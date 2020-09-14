Iran would like to put Lana Marks in a designer hand-bag

WASHINGTON. Lana Marks has a certain something people can’t wait to get their hands on. These people include celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston. And that something is Marks’ costly handbags. Her Positano Tote Black Alligator bag, for instance, will cost you a cool $19,890.

But there is a certain someone who’s more interested in Marks herself than her fashionable handbags. According to US intelligence reports, that someone is the Islamic Republic of Iran. And its government would very much like to see her dead.

Handbags and jihad

For more than twenty years, Marks has counted among her notable friends fellow Mar-a-Lago club member and current president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. And since January of this year, Marks has served as his ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, the place of her birth.

Iran’s ruling clerics, whose billions in frozen US assets President Barack Obama thawed and returned – stacked neatly atop cargo pallets loaded aboard C-130 Hercules aircraft – still stew over President Trump’s targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.





Bagging Iran’s top general

Soleimani was responsible for aiding Shiite militias who killed US forces from the early days of our military involvement in Iraq until the very day of his death.

Trump received intelligence reports that Soleimani planned attacks on American soldiers and diplomats in Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria. But one word from Trump sent a US drone missile Soleimani’s way, killing him and putting his plans on hold.

It’s believed Iran considers Ambassador Marks a prime target for a retaliatory assassination due to her close ties with Trump and the fact she is Jewish.

Trump has since renounced President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed crippling economic sanctions on the rogue state.

A clear declaration of impending war

If Iran makes good on its alleged plot to assassinate Ambassador Marks, President Trump has already made clear the dire consequences associated with such an act on American citizens and interests.

In a tweet, the president warned:

“If Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

And while Ambassador Lana Marks anxiously awaits Iran’s next move, she should be very careful and follow the advice of fashion designer and TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons:

“Always dress like you’re going to see your worst enemy.”

