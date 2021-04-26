Is California ready to transition to Republican Governor Caitlyn Jenner?

WASHINGTON. He may have changed his sex, but Caitlyn Jenner hasn’t changed political parties. Jenner is still a registered member of the Grand Old Party. This as a petition nears the required 1.5 million signatures needed to recall California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’ll likely face a recall election this fall. And Jenner filed the necessary papers on Friday to challenge the Golden State’s well-coiffed Democrat incumbent.

In a statement issued via social media, gubernatorial candidate Jenner said:

“Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor… This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home, but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends.”

All this has knocked woke Californians on their tanned keesters. The Los Angeles Times, for one, notes:

“Her run [for governor] is juxtaposed with dozens of efforts across the nation aimed at denying transgender rights, including barring transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams and classifying hormone therapy as child abuse. These efforts are being advocated by former President Trump and Republican lawmakers across the country as part of a strategy some predict will help the GOP during next year’s midterm election.”

This media ploy is the oldest trick in the book: demanding Republican politicians’ “distance” themselves from their party’s culture-war stances. Republicans stupid enough to follow such advice usually end up distancing themselves from Republican voters.





Jenner’s gubernatorial run puts California lefties in something of a bind.

How can they attack a politician who so embodies their convoluted identity and sexual politics?

They can’t denounce Jenner like they do Black conservatives, those whose political views they say aren’t “authentic” for people of color. After all, Jenner made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of authenticity by undergoing sex-reassignment surgery. An act above and beyond mere self-identification.

During an appearance at the University of Pennsylvania, Jenner noted she got more “flack for being a conservative Republican than I have for being trans.”

And it seems the left will attack Jenner’s transformation as a means of attacking her conservatism. Take comedian Bill Maher. In the opening monologue to an episode of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Maher said of Jenner:

“She is trans, rested and ready. She’s got a great slogan ‘Take the sack out of Sacramento.’”

As expected, there were no calls for HBO to fire Maher for his transphobic remarks. Just silence.

But we’re forgetting incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom

Last Friday, the day Jenner announced her run for governor, the Los Angeles Times reported that the California Air National Guard readied an F-15C fighter jet…

“… for a possible domestic mission… the plane could be deployed to terrify and disperse protestors by flying low over them at window-rattling speeds, with its afterburners streaming columns of flames. Fighter jets have been used occasionally in that manner in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

It seems Gov. Newsom feared public outrage over his coronavirus lockdowns would explode into mass riots. As the reaction to Joe Biden’s election steal saw expression through the storming of Capitol Hill last Jan. 6th.

Instead, California voters took action through the state’s initiative process. A political instrument allowing Golden State citizens a method to bypass the legislature to affect change.

Not even buzzing fighter jets can stop Gavin Newsom’s recall now. And the economic hardship imposed on Golden State citizens by the authoritarian edicts of a Democrat governor may bring change in deep-blue California as radical as Bruce Jenner’s transformation of 2015.



