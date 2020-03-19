Is COVID-19 a crisis worth destroying the American and global economies

WASHINGTON: Rahm Emanuel once famously said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste..” Actually, Obama’s Chief-of-Staff was most likely quoting 1960-70s radical Saul Alinsky’s (Rules for Radicals p.1971).

Nonetheless, President Obama heeded his advice and set in motion the most radical changes to American morality in our history. All on the backs of a manufactured crisis. Crisis, what crisis? Remember “If I had a son he would look just like him (Trayvon Martin.)” Or Michael Brown and “Hands up-don’t shoot.” Or Freddy Gray of Baltimore.

These are just some of the infamous Barack Obama’s ‘crisis’ that sparked racial hatred and riots from Furgeson, Missouri to Central Florida to Baltimore, Maryland.





If that piece of advice passed you by, know that every Democrat politician noticed. Today the fruits of crisis wisdom are bringing out those politician’s inner tyrants. California, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York all began draconian governmental controls of private businesses in the name of controlling the COVID-19 virus.

Local mayors in Los Angels and New York City have forced restaurants and bars to close. Neither closed marijuana distribution centers, though many are reducing hours and putting controls in place.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) called for President Trump to place our military on alert in case of food riots. That, of itself, shows that they know exactly what they are doing to this nation. And what they are doing is destroying our economy in hopes of creating voter rage in November.

It doesn’t matter to the Democrat fear mongers who are hurt, as long as they can use this crisis to their advantage.

More states and large cities will follow, closing down their economies

It begins with the states under Democrat control and never-Trumpers. Each measure imposed, for our own safety they will insist, will depress the economy even further.

Already there is panic shopping and hoarding in large enough numbers that store shelves are emptying while distributors are unable to keep up with demand.

The first to be hurt by these governmentally imposed mandates are those least able to afford it.

Restaurant waitstaff, bartenders and servers, service workers, hospitality workers and the like will be the first to feel the wrath of the tyrannical legislators. With jobs fading away faster than a broken dam releases water, the effects downstream will be an economy so badly damaged that it will take many months to recover.

All of which is exactly what Democrats want. They want to see working-class people struggling because they know that Americans vote with their pocketbooks. Consequences be damned. The Covid-19 crisis is the best thing that could have happened for Democrats.

They instinctively feel that there is no way President Trump gets out of this crisis and stays President.





But what if President Trump prevails against the CoronaVirus?

They may be right however they are most likely wrong. Trump Patriots will vote to retain him in November. And the offering of Joe Biden (presumptively) is enough to keep a large portion of voters home.

But is this really a crisis, or a crisis expanded upon for political reasons? If manufactured, why is President Trump taking so many precautions to protect this nation? Is he in a damned if you do, or don’t situation?

Therein lies the conundrum.

There are at least three dynamics playing out simultaneously dealing with Covid-19.

One is the political implications of the virus.

Everyone knows that Democrats and their co-conspirators in the mainstream media are hyping fears as much as possible. And, of course, blaming Trump for everything bad happening at the same time.

Two is the virus itself. This new strain of coronavirus, the China Flu, is just that, new. It is said to have begun when a resident of Wuhan, China, ate a bat. That narrative speaks volumes for communism. In one of the richest nations in the world, people are still so hungry that they resort to eating bats for their daily protein.

It is proof positive that communist governments are heartless and cruel to their citizens.

COVID-19 is new, wherein lies the problem.

No one has immunity to it. It spread fast throughout China, infecting hundreds of thousands of people, and several thousand died from it. The epidemic spread around the world, causing a worldwide pandemic.

All because nobody has any immunity to it. However, as more people get sick, and recover, that too will change.

Yet the death rate remains equal to, or below that of the common influenza virus.

COVID-19’s victims tend to be those 65 and older, or those with respiratory problems. The only crisis connected with this virus is when it impacts too many at one time. Thereby overwhelming hospitals’ ability to cope with so many at once.

This is the exact problem in Italy now. President Trump took notice of Italy’s problems and implemented travel restrictions, not to stop the spread of THE VIRUS, but rather to control the rate of infection so that the medical community could better cope with the China Flu.

This is why President Trump is taking this influenza outbreak so seriously.

The third leg of this crisis is the economic sector.

Mostly due to algorithms that commercial investors use. As soon as news of the virus was known, the markets went crazy. This playing right into the hands of Democrat politicians, working this bad news for all it was worth.

It led to a tanking of the worldwide economy. This economic crisis is real. America, Asia, and Europe are struggling with lost jobs and lost production. Distribution chains are broken. They will probably never be the same again.

What that means to the average person is losing wages encountering some belt-tightening. In some cases, for those at the bottom of the economic ladder, it will be a real tragedy. Again, President Trump understands this and is already taking measures to counter the effects of this.

He will stumble along the way. But he will also rebuild our economy to its present levels and beyond much sooner than any professional politician could.

This triple whammy never had to happen. Look back at the swine flu epidemic of 2009. Then the world wasn’t put into a panic over the H1N1 virus. Because the economy was not bombed and hospitals found a way to cope. But back then the world press did everything it could to cover for the inept President Obama, who did everything wrong, but no one panicked.

Without worldwide panic, this China Flu, this COVID-19 would have been something to watch, something to be careful of, but not a world-altering event. Today it has altered the world, for the worse. On many levels, all in an attempt to remove President Trump from office.

Thanks to a worldwide leftist press, everything one suffers from this point forward is due to their recklessness. The only positive coming out of all this is that Democrats have publicly unveiled their inner tyrant. At the drop of a hat, they used this crisis to control every one of us, even though it will hurt all of us.

It proves their true intentions are to turn America into Venezuela. Inside every Democrat politician is a tyrant waiting to break free.

About the author:

Lead Image: President Trump Holds a News Conference on the Coronavirus

President Donald J. Trump listens to a reporter’s question after announcing a national emergency to further combat the Coronavirus outbreak, at a news conference Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)