LOS ANGELES, CA: As the COVID-19 pandemic explodes in the New York region and across California, the Malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine stands to play a major role as both a treatment for and as a prophylactic to prevent coronavirus infection. It is used in combination with Azithromycin and is showing great promise in infected patients.

There are numerous accounts of the most seriously ill patients making a full recovery.

New York is about to undergo a massive field study as millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate are delivered to treat the infected. A combination treatment of hydroxychloroquine sulfate with zinc stands to establish a preventative step that can protect the most vulnerable populations. In the next week or so we will have substantial validation of its efficacy and effectiveness in treatment.

The combination is also proving to be an effective preventative prophylactic to protect the aged and our health care workers.





Hydroxychloroquine sulfate and zinc: A prophylactic against COVID-19?

In China and South Korea treatment with hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin was widely effective in those that are sick. In the now-famous French study, it cured all 21 patients who took it in 6 days. By the end of next week, tens of thousands of doses will be given in New York was the pandemic swells out of control there.

New York officials are treating the most seriously infected as the principal group for treatment while making patients who test positive but have lower symptoms of the virus, will be the control group.

However, health vulnerable persons and health workers, may benefit from a combination of hydroxychloroquine and zinc. This combination may provide a prophylactic effect that stops the COVID-19 virus from attaching to healthy cells, thus preventing the virus from replicating in the cell. Hydroxychloroquine does this by allowing the zinc to penetrate the cellular wall.

It is the combination of the two that sets up a protective barrier against Coronavirus.

A 5-day prophylactic dose in combination with zinc should provide substantial protection against COVID-19 infection. However, three things face the medical community and the population at large. How do we protect the medical health care workers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions? And how do we treat those who are already infected?

Protecting our health care workers and the most vulnerable

Given the prophylactic properties of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, all health care workers involved in treating the pandemic, from hospitals to nursing homes, should most likely receive a prophylactic dose. The point is to build the immune system so that the infection cannot take hold.

All vulnerable populations should consider being given a prophylactic dose. While still practicing social distancing and isolation. And following hygienic practices. Washing hands. Wiping surfaces.

Being ahead of the disease is so much simpler, and cost-effective, than treating the virus once it has already attacked a vulnerable victim, or infected a health care worker.

Remdesivir also showing promise as a coronavirus treatment

Treatments such as the anti-viral medicine remdesivir, a drug developed a decade ago to fight viruses, including a type of coronavirus, are also being tested. Remdesivir was the drug used to save the 35-year-old man, the first known coronavirus case in the U.S., who contracted the disease in Wuhan.

25-year-old Jack Allard is a New Jersey man who works in Manhattan. (Treating COVID-19 in New Jersey’s Outbreak Epicenter) Allard’s coronavirus infection has been made deadly by a series of errors that include a lab lost test that delayed the young man’s diagnosis, thus reducing his access to the drug treatment which is manufactured by Gilead.





Unfortunately, delays in treatment may be deadly for Jack Allard. (Gilead pauses access to experimental Covid-19 drug due to ‘overwhelming demand’)

“Due to overwhelming demand over the last several days, during this transition period we are unable to accept new individual compassionate use requests,” the company said on Sunday, with the exception of pregnant women and children under 18.” the company said.

Appearing on Fox News this evening, Jack Allard’s mother, Gloria did report that her son, who is in a medically induced coma, will be transported to a larger hospital to begin treatment with the drug. The principle difference between hydroxychloroquine and other treatments is that hydroxychloroquine is a generic drug and relatively low cost. There’s not a lot of profit in it, compared to an alternate treatment another company may have a patent on.

Hydroxychloroquine has been in use for 70 years and is proven safe and effective.

Hydroxychloroquine is not only used in the treatment of malaria but also Lupus, causing those who rely on the life-saving drug to worry that the coronavirus pandemic may leave 1.5 million lupus patients in America unable to get their prescriptions filled.

Evidence of doctors writing prescriptions for themselves and for patients without the illness, creating fears in this vulnerable group of Americans.

The only side effects noted are after long term use.

COVID-19 treatment is not a theoretical exercise

This isn’t a philosophical argument. As we speak the number of COVID -19 infections in the United States has topped 50,000. Positive test rates for coronavirus in the New York City Tri-State region are reaching 20%. Death rates are increasing.

So what are the infected and the vulnerable to do?

Wait until an overwhelmed system tells them there have no ventilators to treat them? Ignore a promising prophylactic agent and effective treatment because Donald Trump thought it might save lives?

Spain and Italy are going through a catastrophic public health dilemma. The United States is facing a similar trajectory. In 4 weeks we may not recognize the country we live in. Tens of thousands could die.

Prevention and treatment of the disease with these options can make a significant difference. Save thousands of lives. Prevent thousands more from advancing to where they need hospitalization or respirators. Prevent millions from getting the disease by giving them a prophylactic barrier to infection until a vaccine is widely available.

But we will not know unless we boldly test these treatments on those sick, and possibly dying.

The next two weeks will be crucial as treatment with hydroxychloroquine begins

Hydroxychloroquine is inexpensive to make, easy to manufacture, and a national supply can be readily available. For those with no other option, and no other treatment, it defies the imagination that such a widely available option would not be employed. Again this is not a thought poem. Or an exercise in theoretical science.

In the next two weeks, we will see the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in action as thousands receive treatment in New York, California and across the country. It is my firm belief that this will be a turning point in the global pandemic. Vast reams of scientific data will be generated to prove the effectiveness of treatment with hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin.

Existing data suggests that the earlier the dose is received, the more immediate the relief.

Give health care workers and the most vulnerable some hope of protection

The same principle could apply to a prophylactic dose. The combination of hydroxychloroquine with zinc as a means of preventing infection could be an additional milestone for securing our vulnerable population and protecting our health care workers. It is showing promise to do just that.

Given the face of the growing pandemic we face, it defies logic to not employ the few weapons we have. But to do so with care and the guidance of a trusted medical professional. (Chloroquine Is Not a Harmless Panacea for COVID-19)

Dangers of self-medicating

African countries that have used hydroxychloroquine to treat and prevent Malaria. However, the rate of COVID-19 infection is increasing and the continent now has over 1,000 confirmed cases over 42 countries. Unfortunately, deaths in Nigeria are being reported after two men took an overdose of the drug. (Two Nigerians Overdose Self-Medicating with Chloroquine)

In Arizona, a man and his wife ingested a chloroquine phosphate, which is different from hydroxychloroquine sulfate. Chloroquine phosphate, is an algaecide used for cleaning fish tanks. It is used in humans to deadly results. The media is promoting both instances of self-medicating to dangerous results as being Trump’s fault for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure. (Man Fatally Poisons Himself While Self-Medicating for Coronavirus, Doctor Says)

It is extremely important that before any home remedy is attempted, that you contact your medical professional.

Trump’s optimism about hydroxychloroquine

Of course, once President Trump spoke with hope about the possibilities of hydroxychloroquine much of the establishment media took this as a cue to ridicule the notion. To undermine its validity. To ignorantly and cynically tear down the prospect of hope.

All to attack the President. What was a joke about the press a year ago is now sadly and graphically true.

If the President finds a cure for a pandemic they will still attack him. And they have, relentlessly. Coverage on CNN and MSNBC has been reprehensible. Unwatchable.

Of course, when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gladly accepts 3 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for the start of actual trials with actual sick patients. And the media hails Cuomo as a visionary and forward-thinking leader. When Trump does it he is a buffoon interfering with the professionals.

Instead of focusing on the very promising possibilities of the drug, the media has heaped scorn on it and sought to undercut the notion of it being effective. They are about to be proven wrong.

Donald Trump may be proven right about hydroxychloroquine.

Not that he will get any of the credit. That will all go to Andrew Cuomo if CNN has its way. But if hydroxychloroquine is effective under a doctor’s care, thousands of lives may be saved. And that will be good enough for our President who takes every American’s death personally.

There are many remedies under investigation. (Scientists Identify 69 Drugs to Test Against the Coronavirus) Given early reports, tens of thousands may be cured of coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine. And millions more, if given a prophylactic dose, will have the peace of mind of having their immune systems boosted to prevent infection with COVID-19 in the first place.

Leaving those health workers and first responders in place to aid Americans.