In an age of political intimidation, the GOP has nothing to fear but fear itself

WASHINGTON. Monica Powell and William Hartman are your typical Americans. They’re also your typical Republicans. First, they caved to fear, before reversing that decision.

Yielding to fear

As Republican election canvassers for Michigan’s most populous county, Wayne County, they initially balked at certifying Joe Biden the winner. But Democratic election workers started yelling at them. They started calling them racist suppressors of the Black vote. Others even threatened their families.

Detroit businessman Ned Staebler took to social media, saying,

“The stain of racism you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have covered yourself in, is going to follow you throughout history.”

Of Staebler, Monica Powell told Laura Ingram of Fox News,





“He’s used his social media platform to continually dox me: post my phone number, my home address, my email address, and encouraged people to stop by my house and share their anger with me.”

The pressure became such that Republicans Powell and Hartman eventually caved and agreed to certify Joe Biden the winner in Wayne County despite clear signs of voting irregularities.

They have since asked to have their certifications reversed.

More Lincoln Republicans, please

All Republicans need to get a clue. The nation has entered a new age of politics. Notions of political collegiality from years past are over. What Republicans fail to grasp is that America is, politically speaking, a Third-World banana republic, which includes coup attempts and rigged elections.

Part and parcel of this dystopia is political intimidation – as we’ve seen in American cities convulsed by BLM/Antifa riots, looting, and the destruction of private property.

And social media has devolved into a weapon of political censorship as well as a means to dox Republican opponents and their families to the left’s violent flash mobs.

If the initial Republican reaction to this violence, corruption, and intimidation is capitulation, Republicans should expect to receive more of the same.

In his famous Cooper Union address of 1860, Republican Abraham Lincoln told members of his young party,

“Neither let us be slandered from our duty by false accusations against us, nor frightened from it by menaces of destruction to the Government nor of dungeons to ourselves. Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”

Lincoln’s unyielding moral and political courage cost him his life, brought down by assassin John Wilkes Booth, an activist actor, and Know-Nothing Democrat.

Those in the GOP with fear, should go hide in the closet

Unless you are a Republican with the same conviction of principles as Lincoln, you should neither run for office nor serve on a county board of canvassers. Not in today’s divided, Third-World America. Fear is not going to win America back.

Republicans of lesser courage… please, please stay home. The stakes are far too high.





*******************************************************************************

Top Image: Abraham Lincoln delivers his famous Cooper Union speech in New York in 1860.