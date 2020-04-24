Iran’s nuclear program is a clear danger that must be neutralized

WASHINGTON: Once again blaring headlines warn us how Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is going to destroy American Naval ships in the Arabian Gulf. This time the warning comes on the heels of Iran’s launch of a military satellite into space. Do not think these two disparate items are not connected, because they are.

Iran’s military is a growing worldwide threat that if unchecked can lead to world war. They are closely allied with China and Russia. Their close ties to China led them to the high Covid-19 infection rate they are now fighting. Yet while their population’s numbers are rising ever higher with coronavirus patients, their military continues to grow in power and aggressiveness.

Now is the time to stop this growth, before it turns into cancer that destroys all before it. It should have been stopped years ago, but they were allowed to fester until they have finally become a real international threat.

This latest burst of anti-American rhetoric is due to President Trump’s recent announcement that our Navy may destroy IRGC naval boats harassing our warships in international waters.





This warning was in response to an incident a week earlier when 11 IRGC Navy gunboats harassed American warships in the Arabian Gulf. This is an ongoing problem in those waters that needed to be addressed.

Had President Trump destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile launch sites after missiles launched from those sites attacked American service members stationed in Iraq, their small boats would not have felt empowered enough to harass our warships at sea.

It was a huge mistake in judgment on Trump’s part. He had the perfect reason to destroy Iran’s growing ballistic missile program and did not take the shot. It has already come back to bite him with the launch into space of a satellite.

He was trying to keep his campaign promise of not involving us in endless wars, but Iran does present an existential threat to our security. Action needs to be taken, even at the risk of war with Iran.

Many may question what risk to America does Iran present? That answer is complicated. Working through that answer takes some insight into international relations. While Iran cannot send ballistic missiles flying to Washington D.C. or New York City, China can. Remember China and Iran are allied militarily. The threat is that if we strike Iran, China will come to their aid.

Iran is also in the process of developing nuclear weapons. Unlike North Korea which only uses theirs to blackmail their neighbors, Iran has plans to use them on Israel. Once they possess them, any reasonable military loss of life to defeat them flies out the door and anyone facing them is going to suffer massive casualties. Iran will use nukes to defend their theocracy.

Their army will not invade Miami’s beaches, but that army is rampaging throughout the Middle East, mostly through proxy armies, disrupting oil supplies to Europe. Another unreported incident is that their IRGC Navy small boats boarded yet another oil tanker in the Straights of Hormuz, on the same day they threatened the U.S. Navy. This ship was a Hong Kong-flagged boat, but after boarding, they learned it was bound to China and allowed it to pass.

If Iran ramped up its disruption of oil supplies to Europe, it would cause a crisis that affects America equally. Europe is our alliance partner and the strategic loss of Middle East oil will cause the collapse of that partner.

Russia is allied with Iran and their proxy armies, Hezbollah and Hamas. Russia would also like to control the movement of oil. It is quite possible the two would work in concert to control the Middle East and Europe.

This interconnected relationship hinges on China, the only emerging superpower. They not only want oil but total control over the China Sea, which controls commerce throughout Asia. Control this vital waterway and you control all of Asia.





Working together, this axis of evil could dominate the world. But it would take all three and Iran is growing its offensive capabilities to meet this challenge. This makes Iran a real and present danger to America.

China, too, is building their military to confront America head-on, on an equal basis. They should have the capability to match America’s military might by 2025.

By then Russia, who is also developing offensive weaponry, will have hypersonic missiles capable of destroying our ships and even hitting most of our major cities. They already possess intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of sending multiple nuclear warheads to every major American city. However, we have the capability to destroy many of those ballistic missiles in outer space. At this time there is no defense against hypersonic weapons.

In the meantime, Iran will have developed their nuclear weapons as well as the ballistic missiles to deliver them. They may also be able to develop those missiles to go as far as Miami, Washington D.C., or New York City. Right now nothing is stopping their missile program even though it violates sanctions in place against doing so. Iran is running amok just as Hitler did in the lead up to World War II.

The three working in unison will destroy our military, which is presently undergoing a feminization that is weakening its capabilities daily. All three, China, Iran, and Russia, should have their full offensive capabilities in place by the end of 2025 unless steps are taken now to stop them.

The first step to defending our future is to deny Iran its ballistic missile capability. And under no circumstances allow them to develop nuclear weapons. The only way to accomplish this is to attack those programs. Every day we procrastinate, they grow stronger.

Iran is a clear and present danger to America. Now is the time to take out Iran’s military preparations. The longer we wait the more American blood will be spilled on the sands of the Persian desert to do what must be done.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.