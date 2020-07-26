BROOKLYN, NY: With Ghislaine Maxwell in Federal custody, care is being taken to ensure that she is not the latest suicide in the Jeffrey Epstein saga. (Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on child sex abuse conspiracy, perjury charges) Maxwell has every reason to fear becoming the latest unwitting victim in the ever-growing Clinton body count. Maxwell’s ties to Bill Clinton are undeniable. Bill’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein is ubiquitous.

With the coming release of detailed flight logs, depositions, and other investigative evidence in the Epstein affair, the cover is about to be blown. The full extent and range of Epstein’s political and business contacts and entanglements is about to be brutally exposed. (Jeffrey Epstein flight list: Who flew on the paedo’s private jet dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’)

The Lolita Express is the tip of the iceberg.

Video evidence from his townhouse and the private island is in Federal hands. Epstein is said to have every bedroom wired for video and sound. Ghislaine Maxwell is said to have copies of many of the tapes. It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to know what’s on them.

The largest boldfaced names involve Bill Clinton and, of course, Prince Andrew. But there are dozens if not hundreds of other people on those videotapes. There are dozens of boldfaced names on the flight log of the Lolita Express. Maxwell is the central living figure tied to all of them.





Epstein has, unfortunately, not been the only “suicide” in this sordid affair. Its been almost a year since he was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019.

Four months later, over Thanksgiving, Epstein’s private banker at Duetschebank and Citibank, Tom Bowers, was found hanged in his California Home. He was 55.

As True Pundit reported at the time:

“Bowers headed the private wealth banking division for Deutsche Bank and signed off on millions in loans to Epstein. Bowers, prior to taking over the private banking arm at Deutsche Bank, served in the same top position at Citibank, as the head of the bank’s private wealth arm. Citigroup also made massive loans to Epstein”

“Citi loaned Epstein much more money, eclipsing $100 million and also allowed Epstein to use the bank to send thousands of wire transfers from his accounts. Bowers, who turned up dead just days ago, brokered the loans for Epstein, sources said.”

True Pundits Mike “Thomas Paine” Moore continued:

“When Bowers left Citi for Deutsche Bank, Epstein followed. Meanwhile, Epstein stopped making payments on his millions in outstanding Citi loans. But that mattered little because Bowers approved new high-risk loans and credit lines from Deutsche Bank. That relationship with Epstein continued until Bowers left Deutsche Bank in 2015. By that time, Epstein had chalked up untold millions in loans with the help of Bowers who recruited many of his top private wealth top bankers from Citi to Deutsche Bank.”

“The FBI who was interested in interviewing Bowers. The FBI subpoenaed Deutsche Bank in May for all loans and accounts linked to Epstein and there were many unanswered questions. Deutsche Bank closed out Epstein’s accounts weeks after the bank was served federal subpoenas. Federal law enforcement officials said the FBI planned to interview all Wall Street wealth fund managers who worked for Epstein. Bowers included.”

As the American Banker reported:

Epstein brought lucrative clients into JPMorgan’s private-banking unit and was close to former head Jes Staley, who visited Epstein’s private island as recently as 2015. Leon Black, Apollo Global Management’s billionaire chairman, met with the financier from time to time at the company’s New York offices, and used Epstein for tax and philanthropic advice.“

Epstein made Bowers and his financial institutions hundreds of millions of dollars,” one executive said. “It really didn’t even matter that Epstein stiffed Citi for $30 million in defaults because he brought so much new money, new blood in. Citi made far more than it lost.”

“Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself”

Bowers’ suicide is more than a little too convenient. Or perhaps the desperate measure of a man for whom the walls were closing in. Except that it is generally accepted that “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself”. So much so that it has become a macabre cliche. It would seem that anyone connected to Jeffrey Epstein and his relationship with Bill Clinton and others would be in danger.

Epstein’s connections and his relationship with Maxwell suggest something more than a rich man obsessed with underage girls.

He was also obsessed with connecting those same underage girls with powerful men in all walks of life. Filming those encounters. Whether for blackmail or espionage, Jeffrey Epstein amassed evidence of a lot of salacious behavior.

For years Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was thought to be an Israeli or Mossad agent. His own “suicide’ from his yacht in the middle of the Atlantic is the stuff of legend. History repeats itself with Jeffrey Epstein. That Maxwell is at the center all this is no coincidence.

The Daily Mail reported in May, 2020:

Bill Clinton is accused of having an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell during trips they took on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein‘s private jet, an explosive new book claims. The details of the alleged affair between the former president and the British socialite are detailed in a new book – A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein.

In an excerpt of the book, obtained by the New York Post, sources said Clinton would have sex with Maxwell during overseas trips on Epstein’s Lolita Express.

The allegations included in the book came just one day after the new Netflix documentary Filthy Rich claims Clinton was seen sitting with Epstein on the convicted sex offenders' Caribbean island where young girls were allegedly taken and assaulted by the pedophile and his high-profile friends.





The New York Post continued:

“The relationship also carried over to the Clinton Global Initiative and Clinton Foundation. Maxwell became somewhat of a fixture at these events. It was there where she was even served court papers about her participation in Epstein’s abuse. On July 31, 2010, Maxwell was among the few guests to attend Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.”

While Bill Clinton has denied he ever visited Epstein’s infamous Orgy island, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has said in court documents. “Former president Bill Clinton was present on the island at a time when I was also present on the island.” Clinton has admitted taking four trips on Epstein’s Lolita Express, but the coming release of flight logs may reveal more information.

At the center of it all: Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell learned to fly helicopters so she could transport guests and young girls to Epstein’s “Orgy Island” undetected. It is highly likely that is how Bill Clinton arrived there. It is also highly likely that Maxwell knows the full extent of Clinton’s time with Epstein.

Bill Clinton is notorious for his sexual appetites. That he and others have been implicated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking is a sign of just how much Ghislaine Maxwell’s life may be in danger. Everyone else around her seems to be dropping like right shoes.

There are too many shoes left to drop.

Maxwell can implicate everyone involved in Epstein’s activities. She should be seeking a deal, and will undoubtedly cooperate with the Federal government. But that puts her life in even more danger.

Will Epstein’s videos go the way of Weiner’s laptop

Federal prosecutors have hundreds of hours of videotape taken form Epstein’s house, plane, and his private island, Little Jeffs. Ghislaine Maxwell can corroborate everything on these tapes.

Whether its Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton or the dozens of other high profile figures who know how deeply they are implicated.

The facts need to come out and the truth needs to be exposed. We are about to see a stream of information about those who may have been involved with Epstein. But like Anthony Weiner’s laptop, we fear that the information we know is in Federal hands will never see the light of day. We wonder if there will ever be real accountability.

If the guilty will be exposed. If the coup plotters will hang.

For Ghislaine Maxwell, its safety first. Her own. That singing you hear is her telling the Feds everything she knows about everyone she knows. Let’s hope she can avoid being the next addition to the Clinton body count.