Is it time for America to think about secession from the United States?

America is divided politically between progressive States and the Constitutional States. Most of the states fall on the Constitutional side of the spectrum. However, the progressive states now control all branches of the government, with the exception of SCOTUS, who seems to be paralyzed with indecision.

The ruling progressivism is shredding the Constitution, taking our freedom and liberty with it. Is now the time for the free states to secede from the union of states before it is too late?

Reaching the breaking point

Until recent events within the military began to unfold, this writer stood firmly opposed to any type of state secession. Even the thought of it. But the rapid decay of our military, by way of social engineering and purging in the name of diversity, has frightened this writer more than a nuclear attack coming from North Korea would.



Right now Biden policies and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s stand-down order have paralyzed our military into non-action. For the past weeks, no military activities have taken place as the military scours the services looking for “extremists” in the ranks. This administration defines extremists as those who support their oath of office and the Constitution. Those who oppose those time-honored principles are given promotions.

Obama started this during his tenure as commander in chief, leading to today’s crop of social justice warriors who lead our military. Those very same perfumed princes from the pentagon, who attack Tucker Carlson for simply asking what our military priorities really are.



This is a service-wide phenomenon where all branches of the military are purging officers, commissioned or non-commissioned, as fast as they can under the guise of extremism; while simultaneously inserting diversity officers into every combatant command.



Just as the Russians did during their Soviet Union days, each U.S. combat unit will have a political officer to watch to ensure that every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, or Guardian will comply with Joe Biden’s far-leftist radical agenda.





What, you may be asking, does this have to do with free states’ secession from the union?

Everything, because this social engineering and purging of officer and NCO corps, is turning the once mighty U.S. armed forces into a weak military who will be incapable of defending this nation from the Hezbollah militia, let alone the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, within only a matter of months.



Even if demented Joe wanted to stand up against any incursion by China, in a very few months time our military will not be able to hold off against their non-diversified armed forces. But, corrupt Joe will not stand up against them. Due to his corruption, China already owns him. He has to meekly surrender.



In the meantime our military erodes into a sludge of diversity, where we expect pregnant aviators to fight off trained fully functional Chinese or Russian pilots.

We have woman manning cannons, while Joe’s administration is making sure that they can fill up their baby’s bottle at the nearest lactation station.

Others are supposed to concentrate on aiming their guns over the heads of friendly troops, while worrying whether they are male or female.



This diverse military is now being led by ladies that have never before directed troops into combat, whether on land, sea, in the air, outer space or cyberspace. These neophytes are directed by higher ranking generals and admirals whose most important objectives are insuring that an equal number of men, women, homosexuals and transgenders are killed on the battlefield. not whether or not they are fit for battle, or even on winning that battle.

Does any of this make sense to anyone?

In other words, our military is so centered on diversity and purging the actual fighting forces of “extremist” or racists, while inserting minorities, females, homosexuals, and transgenders into positions that they are not qualified to hold. In time, it will become a military that are no longer capable of winning a war. I won’t even begin to talk about what rules of engagement Biden might impose to hamstring our fighting capabilities even further.



This lack of military ability is worsening every day. It has been happening ever since the Obama days. Trump was unable to correct the situation because of all the investigations and impeachments against him, for his entire four years in office. Though he did try to rebuild the military.



And now our military is in danger of falling into a mere shell of the once powerful military that defeated the fourth largest Army, Iraq’s, twice, in less than two weeks. Today as it stands idle, subjected to the progressive police, the forces are impotent to stand against any peer enemy, like China or Russia.



This nefarious situation means that our nation is ripe to be taken over by the CCP or Russian Federation’s armed forces at their will.

Which brings us back to the question of secession.

Within our borders are Red and Blue states. Those that fall within the blue zone are willing to concede to a tyranny by either China or Russia, but those red states still want freedom and liberty.



Staying within the union of states means that when the blue states meekly surrender, those within the red zone must also surrender. In order to stand against tyranny, and for our Constitution, the only way to remain free is to separate from the United States and form a Free States of America.



An amalgamation of like minded states that wish to continue the traditions of our founding fathers, and honor our Constitution. Within the Free States, we can not only enforce our Constitution, but could also form an armed forces capable of withstanding incursion by the CCP or Russia.



However, it must happen soon. Because every day our military weakens further, while China and Russia’s military grows stronger. Time is not on our side.



Least anyone mistake this as a call to arms and the start of a violent revolution, let it be clear that only the elected state government, working in concert with the people of those states, can end the relationship with the United States of America. It can and must be done through legal and non-violent means in order to accomplish the purpose of an independent nation consisting of free states.

This is not some far fetched pipe dream, rather a plan to survive.

There is no other place on earth to move to remain free of tyranny, either by Marxist government or globalist control. The only place on earth where freedom remains is in America. In order to maintain that freedom, we must break away from the progressive states that are drowning us in everlasting debt to support progressives around the world.



Normally this writer would caution to wait for the 2022 election results to implement any type of a break; however, our military is deteriorating so quickly, that by 2024 we will be fully under the control of some type of Marxist government. We may not be able to resist a hostile takeover by the 2024 election cycle, and the results of 2022 may not change the path we are on now.



So one has to ask if it is now the time to think about secession from the United States?





