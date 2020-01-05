Iranian gangsters now in President Trump’s crosshairs

WASHINGTON — He wanted everyone to think of him as a simple businessman. One that wore a diamond tie pin to match his sparkling, faceted cufflinks. Whose finely tailored suits came in tangerine and violet. A man who slept in gold-piped, royal blue silk pajamas. The man who said, “You can get more with a kind word and a gun than a kind word alone.” That man was Al Capone, Chicago’s top gangster. The man who made the 1920s roar. American law enforcement eventually caught up with him and made him pay the price for his crimes. Today, it’s the notorious Iranian gangsters who are in President Trump’s crosshairs. And America’s as well.

The new Roaring Twenties

One hundred years after Capone launched his criminal empire, President Donald Trump got the newest decade of the 21st century off to a roaring start by killing one of the major Iranian gangsters. One that jihadists and their fellow travelers on the left thought America should treat as untouchable. We’re talking about the now-late commander of Iran’s elite Quads Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon,

“At the direction of the president, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani.”





Soleimani’s unexpected death resulted from the sudden impact of missiles fired at his motorcade by US military drones near Baghdad airport. The US government believed Soleimani was the mastermind behind the New Year’s Eve attack on the US embassy in Iraq. That attack triggered the beefing up of US embassy security in Baghdad’s Green Zone with the introduction of nearly 1,000 US Marines. Looks like the rest of Iran’s gangsters are now in Trump’s crosshairs as well.

At a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida, President Trump told reporters the following.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him. We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war.”

Tears for terror

Perhaps predictably, the terrorist mastermind’s death does not sit well with many leading Democrats. Like presidential hopeful Joe Biden. While he acknowledged Soleimani’s “crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region,” Biden said “none of that negates the fact that this [Soleimani’s killing] is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region.”

Elizabeth Warren called Trump’s actions to protect US diplomats and military personnel in the region a “reckless move” that “increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.”

And CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh breathlessly told the network’s dwindling viewership that Iraqi’s “are very concerned about their country’s future” in the wake of President Trump’s bold military move. She added that “Iranian-backed Shia militias… want to see this [Iraq] government standing up to the United States and also they want them to reassess Iraq’s relationship with the US.”

Remembering Al

The mainstream media’s reaction to the death of Soleimani considered the second in command of a national and international legion of Iranian gangsters shouldn’t surprise you. In the 1920s, the press was also kind to gangster Alfonse Capone. Historian Laurence Bergreen writes that in press “stories of gang warfare, reporters inserted references to how Al Capone deplored the violence.”

Capone, you may recall, murdered three criminal associates with a baseball bat, leaving their mutilated bodies in an abandoned car. So, descriptions of Soleimani as a “charismatic” and “popular leader” by our Trump-deranged media should be expected.

During his time in office, President Obama kowtowed to Soleimani and the rest of his and the Ayatollah’s Iranian gangsters. But today, these international terrorists and thugs are firmly in President Trump’s crosshairs.

Threats and counter-threats

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rohani joined with Democrats and the US media, saying,





“The Americans did not realize what a grave mistake they have made. They will suffer the consequences of such criminal measures not only today but also throughout the years to come.”

There are two clear takeaways from the reactions to Soleimani’s death by Iranian gangsters like Rhouani, by the Iranian government, and by that country’s US fellow travelers. First, American blood is cheap. And second, US diplomatic and military power should not stand in the way of Iran’s regional ambitions… including the ongoing plan by the Iranian gangsters to going nuclear. No matter what the world may think.

President Trump, on the other hand, will have none of this. In response to Iran’s scimitar rattling and the supportive pandering by his domestic critics here, the president issued a stern warning via Twitter.

“Let this [Soleimani’s death] serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Acknowledging the inevitable

Currently, there is little doubt that Iran, its legions of Iranian gangsters and their global network of terrorist surrogates will strike Americans and American interests. It’s in their nature.

But it is just as certain the US will strike back at Iran, as the president has warned, “very fast and very hard.” And, he added today, in 52 distinct ways in commemoration of the US embassy hostages many of these same Iranian thugs captured, humiliated and tormented in 1979.

The final contest with Iran’s terrorist rogue government has been a long time in coming. And unlike his Oval Office predecessors – Republicans and Democrats alike – President Trump’s response to the latest Iranian actions against Americans will not be “measured.”

The 2020s are about to roar. And Trump’s rubbing out of Qassem Soleimani is a clear message to Iran’s ruling gangsters.

“You are no longer untouchable.”

They are now in Trump’s crosshairs.

*************************************************************************************************

Top Images: Burning wreckage of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s motorcade, BBC screen capture. (Left inset) President Donald Trump, C-SPAN screen capture. (Right inset) Qassem Solemani, CBS screen capture.