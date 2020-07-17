In a fit of pique, Colorado’s governor issues a state-wide mask order

COLORADO SPRINGS: Abandoning all pretense of constitutionality, Colorado Governor Jared Polis today issued his 138th Executive Order ordering all citizens of Colorado to wear masks indoors at all times–or face the consequences. All discretion is removed, any waivers given to municipalities have been rescinded and those under consideration have been stopped.

In Colorado Springs Wednesday, the City Council was considering an ordinance to require mask-wearing but deferred the vote pending more information. There were protesters outside the municipal building and a poll found that two-thirds of respondents were against the measure. The city’s action was pre-empted by the governor’s decree.

The Polis doublespeak in the order is breathtaking.

Polis claims that this step backward is going to allow Coloradans to “return to our normal lives more quickly”. He also claims that his order is going to save the Colorado economy, citing an unnamed study from the well-known medical firm of Goldman Sachs.





In reality, the exact opposite is happening. Gyms for example, which were open and filled with people working out, will become empty overnight as the order takes almost immediate effect. You can’t exercise while re-breathing your carbon dioxide, lest you suffer from hypoxia, lightheadedness, headaches or even pass out.

Actual medical studies have proven this.

Governor Polis calling Colorodians Selfish Bastards

At a press conference this week, the governor called people who don’t want to wear masks “selfish bastards.” It is his opinion that people who don’t wear a mask in public are by definition endangering the public health and as he wrote in his decree “may be subject to civil or criminal penalties, including but not limited to prosecution for trespass.”

Let that sink in. In Governor Polis’ Colorado, you are guilty of endangering the public health merely by showing your face in public. Whether you’re sick or not. Whether you’re infectious or not.

You can’t infect someone with something you don’t have—but that doesn’t matter. Compliance matters.

As a reason for this order, he cites rising case numbers in Colorado. Yet by the state’s own accounting the rising case numbers are accompanied by a steady decline in hospitalizations and deaths. The governor recently even offered to take COVID patients from Arizona. How could he do that if our hospitals badly off for capacity that we all need to wear a mask?

Colorado Springs Councilman Wayne Williams acknowledged that there’s a difference between “cases” and the number of people who need to be hospitalized.





The order applies to “any Public Indoor Space.”

Being government, there’s a definition of public space and it’s not what you’d think. A Public Indoor Space is “any indoor area that is publicly or privately owned, managed, or operated”. The only exclusion—for now at least—is your private residence.

Since the governor can’t enforce this order directly he threatens the business licenses of anyone who permits someone to enter without a mask. How would he know? He has a snitch line and encourages people to report their neighbors.

This sort of order is what one would expect in Soviet Russia or Nazi Germany.

There’s no real reason for it. It doesn’t protect anyone and can be actually harmful to the healthy. At the same time as Gov. Polis issued his order, Gov. Kemp of Georgia is nullifying all local mask-wearing mandates in his state.

But none of that is to the point. The Governor’s point is: COMPLY, you selfish bastards!

Lead Image: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issues mask decree (screen shot)