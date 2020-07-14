Is America a frog boiling under the threat of Socialism?

COLORADO SPRINGS: Is anyone else noticing the changes going on in terms of surveillance of innocent citizens? Today in Colorado Springs, Lowe’s store has added a new feature to their parking lot– a series of loudspeakers positioned on a high pole. The purpose to advise shoppers of their responsibilities with regard to COVID disease. The booming voice is heard once in English, and then it’s repeated in Spanish. Big government, big brother, is turning America into the boiling frog parable. The bubbling water America is boiling in is Socialism. A push toward the progressive left by Joe Biden and the Democrat party. Americans, and our police force, are the frogs being slowly boiled alive.

The fable of the boiling frog springs to mind.

The boiling frog fable describes a frog being slowly boiled alive. The premise is that if a frog is put suddenly into boiling water, it will jump out. But if the frog is put in tepid water which is then brought to a boil slowly, it will not perceive the danger and will be cooked to death.

The frog is able to normalize its internal temperature. Just as Americans are being asked to normalize abhorrent behavior from the progressive left’s desire for Big Government Socialism.

The story is often used as a metaphor for the inability or unwillingness of people to react to or be aware of sinister threats that arise gradually rather than suddenly. There are numerous other examples of a gradation of incursions into people’s lives besides the new loudspeakers in the parking lot. Although, anyone who has seen a few Nazi death camp movies might get a chill from that alone.

When any person or group seizes power over another group or person without the proper due course of following the laws that protect us, and then get away with exerting such force, the American legal system ends up in tatters.

Jumping out of the boiling water in Seattle

One wonders about the home and business owners who were subjected to the extralegal appropriation of their neighborhood in Seattle for “social justice.”

Alison Grande on June 29 reported on Seattle’s KIRO 7 News the following:

“[the] lawsuit was filed in federal court over the CHOP zone on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. The class-action lawsuit claims by allowing the protest zone, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee, violated the Constitutional rights of everyone who lives, works, or passes through the area.”

Grande continues:

“Not only does attorney Jacob Bozeman say the city allowed it, he claims they helped create it by installing barricades and bathrooms. ‘To abdicate the authority to an unelected, unauthorized and armed group of people to decide who can come and go, who can be searched and seized, and under what portions of the city you can come and go from, for fear of physical retaliation against you, is unconstitutional,” said Jacob Bozeman, the attorney who filed the lawsuit.

In St. Louis last week, a couple was threatened outside their home by an angry mob of protesters who had broken through the neighborhood’s security gates. They were caught on camera brandishing guns in their front yard as protesters issued taunts and death threats to them. Later the pair said they were afraid the mob would rush them and burn down their home and kill their dog, following direct threats from the crowd to that effect.

And now, in the upside-down world of “law enforcement,” private citizens who defend themselves against such verbal or actual violence are the ones in the wrong.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the homeowners seen in the now-viral video, are being investigated by the St. Louis Police Department and the city’s circuit attorney, Kimberly Garder, in the wake of Sunday night’s confrontation.





Atty. Gardner announcing late Monday,

“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault. We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

Say, what? Did she see the trashed iron fence protesters ran through to get to the McCloskey’s in the first place? Guess not.

And in Portland, Oregon, a recent video shows a man driving his car in the downtown area.

He is surrounded by a mob that insists he get out of his car. Goodness knows what might have happened had he complied. Instead, in the manner of the wild west, the driver fired six gunshots into the air during the confrontation. Police said no one was injured.

So far, no arrests have been made. But the larger point remains: Why does a motorist navigating his way through downtown Portland need a gun to get past an angry mob? Where are the police? Where is the mayor? The city council?

For that matter, hello, are there any adults left in Portland who can take back control of their city? Anyone?

Election 2020: A vote for America, the republic or America, under socialism

With a presidential election ahead, one wonders how much of the violence is being tolerated in order. All in order to give the impression America is a nation in chaos? Well, guess what? The nation is in chaos. Laws are being broken wholesale as authorities stand back and watch passively.

Urbanology advises that to prevent graffiti, it must be immediately dealt with and cleaned up. Similarly, when thugs close down public streets, freeways even, should they not also be dealt with by legal authority? What if the man in that Portland car had been rushing an injured child to the hospital? Or what if he were a doctor, answering an emergency call?

To the extent that communities, cities, mayors, city councils allow their laws to be broken, there is one thing they can count on.

Matters will only get worse. And the water will reach a boil at which point the proverbial frog – America – dies.

