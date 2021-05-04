Iran Update: Eighty-Four Suicides in Just One Day in Tehran

According to the Harana News Agency, 84 people committed suicide in Tehran in just one day. At least 12 of them were successful and lost their lives. Suicide attempts are committed through various methods, including self-harm, hanging, general intoxication, drug poisoning, and involving children to middle-aged people. According to the report, this number of suicide attempts occurred between 7:30 AM on Thursday, April 16, to 7:30 AM on Friday, April 18 of 2021. Eighty-four suicides in Tehran in one day indicate an explosive situation. Mehdi Hosseinzadeh Fermi, a sociologist and university professor, said in an interview with a pro-government Ebtekar website:

“The issue of trust and social capital is being raised. Trust between people and government institutions and officials has decreased. Unfortunately, the increase in the number of suicides indicates the existence of an anomalous atmosphere.”

Unprecedented Poverty in Iran

Suicide and self-immolation among young girls are due to the severe poverty that has gripped all people in Iran. In today’s Iran, suicide has become common even among students. Last year, the Parliamentary Research Center officially reported that 60 percent of the population lived below the poverty line. Still, now, media outlets close to the regime are talking about 80 percent. Rising prices are rampant in today’s Iran; we are no longer talking about the poverty line but the survival line. Many are struggling only for survival. In this situation, Khamenei issued a fatwa preventing the import of the US, British and French reputable Corona vaccines while the number of Coronavirus fatalities increased sharply. At least 250,000 people have been killed by the corona so far.

Huge Social Class Differences

In a televised debate on the May 2017 presidential election, Qalibaf (current speaker of Iran’s parliament) was one of the presidential hopefuls pointed at by Rouhani. He said,

“4% of the society are capitalists who have money, power, media and can easily break down any obstacle in their way. They are capable of manipulating the system and roll the ball of wealth among themselves. In contrast, 96 percent include people from all walks of life who have tasted economic, social and cultural deprivation.”

Considering the miserable economic situation of the majority of Iran’s population, that day will not be so far away that the affluent strata will no longer feel safe in their luxury towers, magnificent villas, and palaces. Such a situation is like a time bomb planted under the skin of society. Isn’t the suicide of 84 people in one day an alarming sign? Doesn’t this profound social class difference indicate the imminence of this explosion?





Embezzlement is Rampant

The astronomical embezzlements and corruption woven into the fabric of Iran’s ruling apparatus have caused the economy to be taken over by its well-armed mafia, thus bringing it to the brink of complete collapse. Numbers no longer have the capacity to express astronomical embezzlements. These numbers can completely change the country’s economic conditions or improve hundreds or thousands of schools and universities. The occurrence of widespread financial corruption in government agencies, banks, privatization, state-owned and semi-government and affiliated companies, and dozens of other cases in the last decade has become so widespread that it has permeated the entire Iranian economy.

An economist close to the Iranian regime, who claims to have worked hard to elect Rouhani, introduces a new indicator of Iran’s corruption. “Imagine we have a strip of 40,000-kilometer banknotes 40,000 kilometers (the length of the earth’s circumference) fastened around the earth like a belt,” he said. The name “Banknote Belt Around the Earth” is abbreviated to “Code.” (KAD) The volume of corruption in all Iran’s privatizations, of the post-war (Iran-Iraq war) 30 years is about 1,440; that is, the banknote belt that is fastened 1440 times worldwide.

Now, let’s consider the degree of administrative corruption today as equal to the past crimes and not more. We can say that the bill “Public-Private Partnership” that is now quietly approved by the parliament creates “corruption capacity” equivalent to 1560 thousand billion tomans (Iran’s currency) in the country. Equivalent to 6,000 “Codes.”

“That is more than four times the total corruption of 30 years of post-war privatization.”

Two uprisings were based on poverty and unemployment in Iran in 2017 and 2019. Khamenei could only survive the uprising by firing directly and killing 1,500 people. The army of the unemployed and the hungry has set in motion.

Discover Weapon

The judiciary of the Iranian regime announced the discovery of thirty pistols, confiscation of more than 500 types of rebel hunting rifles and significant amounts of ammunition and 2850 weapons during nine months in Lorestan and more than 30 weapons in Tehran. The commander of the Lorestan Revolutionary Guards said, “106 weapons of war were discovered in Lorestan within 48 hours.” The Revolutionary Guards of Mahdian Nasab added that 2850 weapons of war and hunting were found in the province during the first nine months of this year. (Mashregh Newspaper, January 3)

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the NAJA: In recent days, about 31 firearms and more cold steel have been discovered in Tehran. (Borna, January 5) Commander of Tehran Police Force: 10 weapons, 1,834 cold steel weapons, and 200 small arms were found. (Sobh-e-Iran Newspaper, January 24).

Aren’t the suicides of 84 people in one day in Greater Tehran and the weapons that enter Iran the signs of a massive social eruption?

About the Author: Hamid Enayat is an Iranian political analyst and freelance writer based in Europe.

