Ilhan Omar (D-MN) waging war against President Donald J. Trump

by Jon Dougherty
WASHINGTON: We’ll say it again and again until it sinks in: There is a huge difference between ordinary political dissent and the criminal provision of “aid and comfort” to an enemy. And the Congressional Anti-American Caucus comprised of Muslim anti-Semites Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, along with enablers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and most other Democrats, demonstrates the difference daily.

President Donald Trump’s decision to thump Iran over its incessant sponsorship of terrorist and military activities against the U.S. for more than two decades by killing top Gen. Qassem Soleimani has brought out the worst (best?) examples of treason we’ve seen in years.

Omar is a serial offender, and she committed the act (in our view) again Wednesday in response to the president’s decision to slap new, tighter sanctions on Iran following the regime’s missile attack against U.S.-occupied bases in Iraq Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, she supports the divestment effort against Israel, which is (anyone?) a form of “economic warfare.” Sanctioning Muslims bad; sanctioning Jews good.

Israel, meanwhile, is no state sponsor of terrorism. Yes, Israel takes a lot of military action against neighbors, but the country has literally been under siege since its founding in 1947, so there’s that. If Iran’s proxies would leave the Israelis alone, trust us, the Israelis would leave them alone.

Back to Omar.


It’s obvious this lunatic is no foreign policy genius. The entire point of economic sanctions is to wage warfare by non-kinetic means. After all, we know she would hate to see her fellow Muslims in Iran killed by divisions of American soldiers so this is the next best thing.

It’s not that the president is even interested in ‘regime change’ in Iran, per se. He’s trying to convince the existing regime to change its aggressive behavior against the United States and our allies — which should be Omar’s objective too unless of course, she’s a Manchurian candidate carrying out the foreign policy objectives of a foreign power.

Sanctions often work well for that purpose. And while they may be leading to hardships in Iran, that’s the goal.

Maybe Omar should advise the ayatollah to stop spending the country’s resources on terrorist activities and instead on his people?

Or maybe once, just once, she could curb her Trump hate long enough to show her constituents and the rest of the country that her allegiance really does lie with America, instead of constantly taking the side of our enemies.

That it, if she really does.

About the Author:

Jon Dougherty holds a BA in political science and an MA in National Security Studies/Intelligence Analysis. He has 30 years’ worth of experience reporting on domestic politics and foreign policy. Read more from Jon at The National Sentinel

