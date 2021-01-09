In reality they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way. – Trump

On December 19, 2019, amid the rush to Impeachment, President Trump tweeted an ominous warning, ‘They’re Not After Me, They’re After You, I’m just in the way.” This week that warning came to fruition. While most professional politicians and most MSM journalists are busy trying to destroy Trump’s image, they are also trying to crush the MAGA movement that he championed.

For most reading this that means you.

What the political class fears most is a population they do not control.

That is why gun control is at the top of Democrats’ agenda. It is also why many Republicans go along with those unconstitutional bills that make criminals out of law-abiding citizens. Professional politicians do not care about you and me, they only care about their political class and their money masters.

That is why for the last four years they crucified President Trump and all of his supporters. Trump is an outsider who bucked the system we call the deep state. He also empowered the populist MAGA movement.





Today we see exactly who were true believers and who were the pretenders.

Like Lindsay Graham, who only hours after the storming of the Capitol stated in a press release that “We have to get safely past the next 15 or so days until we swear in Joe Biden.” This from the man who rode Trump’s coattails to a victory he didn’t deserve.

Turncoats, like Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, now an envoy to Ireland, Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Adviser, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady’s Chief of Staff, among other rats jumping ship.

The political class has shown their stripes, on both sides of the aisle.

At the same time, big tech has drawn the line on what content we will be allowed to know. And it isn’t the side of liberty and justice for all.

Google and Apple are threatening to shut down Parler unless they implement draconian rules that only allow for ‘approved’ content. The same rules already exist on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The rules that allow any left-wing radicalism and stop all conservative ideology. All three have already shut down President Trump permanently. (Big Tech, Facebook, Google and Twitter, bans President Trump who is moving to Parler)

Those same rules have shut out this writer and Jeanne McKinney because of our articles at CDN. Google, through control of advertising, has made it almost impossible for conservative websites, like CDN and many others, to fund themselves to keep publishing.

The war on our liberty and freedom is in full attack mode.

Our internet freedoms will look like those in China by year’s end unless something drastic happens soon. When the government controls the media, the only information you will know is what they say it is.

And we already know what they have to say about conservatives. Freedom of religion, speech, and of the press is our first freedoms, endowed by our maker, not granted by the government. But this government is actively trying to shut down all three, religion, speech, and the press.

And having total control of the government, starting with the presidency, and both chambers of Congress, there is only the courts to stop them. However, control of the Senate means that they can pack as many far-left radical justices on the Supreme Court as they like. There is no stopping them for the next two years, at least. So, the courts are also in jeopardy of falling to the socialist.





This is playing out like some unbelievable work of fiction.

Yet it has already begun as they shut down churches under COVID rules, inhibiting conservative speech and press.

We are all but helpless to stop it unless we organize into a new political party, complete with leaders who will be willing to put their name, reputation, family, wealth, house, and even their freedom on the line. As President Trump did four years ago.

The left is out to destroy President Trump. They want to bankrupt him and toss him in jail as a warning to anyone else who would even think about defying the political class again. We already see what they can do, as the saga of General Michael Flynn is a cautionary tale to anyone who would seek the leadership of the MAGA cause.

Unless leadership is found, this populist movement of liberty and freedom is doomed to failure.

It doesn’t need national leadership, at least not now, but it does need local leaders to coordinate activities, like confronting those politicians who defy the will of the people.

Just as it happened with the Tea Party movement, citizens must confront politicians who do not vote as they promised when running for office. But before this new party of American patriots is destroyed, again like the Tea Party, it needs national leaders willing to take on the D.C. power structure.

While a new party may be a daunting task, it needs to begin now.

Before the spark of freedom, ignited by President Trump, grows dim and fades into a memory. Because if we do not act now freedom will only be a memory. Something our grandchildren will never have known. The rush to a socialist America has begun. But we can, and will, stop it. (What the Daughters and Sons of Liberty can do to help America)

Freedom isn’t free. The time to pay the price of freedom has come. Not by force of arms nor by violent means, that’s what our enemies do. We will not stoop to their level. We will maintain the high ground and defeat them through hard work and diligent effort.

The force of the truth will liberate us, even if we have to tack posters and letters to trees. The voice of liberty will be heard. The time to act is now. Let your voice be heard across this land.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Follow CommDigiNews on Parler

Follow POTUS on Parler

Join the Trump Email list at DonJr.com