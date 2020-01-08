I was once a Democrat on the wrong side of history

NAPLES, FLORIDA: The evolution of the Democratic party reads like a work of fiction written by George Orwell, who was able to turn an “Animal Farm” into a morality tome for children and young adults. Unlike his prose that warns of the dangers of ‘big brother;’ however, the Democrat party has been on the wrong side of history throughout its existence.

Andrew Jackson was a Democrat who sold slaves from the White House. Jackson was the first to exert executive privilege, overriding Congress to expel Native American Cherokees from the Southeast to the West in the episode known as the Trail of Tears. He was a rude, undereducated man who is one of the Democrat party’s heroes because he expanded Presidential authority.

Barry O further expanded that authority almost to the point of dictatorship.

The Truth behind the Democrat party’s unsavory past, present and future

Throughout the 19th and first half of the 20th Century, Democrats were the party of slavery promoting the division of the United States. They were the KKK and most of their politicians, especially those from the south, had to be members in order to be elected.





Lyndon Johnson had been a Klansman from Texas, although little has been reported about his membership because he signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Important to note that both the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts were Republican Bill’s in Congress. And that no Southern Democrat voted for either of them. (Fact Check: ‘More Republicans Voted for the Civil Rights Act as a Percentage Than Democrats Did’)

It was those acts that cemented African Americans to the Democrat Party, despite Democrats’ lack of support.

A party for the “little people”

Throughout the first half of the 20th Century, the Democrat Party passed itself off as ‘the party for the little people,’ the working class of America. Most blue-collar workers bought into that storyline. President Ronald Reagan did.

Before he was a Republican, Reagan was a proud Democrat, a part of the worker’s rights movement. He was even a business agent for a film workers union. Reagan, like so many others, deeply believed in JFK (John Fitzgerald Kennedy). But after JFK’s assassination, democrats’ true colors showed themselves in their radical leftist movement following the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.

It was at this point in modern history that the Democrats first openly opposed traditional American values and embraced radical leftist and pro-communist movements.

They were enabled by a press corps that embraced their radicalism.

1968 and the party moves to the far left begins

They moved so far to the left that many Americans were aghast and moved away from their anti-American policies. It was no longer the party of JFK that believed in fiscal responsibility, God, and proud American traditions.

President Reagan famously said, “I didn’t leave the Democrat party, it left me.” And that is true with most working-class people today. The party of JFK is transforming from a God-fearing, America loving party of liberal social ideals into the party of AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and socialism.

Today’s Democrats are America hating communists who call themselves ‘Democratic Socialists.’

They believe that they must destroy America and all its values before they can rebuild this great nation into the authoritarian communist utopia they desire. There can be no compromise with them because they do not desire compromise. They only want total submission by every one of us.





Stalinist Demands of the Speaker Nancy Pelosi

It is why the recent impeachment proceedings in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives was run on Stalinist rules of conduct where you are guilty until you prove yourself innocent. Even though you are not given the opportunity to do so.

It is also why Nancy Pelosi demands control of the Senate procedures prior to turning over the articles of impeachment for them to decide on guilt or innocence. Democrats demand total submission to them. They are tyrants.

In order to defeat one’s enemies, they must first know who they are.

This is a reminder of the sordid history of today’s Democrat Party. To be sure, not all Democrats fit the definition of hate. However, today’s liberal platform is anti-God, anti-American, and pro-socialism. And we must take them at their own words.

It is why we find so many historical Democrats, like Jews, Hispanics, blue-collar workers, African-Americansdistancing themselves from the party. If today’s Dems do not revert to a party of compromise, it will be the end of that party altogether. Already many within that party are looking elsewhere to cast their votes.

Once again we find the Democrat party on the wrong side of history.

*************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.