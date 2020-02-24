Is any part of America ready for a Sanders-ista government?

the WASHINGTON: Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has been warned that Russia is attempting to influence the 2020 Election in the frumpy septarian socialism government’s favor. (US officials told Bernie Sanders Russia is trying to help him win the Democratic nomination) Yet, our feckless media is now reporting that Russia is attempting to influence President Trump’s reelection. (Lawmakers Are Warned That Russia Is Meddling to Re-elect Trump)

So one day. Two diametrically opposed headlines. You get to guess which is true. A couple of facts:

It would make sense for Russia to prefer a kindred comrade in Sanders.

Trump has been harder on Russia than any other President, except Reagen, maybe. (Trump Administration Actions on Russia)

So which way do the Democrats and the mainstream media want it? Bernie Sanders is being warned about Russia colluding to win or that President Trump is colluding with Russia?

Obama gave it away and Trump defends the Republic

President Barack Obama did not shy away from embracing anti-American leaders. Obama gifting the tyrants of the world with cash and diplomatic concession. He gave them pallets of cash and diplomatic concessions, He gave the Cuban regime long-sought diplomatic recognition and sanctions relief. Obama got absolutely nothing in return and Castro went on to increase repression of Cubans.





Obama opened a U.S. Embassy in Havana, however, it is a bit of a ghost town. Twenty-five diplomats and other embassy employees became ill with medical problems that left some with hearing loss or mild brain damage.

President Trump, to the dismay of the liberal left, has embraced three dictators – North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and China’s President Xi Jinping. He showers them with praise. He patiently waits until the time is right and then hammers them with sanctions and tariffs until they see things his way.

It is not Trump, like Obama, bowing to these dictators, but making them comfortable before making demands. Trump’s way of working with foreign leaders is anathema to Democrats who feel that Americans must be on a perpetual apology tour, making amends for the evil of the Western world.

Democrat Socialism is a buzz word – not a reality

A rose by any other name is still a rose. And the thorns can be painful. The same with socialism. The Sanders-ista government promoted by Bernie Sanders is not democratic. Nor can it be. Socialism is a populist economic and political system based on public ownership (also known as collective or common ownership) of the means of production. “Public Ownership” is another buzz word that sounds great but that actually means government ownership and management of all means of production.

Any and all industries that produce goods – from food, to clothing, to energy – are owned and managed by the government. And the government decides who will benefit from that production. The result is never the people. Sanders promises free college tuition – an easy get when the population has no prospect of a meal, much less a job. A starving person does not feel better about starving because they have a degree, but no future.

Communism and socialism refer to two left-wing schools of economic thought; both oppose capitalism. Socialism predates the “Communist Manifesto,” an 1848 pamphlet by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, by a few decades. Socialism is the gateway to the Communism.

In 2016, The Washington Times offers a cautionary tale:

“Last week the socialist government of Venezuela began seizing and destroying handguns, rifles and shotguns — continuing the late Hugo Chavez’s effort to solve the nation’s crime problem by disarming the nation. However, since Chavez imposed what he and his followers proudly called “21st- Century Socialism” on one of the wealthiest nations in South America, Venezuela has been in economic, political and social free fall. Disarming the country won’t work, but one can certainly understand current President Nicolas Maduro’s desire to disarm as many Venezuelans as possible. He and his cronies are increasingly worried that an angry and frustrated populace could turn his country into a revolutionary cauldron.

Consider what he and Chavez have accomplished since Chavez came to power in 2012. The economy of this essentially middle-class democracy has collapsed with more than 70 percent of the population living in poverty. Venezuelans are dying in hospitals lacking hygiene and basic drugs, a square of toilet paper costs more than a tank of gas and people are forced to wait for hours in line for food or go hungry, Mr. Maduro has decreed a two-day work week for government employees, rolling electrical blackouts plague the country, the first lady’s nephews have been arrested by DEA agents from the United States for offering to sell wholesale amounts of cocaine to an undercover agent, and inflation is rampant and getting worse by the day. The International Monetary Fund estimates that Venezuela’s inflation rate this year will reach 720 percent and predicts 2200 percent inflation next year.”

Note the reference to the government “seizing and destroying handguns, rifles, and shotguns — continuing the late Hugo Chavez’s effort to solve the nation’s crime problem by disarming the nation.” This is also the first step of Democrat leadership in America who wish to instill Socialism, giving all control to the ruling class. (Virginia’s Democratically controlled House passes seven gun control measures)

As the Washington Times reports, since “21st- Century Socialism” has been enforced on one of the wealthiest nations in South America, Venezuela has become a failed state with a populace that is starving for lack of food, dying for lack of medical care. (Socialism fail: Venezuelans eat dogs, cats, zoo animals as economy collapses, Dems ignore ‘lesson).

Sanders-ista targeting the children

Following the confiscation of guns from the people, countries change to socialism, and then communism, by targeting the children. Get them young, indoctrinate them to the government’s message. Destroy any chance that Democracy may flourish. Sanders and his campaign release their Child Care plan saying the plan offers up free, full-day child care for every child from infancy, plus pre-K to every child in the country, starting at age 3.





The plan, according to the campaign, would provide at least 10 hours of daily child care for infants and children up to age 3, regardless of family income. The federal government would set minimum worker wages and mandate “low child-to-adult ratios and small group sizes” for services.

When it comes to pre-K, Sanders would guarantee access to “full-day, full-week” programs for children starting at age 3. The federal government would pay for that too, but pre-K programs would be “locally administered.”

This may sound like a lofty and agreeable plan until parents realize that their child’s education and free child-care comes with socialist indoctrination, they may change there mind. Because everything, even free programs from the government, have a cost.

How do I know this? Having a child in a liberal arts college, he often reports on the “woke”, anti-white, anti-mail, socialist message that is prevalent on his campus. It starts with the teachers. As a parent, it is heartbreaking to hear him reflect on the anti-white-male capitalist message he is assaulted with every day.

One has to assume that when the government “pays” for his education (which I pay for now) the message will become more hateful toward anyone that is not within acceptable LGBTQ – color guidelines. Are you willing to pay that price for your children’s education?

The cost of the Sanders-ista education of our children from infancy through pre-K is quoted by the campaign to be $1.5 trillion spent during the next decade. This does not include elementary, high school or college.

Child indoctrination is nothing new for Democrats

In the December article, It’s time to talk to your kids about socialism, Conservative Review writer Matt Kibbe says of the dangers of Democrat-led Socialism:

“No, I’m not talking about heroin. The bigger danger to America’s young people is their growing experimentation with Socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders — who is handily beating Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire according to a new CBS poll — has rebranded his product as “Democratic” Socialism. His target market: our sons and daughters.

Here’s the reality check: A recent survey of young people by YouGov shows that “Socialism” and “Capitalism” are running neck-in-neck in popular support, 36% to 39%. This election season, the crowds of students that once rallied for Ron Paul’s unvarnished libertarianism now seem more drawn to Bernie Sanders.

So we need to have the talk. But the language we use is important, because it is quite possible that we are talking right past each other. Millennials care deeply about community, about justice, and about shared responsibilities. Sanders seems to get this, and has softened the sharp edges of his old socialist rhetoric. He claims that he’s not talking about the old, government-owns-the-means-of-production type of socialism espoused by Lenin.

For Americans under 30, “socialism” probably means something akin to “people working together towards a common purpose,” and “capitalism” suggests a gamed system where connected CEOs use political pull to advantage themselves and screw the rest of us.

Is anyone else tired of the crafty left stealing all of our best words? “Liberal” now means the opposite of freedom. “Community” now means a new government program. “Justice” means using force to steal from someone you don’t know to redistribute to someone else with more political pull.”

Do we really believe Sanders-ista push is for anything but the “old government-owns-the-means-of-production type of socialism espoused by Lenin”? In America, if we take our ability to go to the grocery store to pick up farm-fresh produce and bread, for granted. Under a socialist government, history proves, we will lose the ability to feed our families, and our selves. (HORRIBLE: Starving Venezuelans Butcher Their DOGS So They Can Eat…09/2017)

But don’t worry, the Sanders-ista government will make sure your child gets a daily 1/4 cup of milk and crust of bread.

Promoting Bernie Sanders and Sanders-ista as being the Democrat front-runner

Sanders likes to say that Socialism and Communism is not “all bad”.

Bernie Sanders defends his 1980s comments about Fidel Castro in an interview on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/ySqvQKoiBU pic.twitter.com/lTwuXWp9sA — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 24, 2020

“We are very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

What needs to be questioned is whether, if Sander’s had control of the White House and the American Democracy would he stop with those things that are good? Would The Squad, led by Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, be able to keep themselves from being oligarchs? Would Rashid Tlaib put Americans, Christians, Jews, White, ahead of her own desires to turn America into a Muslim led country?

Bernie Sanders is a long way off, mathematically, from winning the Democrat nomination. Then he has to beat incumbent Donald Trump.

To win the Democrat nomination, a minimum of 1,991 pledged delegates is necessary on the first ballot. Sanders now has 34 delegates and an 11-delegate lead. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is second with 23 delegates and Warren is third with eight.

During the 2016 primary, Clinton had 52 delegates after the first three contests and Sanders 51. Just a one-point lead for Clinton. Even after losing New Hampshire to Sanders by 22 points, Clinton increased her lead by winning the South Carolina primary, giving her 91 delegates to Sanders’ 65.

But by the end of Super Tuesday Clinton had 457 delegates and Sanders 404 – a 53-delegate winning margin for her.

Today, Sanders has an 11-delegate advantage over Buttigieg.

Super Tuesday is March 3 with 1,341 delegates up for grabs. Two states, California and Texas, will award more than half of those delegates, with 415 and 228, respectively. In 2016, California wasn’t part of Super Tuesday making the stakes even higher this year.

Bernie likes to point to Sweden as the “perfect” socialist country

And he is wrong. If you need any further proof watch Why Bernie Sanders Is Wrong About Sweden. The ‘Nordic model’ of socialism is more like ‘ruthless capitalism,’ says Cato Institute’s Johan Norberg.

Democrats need to ask themselves do they want to push the Republic of the Founding Fathers into the starving hells of Socialism? If not, the time to reverse this course is now. Before we have a Maduro clone in the Oval Office