Is BLM racist? Or are they using race to terrorize America into Marxism?

A source within the Biden State Department, wishing to remain anonymous, shared with Human Events News a document that indicates that all U.S. “Diplomatic and Consular posts” were being encouraged to display support for Black Lives Matter on Tuesday, May 25. May 25th was the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Embassies were instructed to fly a BLM flag under the American flag around the world. This begs the question, if BLM is a racist organization, as its name implies, then does that make America, under Biden, racist? Is flying the BLM flag at our embassies a signal to the world America supports racism?

First, we must determine if Black Lives Matter is a racist organization.

Let’s start with its name. The name clearly implies that only black lives matter. In fact, the leaders of BLM decry saying All Lives Matter is racist. In other words, according to BLM, only black lives matter. That is an extremely racist positions

Due to this stated position by BLM, some blacks fully embrace the belief that no other race deserves equal consideration. A rather basic concept of civilization. It is why they have no qualms about openly attacking people of other races. Like Asians. Or enacting quotas, from education to health services, that prioritize skin color over an illness.

There are attacks reported daily in the MSM of Asians being brutally beaten in public places.

If you look at the videos of those brutal beatings, you see they are overwhelmingly perpetrated by black males. Often by black females. You wouldn’t know this fact as presented by the MSM, unless you dig for information, and take the time to find videos of the attacks.





This writer has taken the time to view videos of attacks, and almost all of the brutal attacks have been committed by a black. I am sure it was committed in the spirit of the BLM movement. The MSM carefully hides this fact. In fact, they always lead or place near the top of the story a reference to the Georgia shootings of many Asians in massage parlors in that they state were committed by a white, who was initially identified as a Christian.

The MSM is quick to point out the race, religion, or sexual orientation if the perpetrator is white, Christian, or heterosexual, but always omit those facts if black, atheist, or transgender.

As to the Atlanta shooting, it was proven that the attacker was addicted to the ‘treats’ provided by those “massage parlors.” In remorse, shame, or just a lack of control, he went on a shooting spree, injuring and killing both Asian and white workers. In the article Atlanta Shooting Suspect Reveals Motive Behind Horrific Attack, the writer states:

Anti-Asian sentiment was quickly blamed after eight people, including six Asian women, were murdered in Georgia Tuesday and three Atlanta-area massage parlors were attacked, but police have said there may have been another motive.

Police said Robert Aaron Long, 21, engaged in a shooting spree Tuesday evening that spanned two counties. While former President Donald Trump, the coronavirus pandemic and xenophobia were quickly floated as motives for the Atlanta metro area killings, Long reportedly cited sex addiction as his motivation.

There are also growing numbers of attacks against white people, mostly the elderly. Again, almost all are committed by blacks, both male and female.

This is not a new phenomenon, there has been a “game” played by urban blacks going back several years, ever since Obama was president, where blacks try to knock out a white person using a baseball bat or some other bludgeon. In fact, it is called the ‘Knock out game.”

It began in New York City and spread across the nation in every major urban Democrat city, like Chicago and Los Angeles. This “game” targeted elderly women, but elderly men would do, especially if they showed some weakness or infirmity because they were easier to knock out. To play the “game,” thugs stalk their prey and then attack either from hiding places or by sneaking up from behind. Most victims only knew they were targeted when looking at the laughing teens from the ground; through clouded and bloodied eyes.

This was mostly overlooked by the MSM.

Some videos surfaced on social media platforms: however, those have mostly been purged.





One can no longer place a video on social media platforms that show blacks in a bad light.

The point is that besides the “game,” attacks on whites are rising at alarming rates by BLM empowered blacks. Most of those attacks never reach the news media, and our “new and improved” FBI does not follow up or charge attackers for their hate crime. They do if a white attacks a black. Then it becomes the worst offense against humanity in the history of this nation. The same is true of almost all local police departments that are in cities controlled by Democrat politicians.

While some may believe that this is article is biased against blacks, the opposite is true. What is being said is true and needs to be addressed, because due to the media’s biased one-way coverage, the BLM message is easier to state as fact, when in fact it is a false premise.

Just as the premise, “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” was in Ferguson, Missouri when BLM made its debut.

BLM was born out of a lie and has continued through lies. Lies that the legacy press state as facts, and that the Hollywood TV and movie media perpetuates daily through its television shows, specials, and movies. Social media also protects BLM and its false claims of oppression and “systemic white racism.”

The national lies encourage marginal blacks to lash out at innocent whites, Asians, and others with almost total impunity. Those growing attacks have caused whites to fear blacks, particularly young blacks, now more than at any time in our history, even though the vast majority of blacks are honest and honorable men and women.

That fringe group of marginal blacks has been empowered to create havoc and fear across the nation. And that fear is exactly what BLM wants. It is terrorism as surely as Muslim terror attacks around the world are. Their terrorist methods are working. More whites are subjecting themselves to the oppression of blacks now more than at any time before.

So, all indications are that BLM is a racist and terrorist organization leading America into Marxism.

Most thinking people know this already, whether or not they admit it. Nonetheless, BLM is as racist as their name implies. They thrive on racism and need the perception of racism in order to continue to exist. So, if BLM is racist than the United States, by openly supporting a racist organization, becomes a racist nation by its association with them. And flying the BLM flag under the American flag at embassies across the world shows demonstrates that support.

America, under Biden, is turning away from our founding documents, which declared in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

It took this nation 200 difficult and tumultuous years to reach that lofty goal, and it has taken only 100 days of Joe Biden to undue what began as an experiment in democracy on the greens of Lexington in 1775.

