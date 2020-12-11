Is California Senator Dianne Feinstein really losing her marbles?

WASHINGTON. As Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell finds himself embroiled in a Chinese spy/sex scandal, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who herself was a target of Chinese espionage, finds herself the focus of media scrutiny for a different reason.

A question so nice, she asked it twice

The New Yorker magazine’s Jane Mayer reports that at a recent Senate hearing on Big Tech censorship, Feinstein put a question to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey twice, “reading it word for word… Her inflection was eerily identical. Feinstein looked and sounded just as authoritative, seemingly registering no awareness that she was repeating herself verbatim. Dorsey graciously answered the question all over again.”

The media has yet to “fact-check” the New Yorker report as true. And as yet, Twitter hasn’t blocked reporter Jane Mayer’s account of Feinstein’s dotage or declared her facts as “disputed.”

The question Feinstein liked so much she asked it twice, concerned a Tweet by President Trump. In it, he said he won the 2020 election “by a lot.”





“My concerns are that these tweets arouse people. And it seems to me that the entity that runs this operation [Twitter] ought to have an understanding that when there is a major situation, ah, that the tweets can play a unique role in either reassuring or stirring people up,” said Feinstein.

Guardians of truth

In other words, Feinstein’s concern is that the United States doesn’t have an official ministry of truth like good old communist China; the dictatorial regime which has striven over the decades to meet the financial and sexual needs of Democrats.

By asking the question twice, Feinstein simply wanted to emphasize how important she and her party feel on the question of controlling information so as to prevent political dissent. You see, they believe it’s not enough to simply tag tweets as disputed by social media’s official truth keepers but to prevent unofficial notions from infecting the body politic.

Social media sites like Twitter, Feinsteinian Democrats clearly believe, are unique in that they’re shielded from legal and civil liability by safeguards enacted by Congress. And what Congress giveth it can clearly taketh away. And there go the billion-dollar incomes of Big Tech’s titans.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons chimed in by demanding Dorsey stamp out opinions of those espousing “climate denialism… because helping to disseminate climate denialism in my view further accelerates one of the greatest existential threats to our world.”

Emulating totalitarian China

And there you have it in a nutshell. Free, unfettered debate in a so-called free society is what Democrats and Big Tech believe is the greatest existential threat to our world.

A view not unlike that held in the halls of Beijing’s power palaces. It’s hardly an opinion exclusive to those in the throes of old-age decrepitude.

But the totalitarian inclinations of China and its fellow travelers in the Democratic Party are as old as time itself. An evil fanaticism that is forever busy and unyielding.

And it is about to take control of America’s shining city on a hill.

Top Image: California Senator Dianne Feinstein questions Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. C-SPAN screen capture.



