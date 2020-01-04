Is it time to stand up and declare that it is OK to be white?

CHICAGO: A furor has erupted recently over posters placed on college campuses that say, “It’s OK to be white.” Nothing else. Posters have been seen this year at Christopher Newport University, East Tennessee State University, Oklahoma City University’s law school, Susquehanna University, and Western Connecticut State University.

At one of the colleges, Western Connecticut State University, President John Clark, has threatened the unknown person who posted the flyers stating that student or faculty who posted them would face the ‘severest disciplinary actions.’

While permission to post the signs was not sought, there is also nothing inherently wrong with the message. It can not be viewed as hate speech or against any protected group. Nonetheless, Western Connecticut State University immediately reported the flyers to local and state police, as well as the FBI office in New Haven. All of whom are investigating (spending money) where the posters came from and who posted them. (The FBI is Now Investigating ‘It’s Okay to be White’ Posters)

However, no laws prohibit posters. Furthermore, the First Amendment of the Constitution protects the posters and the person posting them.





Are “white” men responsible for the world’s woes

To understand the furor, one needs to know that a group of anti-American radical leftist has imposed a premise that states that the white race, especially white males, are responsible for all the world’s woes. This is being promoted by academia and mass media. Far-left politicians have jumped on this bandwagon, attempting to encourage enthusiasm for their political causes.

The basic premise has been developed over the past 30 years or more by pointing out the faults of our forefathers, based on modern societal norms, completely ignoring the mores of those times. This rewrite of historical facts exists only because too many people are ignorant of the truth.

The truth is that the entire world of today lives by rules of conduct developed by white European men and women. It was an ongoing process of creating civilized norms that would allow people and nations to get along with each other. That code of conduct, called mores, was developed for the betterment of everyone on earth.

One looks at the many European wars, and you can tell that it was a work in progress.

The evolution of civilization

The evolution of civilization climaxed when colonial America evolved into the United States of America. Something about being free and a citizen, as opposed to being a subject of a king, brought out the best in man.

This is, of course, what is meant by American greatness.

Those on the left do not see what makes America the greatest nation on earth. Leftists love to embrace Native American culture. To progressives, the original natives were at one with the earth. The ideal.

But that ignores the reality of the American Indians’ civilization. When the first white men landed on American shores, the peoples lived in grass huts, caves, and animal-skin tents. They were nomadic, following herds of wild animals, their food source, to survive. When competition for those resources arose with other tribes, they went to war.

The winner of that combat captured and enslaved the losers, turning the women into concubines and the men into plow horses. If they did not just slaughter them all.

Christopher Columbus called the first natives he encountered “Indians” when they were stone aged people.

They still flinted their knives, axes, and spearheads. Their only tools consisted of sticks, rocks, or bones. Seeing an iron knife for the first time made them lust to steal it from the whites who possessed them.





Indians had not yet invented the wheel and were not curious enough about their surroundings to investigate the vast resources of minerals and ores that were everywhere around them.

Strangely enough, only a century earlier, when whites explored sub-Saharan Africa, they found the native peoples there in the exact place as the Indians of North America.

Progressives, AKA far-left radicals, love to decry the horrors of European colonialism and state that if white men never existed that sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Americas, would be a better place.

White Europeans pulled society out of the stone-age

Without the introduction of white Europeans, both continents would still be living in the stone age. Housing would be under tents or in caves, dying young without the advancement of modern medicine.

These peoples, so admired by progressives, feared sunset and worshiped the gods of the river, dirt, and clouds.

Of course, the left loves to say how much advanced Asians were than dirty Europeans. In the early 15th Century, China, the leading Asian culture, built a wall and shut off any innovation or exploration.

For the next 300 years, the Asian culture stagnated, stuck inside with the mores and lifestyle of their feudal middle age dynasties. Thus making no advancement in culture, science, or invention.

Only Europeans continued to explore, innovate, invent, and progress, all along changing the mores and beliefs of the world.

What about the Muslim world?

The Islamic world, while waging massive warfare on Europe during the time of the European Renaissance. A Renaissance that developed the ideals of modern civilization, art, science, and medicine. Islam was never an innovator nor inventive. They were happy living in the past, never progressing much past the seventh Century.

After Mohammad’s death, Islam was driven toward world conquest in the name of their prophet. And little has changed over the centuries.

We would do well to remember that nasty white man, and women, innovate, invent, and civilize an otherwise uncivilized world. While the actions of our forefathers may not fit nicely into today’s box of politically correct thought, white people’s contribution to today’s society should be recognized, not vilified.

So, yes, it is OK to be white. As much as it is ok to be black, brown or yellow.

*********

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Elvis Presley, Creative Commons Zero license – https://www.pexels.com/photo/adolescent-adult-black-and-white-casual-270968/