The impeachment twins non-stop regurgitation of Presidential harassment

WASHINGTON: If by any measure Fancy Nancy is deemed as a prudent woman or even one with good judgment, she could recommend Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to head a new cabinet office named The Department of Intelligence. AOC could take on as her chief of staff, Shelia Jackson Lee. Pelosi is the woman who, as Speaker of the House, handed out souvenir pens for a document which charged someone with a crime. Prudent? Good Judgement? Good grief! This woman gets paid by the taxpayers almost $200,000.00 a year not to create stunts (at taxpayers expense), but to govern.

Harassing the President is not governing on behalf of the people

Pelosi is the woman who tore up a copy of the president’s speech, probably because she did not get a participation trophy for having impeached without winning at the trial. In any event, she ripped it apart like a second grader pouting because no one liked her crayon picture of the stick man and the house (and the birds and the fluffy clouds).

But first, dropping the pages below the edge of the desk, she pre-tears the pages in preparation for her stunt.





The jury is still out on whether Pelosi is “harmless” or not. If the disease of derangement were determined merely by a matter of a popular vote, she would be deemed deranged. She clearly seems to be a nut-case.

She still, apparently, is chasing impeachment. Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The President. The Attorney General. Whoever gets in her way as she chases political power.

Nancy Pelosi, usually positioned before a reporter or two and often with a few House toadies off to her side, stands wild-eyed as if she had just been pinched from the rear by Adam Schiff (Schiff would, of course, deny it had he performed the deed–lying is his spiritual pathos).

She then offers that babbling gobbledegook: “He has been impeached forever.” She is, of course referring to Trump.

Now she and her cabal of goonish, inarticulate House followers are focusing, presumably on future impeachments. At least, that is the presumption. It could be, given the warped state of mind of this wild-eyed woman from Sanctuary Land (California), means that her statement “he is impeached forever” means, not simply a stain on President Trump’s legacy. No that is not enough for her.

The Impeachment twins, Pelosi and Schiff believe that they can continue to have charges added to the December 2019, impeachment. Don’t laugh. This is someone who leads a pack of people in congress which consists of Sheila Jackson Lee who believes that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted the American flag on Mars. From the Daily Caller:

In 1997, for example, The Hill reported that the newly-elected congresswoman asked NASA officials whether the Mars Pathfinder photographed the American flag astronaut Neil Armstrong had planted on the surface of Mars. When it was pointed out that the flag in question was on the moon, not Mars, Jackson Lee cited bigotry.

“You thought you could have fun with a black woman member of the Science Committee,” her then-chief of staff wrote in a letter to the editor.

Then we have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brilliance:

“Democrats want to take back all three chambers of Congress… Rather, all three chambers of government — the presidency, the Senate and the House.”

Or how about Maxine Waters:

“And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station. You get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore – anywhere!”

However, it is not just the white-clad democrat women who are often insane.





Adam Schiff saying:

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

Or

Jerrod Nadler beating Schiff in a footrace to the Senate floor microphone in order to fail in a flourish.

If these people needed brain surgery, they’d have to visit a proctologist.

Impeachment, Impeachment, Impeachment:

They are going to continue to bellow the word “impeachment” if for no reason other than it is probably the only word of more than two syllables they have ever known.

But the beat goes on and on and on back to the vomit of their lives. That is the proverb. The fool and his folly are linked as with a food source and the next food source and the next.

The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way: but the folly of fools is deceit.

Proverbs 14:8 KJV

This rich gem reminds us of both liars and fools, akin in the same wisdom. And they are ignoring the warnings against Impeachment, changing forever a process that was to never become political harassment.

These wretched beasts of foolishness and deceit seem to constantly, when convenient, remind us of The Founding Fathers and their dedication to principles of the law and everything righteous when it comes to impeaching or vitiating Donald Trump. Conveniently ignoring the crimes of the Obama / Clinton legacy.

But their politicizing impeachment for votes is nothing more than a desire for personal enrichment through controlling the government and its purse strings.

And they never mention these same “old white slave-holding men” who, in fact, dedicated, and lost, their lives and their fortunes. And their sacred honor–something THEY had.

*************

