put America at risk, once again.

Spying on the 2016 Trump campaign, persecuting General Michael Flynn.

Recording and leaking the President’s phone calls out of context.

The confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh.

Unsubstantiated impeachment hearings against President Obama.

The Mueller inquisitions.

Social Media censorship of conservatives and campaign contribution to Democrats.

The months of rioting, looting, burning, and destruction by ANTIFA and BLM

The Biden Crime Family actions unavoidably compromise Joe Biden on the International Stage and hands America to China and Russia.

Now, we, conservatives, populists, Republicans (some), and Trump supporters are being told to sit down, shut up, and accept the results of what is nothing less than a fraudulent election.

An election that State Legislatures have asked for ten days to review and forensically analyze. Requests of the Trump administration and lawyers not associated with the Trump campaign for access to machines, ballots, or allowing their constitutional right to observe the counting of election ballots all denied.

Along with the complicit media, Joe Biden was deemed elected. When he simply wasn’t. It is a statistical impossibility. (The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers) Then Democrats, as well as Kemp and Raffersburger in Georgia, are refusing to conduct a forensic analysis of the Dominion voting machines.

So now millions of Americans are, in a word, pissed and ready for a Revolution

Only Trump supporters have never been violent or destructive. Those are the hallmarks of BLM and ANTIFA, who are given a pass on their actions because of their justified anger. There is no proof who the individuals that breeched the Capitol, resulting in the unconfirmed injury and death of one woman and wanton destruction. But again, as Lou Dobbs reported on Fox Business, those Patriots streaming through Statuary Hall in a respectful manner, including walking between the velvet ropes, were not the ones destroying the chamber, or breaking into Pelosi’s office.

All this leading to the question, why would Capitol Police pull a gun on an unarmed woman who did not offer a threat of bodily harm? Particularly when police across the country have been shot, killed, spit on, hit, and attacked, unable to respond in any manner. We know now that the woman was a USAF veteran. We will need to wait for. her story to emerge.





We can assume it was probably a mix of persons. Again, ANTIFA has called for their “Comrades to disguise yourselves as Patriots/Trump supporters.” All in an effort to hide themselves and their actions.

What we learned on January 6, 2019

In 1976, the film Network offered a prophetic look at today when character Howard Beale gave the following speech that eerily resonates today:

“I don’t have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad. It’s a depression. Everybody’s out of work or scared of losing their job. The dollar buys a nickel’s worth. Banks are going bust. Shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter. Punks are running wild in the street and there’s nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do, and there’s no end to it. We know the air is unfit to breathe and our food is unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had fifteen homicides and sixty-three violent crimes, as if that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

We know things are bad – worse than bad. They’re crazy. It’s like everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don’t go out anymore. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is: ‘Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won’t say anything. Just leave us alone.’

Well, I’m not gonna leave you alone. I want you to get MAD! I don’t want you to protest. I don’t want you to riot – I don’t want you to write to your congressman, because I wouldn’t know what to tell you to write. I don’t know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the street. All I know is that first you’ve got to get mad. (shouting) You’ve got to say: ‘I’m a human being, god-dammit! My life has value!’

So, I want you to get up now. I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now and go to the window. Open it, and stick your head out, and yell: ‘I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’

I want you to get up right now. Sit up. Go to your windows. Open them and stick your head out and yell – ‘I’m as mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’ Things have got to change. But first, you’ve gotta get mad!…You’ve got to say, ‘I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’ Then we’ll figure out what to do about the depression and the inflation and the oil crisis. But first, get up out of your chairs, open the window, stick your head out, and yell, and say it: ‘I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’

Patriots are responding – they are seeing 2021 as the time for a new American Revolution

Too many of our elected officials have let us down. You have the criminal elitist class of the Biden and Clinton Crime families. The Pelosis. The Waters. The Reids. The inability of the GOP to ensure that not only the Presidential Election but the Senate Election runoff in Georgia was handled in a fair manner.

That no one is questioning how U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner’s was allowed to rule against two counties after they voted to remove a tranche of voters’ names from their rosters after complaints alleged that publicly available voter registration data matched unverified change-of-address records by the U.S. Postal Service.

Judge Gardner refused to recuse herself from the case despite the fact that DNC Operative Stacy Abrahms is her sister.

And yet the GOP allows it.

Our elected Congress refusing to stand up for the American people either through a sense of propriety or, more often, the desire for political power and personal and family wealth.

And quite simply, we saw today, a small group standing on the Capitol steps to say we are tired of being led by the swamp and we are not going to take it anymore. Chuck Schumer standing up to wax poetic about the attack. Blame it on the president. Speak out against the protesters after months of silence regarding the ANTIFA and BLM protests. Saying that these “hallowed halls of democracy…” What? Name ten things out of the last congress that had anything to do with democracy. I’ll wait. Because you cannot. Republicans cowered to Democrats. Elitist politicians lied to the American people. The battle cry is hypocrisy.

So the question is, why has it taken so long for Patriots to stand on the Capitol steps to demand justice? The answer may be in the rise of new sons, and daughters, of liberty.