LOS ANGELES, CA: As the COVID-19 pandemic explodes in the New York region and across California, the Malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) stood to play a major role as both a treatment for and as a prophylactic to prevent coronavirus infection. When it was used in combination with Azithromycin, it did show great promise in infected patients.

There are numerous accounts of the most seriously ill patients making a full recovery. Of countries that relied on

From Largest Statistically Significant Study by 6,200 Multi-Country Physicians on COVID-19 Uncovers Treatment Patterns and Puts Pandemic in Context:

Treatments & Efficacy

The three most commonly prescribed treatments amongst COVID-19 treaters are 56% analgesics, 41% Azithromycin, and 33% Hydroxychloroquine Hydroxychloroquine usage amongst COVID-19 treaters is 72% in Spain, 49% in Italy, 41% in Brazil, 39% in Mexico, 28% in France, 23% in the U.S., 17% in Germany, 16% in Canada, 13% in the UK and 7% in Japan Hydroxychloroquine was overall chosen as the most effective therapy amongst COVID-19 treaters from a list of 15 options (37% of COVID-19 treaters) 75% in Spain, 53% Italy, 44% in China, 43% in Brazil, 29% in France, 23% in the U.S. and 13% in the U.K. The two most common treatment regimens for Hydroxychloroquine were: (38%) 400mg twice daily on day one; 400 mg daily for five days (26%) 400mg twice daily on day one; 200mg twice daily for four days Outside the U.S., Hydroxychloroquine was equally used for diagnosed patients with mild to severe symptoms whereas in the U.S. it was most commonly used for high risk diagnosed patients Globally, 19% of physicians prescribed or have seen Hydroxychloroquine prophylactically used for high-risk patients, and 8% for low-risk patients



In China and South Korea treatment with hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin was widely effective when COVID-19 first appeared. In a French study, it cured all 21 patients who took it in 6 days.





Conclusion

Although this is a retrospective analysis, results suggest that early diagnosis, early isolation, and early treatment of COVID-19 patients, with at least 3 days of HCQ-AZ lead to a significantly better clinical outcome and a faster viral load reduction than other treatments. In the document Outcomes of 3,737 COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin and other regimens in Marseille, France: A retrospective analysis, the study concluded:

The combination of hydroxychloroquine, Vitamin D, and Zinc provides a prophylactic effect that stops the COVID-19 virus from attaching to healthy cells, thus preventing the virus from replicating in the cell. However, the AMA and others all decried the use of HCQ as ineffective and dangerous despite its safe use as an anti-malaria agent and more recently for Lupus, for more than seven decades.

However, the AMA’s statement against the use of HCQ has been reversed. In the article, the American Medical Association Rescinds Previous Statement Against Prescription of Hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 Patients. (Updated), the AMA’s Resolution 509 states, in part:

RESOLVED, That our AMA rescind its joint statement with the American Pharmacists Association and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, and update it with a joint statement notifying patients that further studies are ongoing to clarify any potential benefit of hydroxychloroquine and combination therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 (Directive to Take Action); and be it further

RESOLVED, That our AMA reassure the patients whose physicians are prescribing 18 hydroxychloroquine and combination therapies for their early-stage COVID-19 diagnosis by issuing an updated statement clarifying our support for a physician’s ability to prescribe an FDA-approved medication for off label use, if it is in her/his best clinical judgement, with specific reference to the use of hydroxychloroquine and combination therapies for the treatment of the earliest stage of COVID-19 (Directive to Take Action); and be it further

RESOLVED, That our AMA take the actions necessary to require local pharmacies to fill valid prescriptions that are issued by physicians and consistent with AMA principles articulated in AMA Policy H-120.988, “Patient Access to Treatments Prescribed by Their Physicians,” including working with the American Pharmacists Association and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Timing is everything

Biden announced the approved use of HCQ two days following his election. And after Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson were able to create vaccines. Leading to the question of how many fewer Americans would have died if Big Pharma, as well as Dr. Fauci who is an investor in the Wuhan Lab and the COVID-19 vaccine, did not speak out against its use?

If HCQ was allowed last spring as it was in other countries including Australia, India, Spain, Iceland, and Italy. It was also widely used in America, however, doctors were legally warned against its use. As were pharmacies, prohibited from filling valid prescriptions.

Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Vitamin D are considered prophylactic treatments, meaning taken at the earliest stages of symptoms, if not before. Vitamin D and Zinc are taken by millions of Americans as a way to build the immune system giving it the strength to fight against the flu, colds, seasonal illnesses, and yes, COVID 19. The point is to build the immune system so that the infection cannot take hold.

Being ahead of the disease is so much simpler, and cost-effective, than treating the virus once it has already attacked.

COVID-19 is still raging across America

With more than 80,000 people dying from COVID-19 in January and with more than 100K people dying since Biden took office, it is obvious that the Coronavirus is still active, and deadly. (CDC: 100K Projected to Die of Coronavirus in Biden’s First Month in Office)

Prevention and treatment of the disease with these options can make a significant difference. Save thousands of lives. Prevent thousands more from advancing to where they need hospitalization or respirators. Prevent millions from getting the disease by giving them a prophylactic barrier to infection.

Hydroxychloroquine is inexpensive to make, easy to manufacture, and a national supply can be readily available. For those with no other option, and no other treatment, it defies the imagination that such a widely available option would not be employed.





Existing data suggests that the earlier the dose is received, the more immediate the relief.

Trump’s optimism about hydroxychloroquine

Of course, once President Trump spoke with hope about the possibilities of hydroxychloroquine much of the establishment media took this as a cue to ridicule the notion. To undermine its validity. To ignorantly and cynically tear down the prospect of hope.

Instead of focusing on the very promising possibilities of the drug, the media has heaped scorn on it and sought to undercut the notion of it being effective. We must have a national conversation about the use of Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Vitamin D immediately.

If hydroxychloroquine is effective under a doctor’s care, thousands of lives may be saved.