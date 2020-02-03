COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Since the night Donald Trump won in 2016, Democrats have wondered: How can we beat him?Would they need an exciting liberal agenda? A more moderate approach? A fresh face? A familiar one? A woman? A white man? A person of color?

Monday in Iowa, they’ll start answering those questions.

The Iowa caucuses will provide the first actual votes after months of speculation and debate, sending a signal that could ripple through other states that follow in quick succession. The results won’t settle the Democratic nomination, but they could establish a clear front-runner, cull some high-profile hopefuls, or vault an underdog upward.

Read More



