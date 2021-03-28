Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Ilhan Omar White Hate leader wrong on Boulder

MARYLAND: People, for religious or racial, or just mental health issues, too often grab a weapon – a gun, a knife, or even a car – in order to cause harm to other people. Regardless of any label, we place on the shooter – from color to political or religious ideology – at the end of the day, you have a person with hate in their heart. A mind who feel others must die to assuage the pain they are feeling. No other racial or religious identity need to be applied. Only we have Democrat leaders like Ilhan Omar leading the anti-White parade that blames the largest population in America, approximately 70% when not counting White Hispanics, for any gunmen that flips a switch and kills.

For Democrats, mass shootings are one more reason to rally around what they call “gun control” but that is really a call for gun confiscation. In order to steal America, as they did the 2020 election, they have to first disarm the American public.

An inability heightened by the Woke Cancel Culture that demands we hate each other because of our skin color, political or religious identities. It is time, after a spate of killings during March 2021 for Omar and others, like Pressley, Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Harris, and Ocasio-Cortez to decide that hate will kill America. And they need to remove it from their rhetoric. But the Tweets tell the story.

Remember John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo, the DC snipers?

Though it was 20 years ago, and before Twitter, for those of us living in the DC metro area, it could have been yesterday. The fear of the snipers kept us hiding in our homes, afraid to go to the gas station or wait for the bus. Between October 2nd and October 24th, 2002, Muhammad and Malvo, a Jamaican national, randomly shot fourteen people, killing 10 and critically injuring three. Each murder unconnected to another. An FBI agent or a mom waiting for the bus, there was no connections for race or religion. It was simply hate in its purest form.





What we did not see following these horrific killings was this rampant hate among Americans as a result of the rhetoric of politicians assigning blame to progress a narrative. Instead, in 2002 we were all concerned for each other. When we knew who the killers were, we did not blame the areas African American population for the actions of a man who was a monster that was able to mold a young, impressionable child (Malvo was 18 at the time) into killing people. No reason for the killing other than Malvo was angry over a wife who wanted nothing to do with the man anymore. My pain. You die.

When it comes to tragedy and guns, the Democrat’s narrative is based on grabbing guns to protect them from out-of-control, conservative Domestic terrorists.

A group manufactured and perpetuated by Nancy Pelosi and the #BlueAnon movement. The number of people killed by young men with guns since March 14 includes the Springfield, MO. killings of three people, injuring a fourth at a convenience store. Two officers responded one, Christopher Walsh, an Army Reserves veteran, dying while the other Josiah Overton is recovering from his injuries.

The Atlanta Spas, killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent, was immediately labeled a racially motivated hate crime. Before anything was known, the killer, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was identified as a White, Asian hating, Trump supporter spurred on by the President’s instance that COVID 19 is a product of China. Experts were quick to blame “white male supremacy” and crimes against Asians as spurred by the former President.

However, the monster in these killings told the police that his motive was his “sexual addiction” and the shootings were to combat temptation and as a form of vengeance. They had nothing to do with COVID or the President. But they did express in real life the vitriol of our Democrat leaders.

Joe Biden was quick to question the motivation, going to Asian hate as a possible motivator.

“Whatever the motivation here,” he said, “I know Asian-Americans are very concerned. Because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian-Americans for the last couple months, and I think it’s very, very troubling. “

Biden chooses race dividing speech about brutality against Asian America, However, he could have put his focus on those, that were killed. offering words of solace. Taking on the role of “counselor in chief.” Instead, Biden promotes systematic hate and racism as a cause. Sending a very dark message to Americans. And despite very real statistics that show that crimes against Asians is not a “White” issue:

At the NYPD press conference on anti-Asian hate crimes today, they show booking photos of suspects apprehended & those they’re continuing to search for. The hate crime suspects appear to all be people of color. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/rZSwlkagAA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 25, 2021





Texas: A Korean beauty store owner was beaten & had her nose broken by two women who shouted racial insults during the attack. Daquiesha Williams & Keaundra Young have been charged over the incident. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/D4I6EyYmBF pic.twitter.com/r1IJuiXyik — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 24, 2021

“Chinese lady, ugly-ass chink!” An Asian American woman was subjected to a racist tirade on a bus in Miami. https://t.co/kzUGRKIdFu pic.twitter.com/XymJlMjloV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 23, 2021

The #1 violent offenders against black people are other black people. The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people. But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world. 🤡🤡🤡 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2021

Ilhan Ohman, one of Washington D.C.s, most prolific anti-American race-baiters dividing “we the people”, a phrase she does not understand.

Ilhan Omar faces backlash over Boulder shooting tweet https://t.co/DXc0JcB3xu pic.twitter.com/koxdvoDCra — MSN (@MSN) March 24, 2021

Following the Boulder, Colorado killing of ten people, including police office Eric Talley, the go to Tweet was that it was obviously a White Christian Supremacist.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Makes Sure ‘White’ Suspect’s Race is Front and Center https://t.co/WDwquqRNer — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) March 24, 2021

White male opens fire in a Colorado killing ten just days after a white male opens fire in Atlanta killing eight. Either we have a gun problem or a white male problem. Or… both. — Young Daddy (@Toure) March 23, 2021

Their proof to liberals is that the shooter survived. Had he been black, police would have immediately shot him.

The shooter’s race or ethnicity seems front and center when they aren’t white. Otherwise, it’s just a mentally ill young man having a bad day. Narratives drive our responses to awful crimes committed against innocent people, pay attention to these responses and who is targeted. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 23, 2021

Ilhan Omar Decries Whiteness Of Atlanta Shooter, Then Vilifies Focus On Race Of Boulder Shooterhttps://t.co/X33XWPb6xD — The Federalist (@FDRLST) March 23, 2021

The suspected gunman in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting is a white guy. Seven reported dead!

And then this message from the VP’s niece:

Did you miss this one? pic.twitter.com/K3AeLfSJDE — Angelo Salvador (@ucantcme999) March 24, 2021

Because Liberals must make it about White hate for other races, we then get the virtue signaling

Wasn’t shot in the back, and no one kneeled on his neck… Funny how that works..#WhitePrivilege #BoulderColorado — Tina C. (@TinaCorbett2006) March 22, 2021

How did this guy walk out alive??!

Oh.

Right. — Artist Melinda (@ArtistMelinda) March 22, 2021

And the justifications that police are racist as the shooter was not killed

If you notice how often white mass shooters are taken into custody alive vs. non-white mass shooters, it really gives you an insight into how racist police are, since they always kill the non-white shooters. — Too Big To Fail (@Too_Big_To_Fail) March 22, 2021

And its Trump’s fault

Lol no doubt he’s a trumper — Kaylee💜 (@VitzHorror) March 23, 2021

Or Biden’s

Hate crime is up, and two mass shootings in blue states. I guess this is the peaceful America Biden was talking about.#Biden #Bolder — The Great Mortality (@great_mortality) March 23, 2021

We need to start considering whether anti-Trump supporters are violent extremists who need to be sent to re-education camps. #Bolder pic.twitter.com/gemZ6gz8v1 — Crackhead News Network (@CrackheadNews) March 23, 2021

And those that are just stupid

If shootings like this were done by Muslims there’d be internment camps already — Butterfly Affect (@lowkeybukowski) March 22, 2021

And sarcastic

It is true that a Muslim male named “Ahmad al-Issa” is technically Caucasian, but this is a heck of a spin. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 23, 2021

Looking at that picture – I’m guessing that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was born Joe Kozlowski and he use to be a plumber and bowled in a Thursday night league in Chicago.#Bolder #BolderColorado #Colorado pic.twitter.com/7e4IQyPyWj — GeorgeCantStandYa (@stand_george) March 23, 2021

And even some sanity in the masses

The shooter of the Orlando night club, omar mateen, was not white.

The shooter of Virginia tech, seung-hui cho, was not white.

The shooters of the San Bernadino office party, rizwan farook and tashfeen malik, were not white.

Shall I go on? — Cheri (@AnimatedHokie) March 23, 2021

This drive to create and enforce racial divide is not to help or elevate anyone. This is all about trying to weaken us. Stop falling for this people! — Nick (@nickelodeonSTL) March 24, 2021

And now the #Bolder storyline will go away since it wasn’t a white man who did it… — Some Jackash (@SomeJackash) March 23, 2021

And even some reasonable words of advice

How about we stop trying to make a group of people look bad and just accept the fact that there are shitty people who do shitty things for no other reason than to be shitty. Leave race and religion out of it. — mya (@myaaaapapayaaa) March 23, 2021

As Ilhan Omar would say, some people did something. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 28, 2021

