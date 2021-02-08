Impeachment Two: Why would we expect anything but Democrat’s lies?

As we prepare for the clown circus in the Senate as Democrats attempt at yet another impeachment of Donald J. Trump, we have to consider the charge – “incitement of insurrection.” This from the party of repeated coup d’etat attempts against the President. From the party of the fully falsified Russia / Steele document. A party that blatantly and knowingly lied to the FISA court. A party, led by Adam Schiff, who made headlines lying that he had the proof. The evidence that President Trump had somehow become a traitor to the United States of America. The evidence that never materialized, that never existed, that was nothing but a Schiff lie. That Adam Schiff knew was a lie.

The Wall Street writes about Schiff in “What Are the Consequences for Adam Schiff’s Lies?)

In the good old days if a member of Congress was caught in a major lie, misleading Congress and the American public, there were consequences. His own party would denounce him, the electorate would surely vote him out of office but perhaps he would resign in disgrace beforehand. But not today. Rep. Adam Schiff was playing to the base with a calculated lie, cheered on by fellow party members and supported by most of the media. He is a hero—to some. There are not, nor will there be, consequences for him.

But as Geraldo Rivera says on The Five today “The Democrats have rules for them and [differents ones] for Republicans.”

Jimmy Crack Corn and I don’t care

When it comes to what is happening in America, what is truly amazing is the things that liberals simply do not care about. Such as the blatant hypocrisy of the left. For example, Maxine Waters was one of the loudest mouths screaming to “Impeach 45.” Encouraging her sycophants to “get in the face” of Trump administration officials and supporters. To give them no peace in a restaurant, the grocery store, the gas station, or walking down the street. There is no doubt, by her tone or composure, what she meant. She was calling for violence. There is no question.





“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Now, in order to clean up their antagonism and vitriol, they are walking it all back. Because Auntie Maxine did not mean it. Well, let’s compare these two headlines:

Now Biden is back as the liar in chief

Starting with the fact that the man they call “president’ is basically senile and not equipped to do the job. Pictures of him asleep and drooling are a pretty good indication on what is going on there. And apparently, impromptu snoozing is not uncommon to Joe.

But what Joe is well known for the gaffe, the misspoke, the lie. Whether it is about his college resume, plagiarising politicians from Neil Kinnock to Martin Luther King, to his Burisma quid-pro-quo, to not knowing anything about Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine, to being shot at in Baghdad’s Green Zone. (Biden’s first few days a mix of lies, lost jobs and insults to the military)

As The Hill reports:

Then there was the inspiring tale of visiting Afghanistan to honor a heroic naval officer. Biden described the officer’s actions in detail, adding, “This is God’s truth, my word as a Biden.” But according to a review in the Washington Post, no such incident occurred. Biden was lucky not to be hit by lightning.

There were also Biden’s claims of having been arrested in the 1970s because he tried to visit Nelson Mandela in prison. Nope, didn’t happen. He has also cast himself as a civil rights activist and co-sponsor of the Endangered Species Act; those things aren’t true either.

Character does not change. Biden’s winning smile and genial nature have granted him license to mislead. But as Biden denies alleged misdeeds related to General Flynn, to his son Hunter’s involvement in Ukraine, or to Tara Reade, his history of bending the truth is informative.

And once Democrats standing behind him remove Biden (with Dr. Jill screaming but I want to be first-person, I have to fix Jackie’s rose garden), Kamala Harris, who, like her predecessor will be yet another liar in chief who has the moral compass of the garden gnomes Jill is buying up. (Because in Delaware, garden gnomes are like flamingos in Florida and I just made that up. See how easy it is?).

First, there is Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

Sandy is full of lies. In fact she is so good at it, she is being nominated by Hollywood for her leading role in

“Insurrection Day: Will I live to have children?” But that is just her latest little fib.

First, Sandy is confused about who she is and where she comes from. She was caught changing her race on her official biography. But race confusion among Democrats is almost de rigueur. Elizabeth Warren thought she was an Indian. Kamala Harris, whose parents are Indian and Jamaican thinks she is African American.

But then Sandy lied about growing up in the Bronx, when in fact she grew up in the affluent town of Westchester, New York with plenty of privilege to go around.





Then AOC complained about being invited to non-existent intern events, as though she was not being recognized as a member of Congress. Because in all things she needs to be a victim, overlooked and ignored.

Then there was the screed “How am I supposed to afford an apartment in DC ?’

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.”

But that was an AOC lie as the Daily Wire and Fox News exposed (Ocasio-Cortez Suffers Epic Meltdown After Being Called Out for Privileged Upbringing:

“Records show she has more than enough to plunk down on an apartment in the U.S. capital.” Fox News adds that Ocasio-Cortez “reported having between $15,001 and $50,000 in her checking account as of the end of April 2018, according to a Financial Disclosure Report she submitted to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. The financial disclosure also reveals that she has an investment account valued between $1,001 and $15,000.”

The $15,000 that Ocasio-Cortez had in the bank is 15 times the amount 57% of average Americans had in their savings, as USA Today reported in May 2018. USA Today stated,

“The average American has less than $4,000 in savings, while 57% of U.S. adults have less than $1,000 to their names.”

And the award goes to Sandy Ocasio-Cortez

But her absolutely best Sandy lie was her tearful recounting of how the Capitol insurrection sent her to the bathroom to hide behind the locked door. A door where she was able to see a Capitol Police Officer leering dangerously at her. Because the CP has laser eyes that can make solid wood doors disappear.

On top of that, AOC’s office in the Cannon Building is nowhere near the Capitol itself, of the insurrection on January 6.

But yet we tolerate her because she is just so damn cute.

But Sandy’s lying is only surpassed by her hypocrisy.

Here she is greeting protestors that stormed the Capitol and took over the hallways.

Incoming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins sit-in in Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office calling for efforts to combat climate change: “We don’t have a choice.” https://t.co/uEMkN3JpIz pic.twitter.com/tMaaFGL0hR — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2018

Or her staged photo—op at the border, where she lamented that Border Police were making people attempting to illegally storm the border drink from toilets. (THOSE AOC PHOTOS OF HER CRYING FOR DETAINED CHILDREN ARE COMPLETELY STAGED)

Ocasio-Cortez is the product of the liberal agenda that calls for the win any way possible

As is her Squad Mates, the delusional, deranged, and destructive Rashida Tlaib and Ohmar Ilhan.

Rashida Tlaib back in 2016. Charming. https://t.co/1dcUK8kDlT — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 6, 2021

Tlaib’s most infamous fabrication is the one President Trump challenged. When she said she had to go to Israel to be able to see her poor, sick grandmother in Pakistan, Israel granted permission for the family visit. Yet, Tlaib opted to stay home because she was not being treated fairly by President Trump. Why? Because the trip was all about her and Ohmar visiting Israel in order to demean President Trump and tell lies about the peaceful Pakistans and the evil Israelites. (Tlaib Would Rather Bash Israel Than Visit Grandma).

Of course, Tlaib lied and said Grandmother asked her not to come. Grandma, however, says she wishes she would. Of course, the real reason that she is not going is that being a “family-approved” and not politically approved visit, the cost of the trip would fall on Tlaib. That and the inability to bash Israel, Donald Trump, and everyone else she deems to hate.

Omar Ilhan, a tornado of lies, mistruths, and marriage misdirections

Ilhan Omar left Somalia, settling in Minnesota in 1997 where she married Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in a religious ceremony that was not legal but recognized by the Muslim community.

It seems fairly well accepted that Ilhan, a Somalian refugee, married her brother in 2009. This allowed said brother, Ahmed Elmi, to immigrate to the US. (Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother and said she would ‘do what she had to do to get him “papers” to keep him in U.S.’, reveals Somali community leader)

Omar says Elmi left her in 2011, returning to the UK, however that claim is disputed. Ohmar relies on a lack of official paperwork in wartorn Somali to hide the alleged deception, but leaders say that she did, in fact, marry her brother.

But wait, that was her second marriage.

After Elmi leaves, Omar remarries Hirsi, her fist husband, who was living with her and Elmi. Hirsi and Omar have a third child. In July of 2019, after being elected to Congress, Ohmar moves out on Hirsi, taking up residence in a DC apartment where she now lives with Tim Mynett, her congressional campaign fundraiser. Before Omar, Mynett was married with children.

Marriage number four, if you are keeping track, to Mynett has allowed her to funnel nearly three million in campaign funds to his firm, The E Street Group, for services such “cable advertising, digital consulting, video production, and editing.”

And, despite his wife’s largess, he applied for and received over $500k in bailout funds that were intended to give relief to small businesses hit by COVID 19 epidemic. (Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Received $500K in Bailout Loans, on Top of Millions from Her Campaign). Breitbart also reports that “E Street also received payments from the campaign committee of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and nearly $130,000 from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.”

The diminutive pixie from Minnesota makes Joe and Hunter Biden look like pikers. They had to travel overseas, deal with Ukraine, China and Russia to makes millions. Omar never had to leave the US.

The biggest political lie of all – Joe Biden won the 2020 Election

Biden and the Democrat cartel are not satisfied with just stealing the 2020 election, a feat they feel absolutely no remorse over, despite their claims to being good Christian folk (another lie). They have to destroy Donald Trump. Because they are hiding something. Something that Donald Trump tried very hard to reveal while in office. Unfortunately, he had no one to trust, not even Mike Pence or Bill Barr. (Peter Navarro: Joe Biden’s executive orders are a ‘deep state coup’ by Bill Barr)

So like the first impeachment effort, this second attempt is also fabricated on a lie. (Growing evidence Capitol attack was pre-planned undercuts Trump impeachment premise)

Yet Democrats, and it seems a handful of Republicans, including Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, BenSasse, Patrick Toomey, and House Reps Liz Cheney, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, John Katko, David Valadao, Fred Upton, Anthony Gonzalez, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, and Tim Rice, simply do not care. Trump Derangement Syndrome makes their hate very powerful. And without conscience.

Biden’s approval rating is low, and getting lower all the time. America is getting fed up with Democrats, their agendas, and the non-stop lying. It has gotten to the point, they simply cannot tell the truth. Even when it would be easier.

Lead Image: Fire Photo by Skully MBa from Pexels